Vote: Who Was the Hawaii High School Football Player of the Week? (Oct. 1-3)
Another week of Hawaii high school football brought plenty of impressive individual performances, with quarterbacks, running backs and receivers making their mark across the islands. From pinpoint passing displays to explosive rushing totals, this week’s Player of the Week ballot features 12 players who delivered when their teams needed them most.
Several quarterbacks put together particularly efficient outings. Konawaena's Keenan Alani threw for 218 yards and two touchdowns on 20-of-26 passing, Kamehameha Maui's Ryder De Silva accounted for 235 yards and three touchdowns on an 18-for-23 night, and Waipahu's Jake Garcia completed 11-of-17 for 262 yards and three scores
Congratulations to the winner of last week's voting: Dallas Carter of Campbell
But 'Aiea's Caizel Jesus-Kapesi topped them all by connecting on 18 of 21 passes for 252 yards and three touchdowns.
Now it's your turn to tell us which performance YOU think was the best! Cast your vote below and help decide which performance stood out most from another action-packed weekend of Hawaii high school football. Vote as many times as you like!
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. PT/8:59 p.m. HST Sunday, Oct. 11. The winner will be announced in next week's poll.
Keenan Alani, QB, Konawaena
Alani connected on 20-of-26 passes for 218 yards and two touchdowns in the Wildcats' 30-21 win over Kamehameha Hawaii to avenge an earlier loss to the Warriors.
Chrys Coelho, RB, Honokaa
Coelho carried the ball 13 times for 116 yards and four touchdowns in the Dragons' 53-14 win over Kealakehe.
Ryder De Silva, QB, Kamehameha Maui
De Silva was an extremely efficient 18-for-23 for 235 yards and three touchdowns in Kamehameha's 59-0 win over Kulanihakoi.
Jake Garcia, QB, Waipahu
Garcia was a solid 11-of-17 for 262 yards and three touchdowns in Waipahu's 52-22 win over Moanalua.
Caizel Jesus-Kapesi, QB, 'Aiea
Jesus-Kapesi displayed his pinpoint accuracy with an 18 of 21 passing performance for 252 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Na Alii to a 46-0 win over Roosevelt.
Shaison Kupukaa, WR, Campbell
Kupukaa caught six passes for 117 yards and two touchdowns to help lead the Sabers past Leilehua 28-3.
Loch Moorman, QB, Kalaheo
Moorman completed 10-of-20 passes for 220 yards and four touchdowns as the Mustangs trounced McKinley 42-0.
Kaitin Mundon, QB, Kapaa
Mundon completed 8 of 11 passes for 187 yards and three touchdowns in the Warriors' 28-0 win over Waimea.
Xander Pagan, RB, Kamehameha Maui
Pagan covered 109 yards of turf on just four carries while finding pay dirt twice along the way as the Warriors crushed Kulanihakoi 59-0.
Maxumus Quon-Kaleiopu, RB, Waianae
Quon-Kaleiopu carried the ball 20 times for 138 with three touchdowns in the Seariders' 34-16 win over Farrington.
Ezra Spencer, WR, 'Aiea
Spencer snared eight receptions for 123 yards and two touchdowns in Na Alii's 46-0 win over Roosevelt.
Taydin Tote-Travers, RB, Nanakuli
Tote-Travers piled up 195 yards on the ground with three touchdowns on just three carries as the Golden Hawks rolled to a 52-22 win over Radford.
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Kendall began covering high school sports in East Texas as a high school student in the late 1980s. He served as the sports editor for the Gladewater Mirror early in his career while attending Kilgore College where he received an Associate of Arts with a major in journalism. He later completed his Bachelor of Journalism at The University of Texas at Austin. Webb later founded the College Football America Yearbook, publishing an annual edition every year from 2011 through 2022. Webb added a Master of Liberal Arts with a major in journalism from Harvard University in 2023, simultaneously completing a Graduate Certificate in Digital Storytelling. He has also written for The Sporting News and remains a passionate fan of sports at all levels. He began contributing to High School On SI in 2026.Follow RoadTripSports