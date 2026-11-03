2026 High School Girls Soccer All-American Game Rosters Announced: All 38 Players
Thirty-eight elite high school girls soccer players from fall-playing states will take part in the 14th annual High School All-American Game on Dec. 12 at McDonogh School in Owings Mills, Maryland. The selected players are seniors who have completed their high school soccer careers and represented their schools during the fall 2026 season.
Participants will arrive in the Baltimore area Thursday, Dec. 10, and take part in team training sessions Friday, Dec. 11, before competing in Saturday's All-American Game.
A livestream of the match will be available on High School On SI closer to the contest.
EAST ROSTER
Name, High School, College Commitment
Quinn Donahue, Montgomery (N.J.), Rutgers
Alexis Fragnito, Marcellus (N.Y.), Penn State
Brenna Gregorski, Glastonbury (Conn.), Colorado
Ava Hartman, Mercy (Md.), Fairfield
Sidney Heavey, Medfield (Mass.), Central Florida
Lauren Hemann, Holton-Arms School (Md.), Stanford
Charlotte Keenan, Rye (N.Y.), Notre Dame
Emily Krichbaum, Middletown (Md.), Oklahoma
Kaleya Matthews, Archbishop Spalding (Md.), West Virginia
Emmy O’Donnell, Concord-Carlisle (Mass.), Duke
Sandra O’Neill, Rutgers Prep (N.J.), Vanderbilt
Ava Pascarella, West Chester Rustin (pa.), Penn State
Lizzie Rubin, Ramsey (N.J.), Princeton
Caroline Stronski, Rye Country Day (N.Y.), Harvard
Jordyn Sullivan, Rumson-Fair Haven (N.J.), Duke
Gabriella Winn, Ridgewood (N.J.), Clemson
WEST ROSTER
Name, High School, College Commitment
Kloe Abdalla, Faith Lutheran (Nev.), Kansas
Ryleigh Bakley, Springside Chestnut Hill (Pa.), Virginia Tech
Camryn Bayly, Downingtown West (Pa.), West Virginia
Whitney Cooper, Assumption (Ky.), Davidson
Scarlett Cowles, Houston (Tenn.), Arkansas State
Hannah Dodge, Hamilton Southeastern (Ind.), Grand Valley State
Ella Dusenberry, Olentangy Berlin (Ohio), Iowa
Mary Mac Emery, The Webb School (Tenn.), Princeton
Parker Evans, Mason (Ohio), Iowa
Bryson Fankam, Hope Christian (N.M.), Boise State
Mia Forney, Central Bucks East (Pa.), Maryland
Aubry Gates, Franklin (Tenn.), Kansas State
Natalie Gram, Mount Si (Wash.), Gonzaga
Louise Guidugli, Seton (Ohio), Alabama
Liviella Langan, Christ Presbyterian Academy (Tenn.), Mississippi State
Cali Smith, Springside Chestnut Hill (Pa.), Florida
Lucy Thomas, Portland Jesuit (Ore.), Texas Tech
Ada Villarreal, Lone Peak (Utah), undecided
Natalie Webber, Portland Jesuit (Ore.), Georgetown
Addy Zawaly, Mariemont (Ohio), Wisconsin
Sheldon Shealer is an award-winning sports journalist with more than 30 years of state and national high school sports coverage, which includes creating the Maryland high school football media state rankings and state records. His previous stops include editor positions with ESPN, Student Sports, The Frederick News-Post, and Hagerstown Herald-Mail, and time as a reporter with The Washington Post. He is also a professor of sports journalism at Mount St. Mary's University and a PhD candidate at Penn State University. He began contributing to High School On SI in 2025.