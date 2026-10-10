North Fremont vs. Ririe Live Stream: How to Watch Idaho High School Football Tonight
North Fremont returns to action Friday night when the Huskies host Ririe in an eastern Idaho high school football matchup.
North Fremont enters 3-3, while Ririe is 1-5.
Both teams are looking to strengthen their position as the Idaho high school football regular season approaches its final weeks.
North Fremont has an opportunity to move above .500, while Ririe is seeking its second victory of the season.
Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. MT in Ashton, Idaho, with the game streaming live on the NFHS Network.
How to Watch North Fremont vs. Ririe
What: Ririe Bulldogs at North Fremont Huskies
When: Friday, Oct. 9, 2026
Time: 7 p.m. MT (9 p.m. ET)
Where: North Fremont High School, Ashton, Idaho
Live stream: NFHS Network
WATCH LIVE: North Fremont vs. Ririe on the NFHS Network
NFHS subscription required to watch. High School On SI is an affiliate partner of the NFHS Network.
North Fremont Looking to Move Above .500
North Fremont enters Friday with three victories and three losses.
The Huskies have an opportunity to improve to 4-3 and build momentum heading into the closing stretch of the regular season.
Playing at home gives North Fremont an advantage against a Ririe team that has struggled to produce victories.
A win would also provide the Huskies with additional confidence as the postseason approaches.
Ririe Searching for a Spark
Ririe enters the matchup 1-5 and will be trying to produce one of its best performances of the season.
The Bulldogs face the challenge of playing on the road against a North Fremont team that has won half of its games.
For Ririe, Friday represents an opportunity to build confidence and demonstrate improvement.
A victory would give the Bulldogs their second win and create momentum for the remainder of the season.
Important Game in Eastern Idaho
High school football in Idaho is moving toward the final weeks of the regular season, and both teams have reasons to approach Friday with urgency.
North Fremont can climb above .500 and continue building its postseason case.
Ririe can produce a much-needed victory and potentially disrupt North Fremont's plans.
The matchup also offers local fans an opportunity to follow two eastern Idaho programs competing for late-season momentum.
High School On SI will continue covering high school football throughout the 2026 season, including scores, rankings and top performances.
WATCH LIVE: North Fremont vs. Ririe on the NFHS Network
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Gary Adornato is the Publisher of High School On SI. He began covering high school sports with the Baltimore Sun in 1982. In 2003, he became one of the first journalists to cover high school sports online while operating MIAASports.com, the official website of the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association. Later, Adornato pioneered market-wide coverage of high school sports with DigitalSports.com, introducing video highlights and player interviews while assembling an award-winning editorial staff. In 2010, he launched VarsitySportsNetwork.com which became the premier source of high school media coverage in the state of Maryland. In 2022, he sold VSN to The Baltimore Banner and joined High School On SI as East Coast Managing Editor. He took over as VP of Content in 2024 and assumed the title of Publisher in 2026.