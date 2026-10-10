North Fremont vs. Ririe Live Stream: How to Watch Idaho High School Football Tonight

North Fremont returns to action Friday night when the Huskies host Ririe in an eastern Idaho high school football matchup.

North Fremont enters 3-3, while Ririe is 1-5.

Both teams are looking to strengthen their position as the Idaho high school football regular season approaches its final weeks.

North Fremont has an opportunity to move above .500, while Ririe is seeking its second victory of the season.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. MT in Ashton, Idaho, with the game streaming live on the NFHS Network.

How to Watch North Fremont vs. Ririe

What: Ririe Bulldogs at North Fremont Huskies

When: Friday, Oct. 9, 2026

Time: 7 p.m. MT (9 p.m. ET)

Where: North Fremont High School, Ashton, Idaho

Live stream: NFHS Network

WATCH LIVE: North Fremont vs. Ririe on the NFHS Network

NFHS subscription required to watch. High School On SI is an affiliate partner of the NFHS Network.

North Fremont Looking to Move Above .500

North Fremont enters Friday with three victories and three losses.

The Huskies have an opportunity to improve to 4-3 and build momentum heading into the closing stretch of the regular season.

Playing at home gives North Fremont an advantage against a Ririe team that has struggled to produce victories.

A win would also provide the Huskies with additional confidence as the postseason approaches.

Ririe Searching for a Spark

Ririe enters the matchup 1-5 and will be trying to produce one of its best performances of the season.

The Bulldogs face the challenge of playing on the road against a North Fremont team that has won half of its games.

For Ririe, Friday represents an opportunity to build confidence and demonstrate improvement.

A victory would give the Bulldogs their second win and create momentum for the remainder of the season.

Important Game in Eastern Idaho

High school football in Idaho is moving toward the final weeks of the regular season, and both teams have reasons to approach Friday with urgency.

North Fremont can climb above .500 and continue building its postseason case.

Ririe can produce a much-needed victory and potentially disrupt North Fremont's plans.

The matchup also offers local fans an opportunity to follow two eastern Idaho programs competing for late-season momentum.

High School On SI will continue covering high school football throughout the 2026 season, including scores, rankings and top performances.