Vote: Who Was the Illinois High School Football Player of the Week? (Oct. 8-10, 2026)
The Illinois high school football season is entering its final stretch, and another weekend delivered plenty of standout individual performances across the state.
This week's ballot features a mix of prolific quarterbacks, productive running backs and receivers who made the most of their opportunities. St. Rita's John Fennell threw four touchdown passes in a 56-24 victory over Benet Academy, while Carlinville's Joel White rushed for 214 yards and three touchdowns in a 37-29 loss to unbeaten Hillsboro.
Congratulations to the winner of last week's voting: Reece Gade of Rochester
There were plenty of other impressive performances, too. Schurz running back Austin Lesinski scored four touchdowns on just seven carries, and Wheaton-Warrenville South quarterback AJ Rogers threw for 304 yards and two touchdowns in a 31-19 win over Lake Park.
Now it's your turn to decide who deserves Illinois High School Football Player of the Week honors. Read about this week's candidates below and cast your vote for the player you think delivered the most impressive performance.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. PT Sunday, Oct. 18. The winner will be announced in next week's poll.
Paxton Brown, QB, Staunton
Brown threw for 231 yards and five touchdowns in Staunton’s 69-8 victory over Gillespie.
TJ Burgos, WR, St. Rita
Burgos caught four passes for 151 yards and three touchdowns in St. Rita’s 56-24 victory over Benet Academy.
Reed Campbell, WR, Southwestern
Campbell recorded 193 receiving yards and two touchdowns in Southwestern’s 19-14 loss to Greenville.
John Fennell, QB, St. Rita
Fennell completed 13 of 21 passes for 320 yards and four touchdowns in St. Rita’s 56-24 victory over Benet Academy.
Brandon Johnson Jr., RB, St. Rita
Johnson rushed 19 times for 164 yards and two touchdowns in St. Rita’s 56-24 victory over Benet Academy.
Blake Ittersagen, WR, Wheaton-Warrenville South
Ittersagen caught nine passes for 191 yards and two touchdowns in Wheaton-Warrenville South’s 31-19 victory over Lake Park.
Austin Lesinski, RB, Schurz
Lesinski rushed seven times for 111 yards and four touchdowns in Schurz’s 44-26 victory over Lake View.
Kaleb Lovett, RB, Lake View
Lovett rushed 25 times for 249 yards and a touchdown in Lake View’s 44-26 loss to Schurz.
AJ Rogers, QB, Wheaton-Warrenville South
Rogers completed 19 of 31 passes for 304 yards and two touchdowns in Wheaton-Warrenville South’s 31-19 victory over Lake Park.
Chris Samples, RB, Frankfort
Samples scored three rushing touchdowns in Frankfort’s 47-7 victory over Anna-Jonesboro.
Carter Watson, QB, Southwestern
Watson threw for a career-high 300 yards and two touchdowns in Southwestern’s 19-14 loss to Greenville.
Joel White, RB, Carlinville
White rushed 31 times for 214 yards and three touchdowns in Carlinville’s 37-29 loss to Hillsboro.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Kendall began covering high school sports in East Texas as a high school student in the late 1980s. He served as the sports editor for the Gladewater Mirror early in his career while attending Kilgore College where he received an Associate of Arts with a major in journalism. He later completed his Bachelor of Journalism at The University of Texas at Austin. Webb later founded the College Football America Yearbook, publishing an annual edition every year from 2011 through 2022. Webb added a Master of Liberal Arts with a major in journalism from Harvard University in 2023, simultaneously completing a Graduate Certificate in Digital Storytelling. He has also written for The Sporting News and remains a passionate fan of sports at all levels. He began contributing to High School On SI in 2026.Follow RoadTripSports