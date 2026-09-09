Vote: Who Was the Oklahoma High School Football Player of the Week? (Sept. 3-5)

High school football season in Oklahoma is now here, and Week 1 was full of players already in midseason form.

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Now, it’s your turn to determine who should be the High School On SI Oklahoma Football Player of the Week for the 2026 season. Read about the Week 1 nominees below, then cast your vote in the poll.

Congratulations to the winner of last week’s voting: Anthony Hytche of Muskogee.

Voting will conclude at 11:59 p.m. PT on Sunday, Sept. 13. The winner will be announced in next week’s poll.

Kase Adams, Sallisaw

Adams, a senior quarterback, accounted for 330 total yards in the Black Diamonds’ 39-28 win against Fort Smith (Ark.) Southside. He was 16-of-23 passing for 199 yards and a TD while rushing for 131 yards on 21 carries and two scores.

Dax Chancey, Edmond Deer Creek

A junior quarterback, Chancey was 14-of-21 passing for 210 yards and four TDs as the Antlers outscored Edmond North, 40-30.

Cody Clark, Harrah

Just a freshman, Clark returned the opening kickoff 91 yards for a TD and also had eight total tackles with an interception on defense in the Panthers' 34-30 win against McLoud.

Zealand Danielson, Yukon

Danielson, a junior quarterback, completed 18-of-27 passes for 275 yards and a TD while adding 89 yards rushing on 15 carries and three scores as the Millers rallied past arch-rival Mustang, 36-35.

Kailib Dillard, Jenks

A senior receiver/defensive back and Florida commit, Dillard caught nine passes for 174 yards and two TDs in the Trojans' 50-13 win at Rogers (Ark.).

Legend Ellis, Coweta

Ellis, a senior quarterback, was 21-of-24 passing for 349 yards and two TDs while adding 79 rushing yards on 13 carries as the Tigers outlasted Pryor, 45-43.

Landon Fowler, Roland

A junior, Fowler caught three passes for 56 yards, registered three sacks and returned an interception for a TD as the Rangers defeated Muldrow, 32-7, in the debut of new Roland coach Kenyatta Wright.

Ayden Gaines, Claremore

Gaines, a senior, caught six passes for 215 yards and two TDs, including the go-ahead score with 48 seconds left to lift the Zebras to a 35-32 win against Bartlesville.

Darrius Johnson, Tuttle

Johnson, a senior tailback, rushed for 192 yards on 34 carries and scored two TDs in the Tigers’ 28-14 win at Newcastle.

Cash Keys, Fort Gibson

A senior receiver/defensive back, Keys caught 11 passes for 232 yards and three TDs while picking off a pass on defense in the Tigers’ 23-14 win at Berryhill.

Cayden Mathurin, Tulsa Lincoln Christian

Mathurin, a junior defensive back, picked off three passes as the Bulldogs made it 44 straight wins by surviving Heritage Hall, 20-19. He also had three tackles.

Xavier Pitts, Altus

Pitts rushed for 152 yards and scored all three touchdowns as the Bulldogs rallied for a 19-14 win at Elk City.

Traber Sartors, Sulphur

Sartors, a senior, passed for 76 yards and a TD, scored three rushing TDs and also helped make a game-saving tackle on a two-point conversion attempt in overtime as the Bulldogs outlasted Washington, 28-27.

Lane Simpson, Cushing

A junior, Simpson finished with 205 all-purpose yards in the Tigers’ 37-14 win against Bristow. He caught four passes for 90 yards and a TD, returned an interception 40 yards for a score and also had a TD on a kickoff return.

Bryson Sullivan, Cleveland

Sullivan completed 17-of-30 passes for 358 yards and two TDs and added 116 yards rushing on 14 carries and three more scores in the Tigers' 42-41 win against Sequoyah-Claremore.