Vote: Who is the Georgia High School Softball Player of the Week? Aug. 31, 2026

While most people during the fall months are paying attention to high school football in the state of Georgia, there is another sport that is played at an extremely high-level within the state. That sport is softball, and some of the best high school softball you can find anywhere in the country is played here.

As the season has been underway for a few weeks, High School On SI has revealed their 12 nominees for the season's first high school softball player of the week poll. Our nominees include some dominant pitchers, consistent batters in the box and a number of players who will be playing softball at the collegiate level.

If the first month of the season has told us anything, it's that this will be a thrilling season all the way to the finish line.

Voting will close on September 6 at 11:59 PT. The winner will be announced in next week's poll.

Chloe Grier, East Paulding

In three games, Grier finished with five hits, two home runs, one double, eight RBIs, eight stolen bases and seven runs scored.

Brooklyn Atha, Buford

In two games last week, Atha tallied three hits, one double, one home run, seven RBIs and one stolen base.

Keagan Pounds, Alexander

Pounds tallied eight hits, three home runs, three doubles, 12 RBIs and five runs scored. Pounds also pitched 10.1 innings over three games where she allowed 13 hits, six earned runs and struck out 10 batters.

Arissa James, Douglas County

In the two wins for Douglas County, James finished with seven total hits, three home runs, one double, five RBIs, three stolen bases and five runs scored. James also 2-0 from the circle in last week's action. She pitched 10 total innings and allowed eight earned runs with 14 strikeouts.

Gracyn Fuller, First Presbyterian Day

In the 3-0 win over St. Anne-Pacelli, Fuller pitched a complete game allowing just one hit and one walk with 11 strikeouts.

Reese Covington, Tattnall Square Academy

In the 11-3 win over Bulloch Academy, Covington went 3-for-3 with one home run, one double, five RBIs and two runs scored.

Lyric Jones, First Presbyterian Day

In the 8-0 win over David Emanuel Academy, Jones tallied three hits with one home run, two doubles, three RBIs and three runs scored. Jones also picked up the win from the circle with zero hits allowed and four walks surrendered while striking out six batters in the process.

River Evans, Rabun County

In the 10-6 win over Fannin County, Evans finished with two home runs, six RBIs and two runs scored. She also recorded 30 putouts on the defensive side of the ball in five games played.

Presley Crabbe, Cartersville

Crabbe was dealing from the circle last week with two dominant performances in the Purple Hurricanes' wins. In the 7-0 win over Cedartown, Crabbe pitched a complete game where she allowed two hits, zero runs, one walk and struck out 14 batters. In the 9-0 win over Villa Rica, she pitched a perfect game with 10 strikeouts.

Ella Edge, Coffee

Edge was an offensive nightmare from the plate in last week's 12-4 win over Tift County. She went 4-for-5 with one home run, two doubles, three RBIs, one stolen base and three runs scored.

Gretta Garrett, Cedar Shoals

In two games last week, Garrett finished with four hits, three doubles, five RBIs, three stolen bases and three runs scored. From the circle, Garrett 13 total innings over three games. Her first two outings were rough, but in her third start of the week, she rebounded by pitching a complete game with zero earned runs allowed and struck out nine batters.

Alaina Shaver, Ridgeland

In the two wins over Dade County and Calhoun, Shaver tallied six total hits, one triple, one double, two RBIs and three runs scored. Defensively, she maintained her perfect fielding percentage for this season. Shaver recorded seven putouts and two assists.

About Our Athlete of the Week Voting

High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals.Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports.Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.