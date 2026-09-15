Hawaii Football Powerhouse Fires Coach After 0-4 Start

Saint Louis football coach Tupu Alualu is out.

After just four games, the school president Glenn Medeiros announced in a letter to football families Monday the program is moving forward without Alualu, according to reports from the Honolulu Star Advertiser.

Alualu was at the helm when Saint Louis won the Hawaii Open Division State title in 2024.

The decision comes on the heels of Saint Louis' 0-4 start, which included this past week's 52-0 loss to Sierra Canyon in Southern California.

LETTER FROM PRESIDENT

“We are grateful for the time and dedication Tupu has given to our young athletes, and we thank him for his contributions. After careful consideration, we have made the decision to move our football program in a new direction.

We wish Tupu all the best in his future endeavors,” Medeiros wrote.

“Please join us in welcoming Interim Head Football Coach Leonard Lau to his new position. Coach Leonard is also a proud member of the Saint Louis School brotherhood, having played for the school as a wide receiver. After graduating from Saint Louis School, he went on to play for the University of Hawaii, and his career as a high school football coach on Oahu now spans more than two decades.”

BAD LOSSES

Saint Louis isn't just 0-4, the scores show the Crusaders have not been competitive. After a 20-12 loss to Kahuku on August 8, the team has lost three straight games in shutout fashion and being outscored 135-0 in those defeats to Mililani (42-0), IMG Academy (41-0) and Sierra Canyon, respectively.

The latest loss to Sierra Canyon didn't even go four quarters, the game was called in the third quarter after quarterback Luke Shigeta suffered a serious head injury.

MORE ON INTERIM COACH

Leonard Lau will serve as the interim coach, but life doesn't get easier for the Crusaders, who are prepping to take on national power St. John Bosco (3-1) Saturday. St. John Bosco's only loss this season is to national power Bishop Gorman of Las Vegas.

According to the Star Advertiser, Lau has been an assistant coach at Kamehameha, Aiea and Punahou. He was named interim head coach at Punahou in May of 2020.

“We are grateful to Coach Leonard for accepting this interim role. We are confident he will serve as a strong, positive role model to our young Saint Louis School gentlemen,” Medeiros wrote.

NOTABLE SAINT LOUIS FOOTBALL ALUMNI

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