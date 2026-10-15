Vote: Who Was the Illinois High School Football Player of the Week? (Oct. 8-10, 2026)

The Illinois high school football season is entering its final stretch, and another weekend delivered plenty of standout individual performances across the state.

This week's ballot features a mix of prolific quarterbacks, productive running backs and receivers who made the most of their opportunities. St. Rita's John Fennell threw four touchdown passes in a 56-24 victory over Benet Academy, while Carlinville's Joel White rushed for 214 yards and three touchdowns in a 37-29 loss to unbeaten Hillsboro.

Congratulations to the winner of last week's voting: Reece Gade of Rochester

There were plenty of other impressive performances, too. Schurz running back Austin Lesinski scored four touchdowns on just seven carries, and Wheaton-Warrenville South quarterback AJ Rogers threw for 304 yards and two touchdowns in a 31-19 win over Lake Park.

Now it's your turn to decide who deserves Illinois High School Football Player of the Week honors. Read about this week's candidates below and cast your vote for the player you think delivered the most impressive performance.

Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. PT Sunday, Oct. 18. The winner will be announced in next week's poll.

Paxton Brown, QB, Staunton

Brown threw for 231 yards and five touchdowns in Staunton’s 69-8 victory over Gillespie.

TJ Burgos, WR, St. Rita

Burgos caught four passes for 151 yards and three touchdowns in St. Rita’s 56-24 victory over Benet Academy.

Reed Campbell, WR, Southwestern

Campbell recorded 193 receiving yards and two touchdowns in Southwestern’s 19-14 loss to Greenville.

John Fennell, QB, St. Rita

Fennell completed 13 of 21 passes for 320 yards and four touchdowns in St. Rita’s 56-24 victory over Benet Academy.

Brandon Johnson Jr., RB, St. Rita

Johnson rushed 19 times for 164 yards and two touchdowns in St. Rita’s 56-24 victory over Benet Academy.

Blake Ittersagen, WR, Wheaton-Warrenville South

Ittersagen caught nine passes for 191 yards and two touchdowns in Wheaton-Warrenville South’s 31-19 victory over Lake Park.

Austin Lesinski, RB, Schurz

Lesinski rushed seven times for 111 yards and four touchdowns in Schurz’s 44-26 victory over Lake View.

Kaleb Lovett, RB, Lake View

Lovett rushed 25 times for 249 yards and a touchdown in Lake View’s 44-26 loss to Schurz.

AJ Rogers, QB, Wheaton-Warrenville South

Rogers completed 19 of 31 passes for 304 yards and two touchdowns in Wheaton-Warrenville South’s 31-19 victory over Lake Park.

Chris Samples, RB, Frankfort

Samples scored three rushing touchdowns in Frankfort’s 47-7 victory over Anna-Jonesboro.

Carter Watson, QB, Southwestern

Watson threw for a career-high 300 yards and two touchdowns in Southwestern’s 19-14 loss to Greenville.

Joel White, RB, Carlinville

White rushed 31 times for 214 yards and three touchdowns in Carlinville’s 37-29 loss to Hillsboro.