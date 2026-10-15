Vote: Who Was the Hawaii High School Football Player of the Week? (Oct. 8-10)

Another week of Hawaii high school football produced a fresh collection of standout individual performances, with quarterbacks lighting up the passing game and running backs piling up yards and touchdowns across the islands.

This week's Player of the Week ballot features 12 players who made their mark in different ways. Castle's Draven Kalawa threw for five touchdowns, while Kaiser quarterback Koa Reis accounted for four scoring passes. On the ground, McKinley's Ashton Nakagawa topped 200 rushing yards, and Wai'anae's Maxumus Quon-Kaleiopu turned in a 236-yard performance with three touchdowns.

Congratulations to the winner of last week's voting: Ryder De Silva of Kamehameha Maui

From explosive runs to productive nights through the air, each nominee put together a performance worthy of recognition.

Now it's your turn to tell us which performance YOU think was the best! Cast your vote below and help decide which performance stood out most from another action-packed weekend of Hawaii high school football. Vote as many times as you like!

Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. PT/8:59 p.m. HST Sunday, Oct. 18. The winner will be announced in next week's poll.

Jadon Anzai, RB, 'Iolani

Anzai made the most of his opportunities, rushing for 104 yards and three touchdowns on just six carries for the Raiders in a 69-14 win over Pac-5.

Dallas Carter, QB, Campbell

Carter completed 22 of 30 passes for 256 yards and two touchdowns, delivering a productive night through the air for the Sabers in a 24-21 loss to Kahuku.

Chrys Coelho, RB, Honoka'a

Coelho powered the Dragons' ground game with 181 yards and three touchdowns on 17 carries, putting together a big performance on the ground in a 52-0 rout of Hawaii Prep.

Wayne Kahula, RB, Kekaulike

Kahula averaged nearly 24 yards per carry, finishing with 166 yards and two touchdowns on just seven attempts for the Warriors in a 53-0 thrashing of Kulanihakoi.

Draven Kalawa, QB, Castle

Kalawa put together a prolific passing performance, completing 26 of 40 attempts for 357 yards and five touchdowns in the Knights' 32-20 win over McKinley.

Chazz-Michael Kapahu, RB, Kapolei

Kapahu carried the ball 19 times for 107 yards and two touchdowns, providing a productive outing for the Hurricanes in their 25-7 upset of Mililani.

Kahekili Makekau, QB, Kamehameha Hawaii

Makekau completed 14 of 20 passes for 189 yards and three touchdowns, making the most of his opportunities for the Warriors in a 46-0 drubbing of Keaau.

Kaitin Mundon, QB, Kapa'a

Mundon threw for 255 yards and three touchdowns while completing 16 of 25 passes for the Warriors in a 52-0 win over Kauai.

Ashton Nakagawa, RB, McKinley

Nakagawa topped the 200-yard mark on the ground, rushing 25 times for 204 yards and a touchdown for the Tigers in a 32-20 loss to Castle.

Maxumus Quon-Kaleiopu, RB, Wai'anae

Quon-Kaleiopu carried a heavy workload and delivered, rushing 33 times for 236 yards and three touchdowns for the Seariders in their 27-22 win over Nanakuli.

Koa Reis, QB, Kaiser

Reis threw for 268 yards and four touchdowns, completing 14 of 24 passes to lead the Cougars to a 38-19 win over Kalani.

Lucky Sugutaraga, QB, Kahuku

Sugutaraga completed 18 of 28 passes for 233 yards and two touchdowns, helping lead the Red Raiders' passing attack in a thrilling 24-21 win over Campbell.