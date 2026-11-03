Thirty-eight elite high school girls soccer players from fall-playing states will take part in the 14th annual High School All-American Game on Dec. 12 at McDonogh School in Owings Mills, Maryland. The selected players are seniors who have completed their high school soccer careers and represented their schools during the fall 2026 season.

Participants will arrive in the Baltimore area Thursday, Dec. 10, and take part in team training sessions Friday, Dec. 11, before competing in Saturday's All-American Game.

A livestream of the match will be available on High School On SI closer to the contest.

EAST ROSTER

Name, High School, College Commitment

Quinn Donahue, Montgomery (N.J.), Rutgers

Alexis Fragnito, Marcellus (N.Y.), Penn State

Brenna Gregorski, Glastonbury (Conn.), Colorado

Ava Hartman, Mercy (Md.), Fairfield

Sidney Heavey, Medfield (Mass.), Central Florida

Lauren Hemann, Holton-Arms School (Md.), Stanford

Charlotte Keenan, Rye (N.Y.), Notre Dame

Emily Krichbaum, Middletown (Md.), Oklahoma

Kaleya Matthews, Archbishop Spalding (Md.), West Virginia

Emmy O’Donnell, Concord-Carlisle (Mass.), Duke

Sandra O’Neill, Rutgers Prep (N.J.), Vanderbilt

Ava Pascarella, West Chester Rustin (pa.), Penn State

Lizzie Rubin, Ramsey (N.J.), Princeton

Caroline Stronski, Rye Country Day (N.Y.), Harvard

Jordyn Sullivan, Rumson-Fair Haven (N.J.), Duke

Gabriella Winn, Ridgewood (N.J.), Clemson

WEST ROSTER

Name, High School, College Commitment

Kloe Abdalla, Faith Lutheran (Nev.), Kansas

Ryleigh Bakley, Springside Chestnut Hill (Pa.), Virginia Tech

Camryn Bayly, Downingtown West (Pa.), West Virginia

Whitney Cooper, Assumption (Ky.), Davidson

Scarlett Cowles, Houston (Tenn.), Arkansas State

Hannah Dodge, Hamilton Southeastern (Ind.), Grand Valley State

Ella Dusenberry, Olentangy Berlin (Ohio), Iowa

Mary Mac Emery, The Webb School (Tenn.), Princeton

Parker Evans, Mason (Ohio), Iowa

Bryson Fankam, Hope Christian (N.M.), Boise State

Mia Forney, Central Bucks East (Pa.), Maryland

Aubry Gates, Franklin (Tenn.), Kansas State

Natalie Gram, Mount Si (Wash.), Gonzaga

Louise Guidugli, Seton (Ohio), Alabama

Liviella Langan, Christ Presbyterian Academy (Tenn.), Mississippi State

Cali Smith, Springside Chestnut Hill (Pa.), Florida

Lucy Thomas, Portland Jesuit (Ore.), Texas Tech

Ada Villarreal, Lone Peak (Utah), undecided

Natalie Webber, Portland Jesuit (Ore.), Georgetown

Addy Zawaly, Mariemont (Ohio), Wisconsin