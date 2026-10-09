Vote: Who Was the Hawaii High School Football Player of the Week? (Oct. 1-3)

Another week of Hawaii high school football brought plenty of impressive individual performances, with quarterbacks, running backs and receivers making their mark across the islands. From pinpoint passing displays to explosive rushing totals, this week’s Player of the Week ballot features 12 players who delivered when their teams needed them most.

Several quarterbacks put together particularly efficient outings. Konawaena's Keenan Alani threw for 218 yards and two touchdowns on 20-of-26 passing, Kamehameha Maui's Ryder De Silva accounted for 235 yards and three touchdowns on an 18-for-23 night, and Waipahu's Jake Garcia completed 11-of-17 for 262 yards and three scores

Congratulations to the winner of last week's voting: Dallas Carter of Campbell

But 'Aiea's Caizel Jesus-Kapesi topped them all by connecting on 18 of 21 passes for 252 yards and three touchdowns.

Now it's your turn to tell us which performance YOU think was the best! Cast your vote below and help decide which performance stood out most from another action-packed weekend of Hawaii high school football. Vote as many times as you like!

Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. PT/8:59 p.m. HST Sunday, Oct. 11. The winner will be announced in next week's poll.

Keenan Alani, QB, Konawaena

Alani connected on 20-of-26 passes for 218 yards and two touchdowns in the Wildcats' 30-21 win over Kamehameha Hawaii to avenge an earlier loss to the Warriors.

Chrys Coelho, RB, Honokaa

Coelho carried the ball 13 times for 116 yards and four touchdowns in the Dragons' 53-14 win over Kealakehe.

Ryder De Silva, QB, Kamehameha Maui

De Silva was an extremely efficient 18-for-23 for 235 yards and three touchdowns in Kamehameha's 59-0 win over Kulanihakoi.

Jake Garcia, QB, Waipahu

Garcia was a solid 11-of-17 for 262 yards and three touchdowns in Waipahu's 52-22 win over Moanalua.

Caizel Jesus-Kapesi, QB, 'Aiea

Jesus-Kapesi displayed his pinpoint accuracy with an 18 of 21 passing performance for 252 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Na Alii to a 46-0 win over Roosevelt.

Shaison Kupukaa, WR, Campbell

Kupukaa caught six passes for 117 yards and two touchdowns to help lead the Sabers past Leilehua 28-3.

Loch Moorman, QB, Kalaheo

Moorman completed 10-of-20 passes for 220 yards and four touchdowns as the Mustangs trounced McKinley 42-0.

Kaitin Mundon, QB, Kapaa

Mundon completed 8 of 11 passes for 187 yards and three touchdowns in the Warriors' 28-0 win over Waimea.

Xander Pagan, RB, Kamehameha Maui

Pagan covered 109 yards of turf on just four carries while finding pay dirt twice along the way as the Warriors crushed Kulanihakoi 59-0.

Maxumus Quon-Kaleiopu, RB, Waianae

Quon-Kaleiopu carried the ball 20 times for 138 with three touchdowns in the Seariders' 34-16 win over Farrington.

Ezra Spencer, WR, 'Aiea

Spencer snared eight receptions for 123 yards and two touchdowns in Na Alii's 46-0 win over Roosevelt.

Taydin Tote-Travers, RB, Nanakuli

Tote-Travers piled up 195 yards on the ground with three touchdowns on just three carries as the Golden Hawks rolled to a 52-22 win over Radford.