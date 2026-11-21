The Washington high school football playoffs continue Friday, Nov. 20, with state quarterfinal games across multiple classifications and several undefeated teams attempting to advance to the semifinals.

Among the most compelling matchups are Ridgeline against O'Dea in Class 3A, Woodland at Tumwater in Class 2A and W.F. West against Prosser in another Class 2A showdown.

All three games appear in the NFHS Network's Washington football playoff listings, providing viewing options for fans following the race toward the state championships.

O'Dea enters Friday with a perfect 11-0 record, while Tumwater is also unbeaten and remains one of the leading contenders for the Class 2A title.

Prosser faces a W.F. West team that has won 10 games and is hoping to extend its postseason run.

Here's a closer look at three of Friday's biggest Washington playoff matchups.

Ridgeline vs. O'Dea: Fighting Irish Protect Undefeated Season

Kickoff: 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET

Location: Renton Memorial Stadium, Renton, Washington

Top-seeded O'Dea enters Friday's Class 3A quarterfinal with an undefeated record, but the Fighting Irish know their championship pursuit can end with one difficult night.

O'Dea (11-0) survived a major scare in the opening round, defeating Lincoln of Tacoma 47-45 in one of the most dramatic games of the Washington playoffs.

The narrow victory demonstrated the Fighting Irish's resilience, but it also showed that even the top seed can be challenged.

Ridgeline (10-1) arrives after a 34-17 victory over Southridge, advancing to face one of Washington's most established football programs.

The Falcons enter as the No. 9 seed, but their record and opening-round performance suggest they are capable of providing a serious test.

O'Dea will look to improve defensively after allowing 45 points in its previous game.

Ridgeline, meanwhile, hopes to generate enough offense to keep the pressure on the undefeated Fighting Irish.

The winner advances to the Class 3A state semifinals, moving within one victory of the championship game at Husky Stadium.

WATCH LIVE: Ridgeline vs. O'Dea Football

Woodland at Tumwater: Thunderbirds Face Class 2A Challenge

Kickoff: 7 p.m. PT / 10 p.m. ET

Location: Tumwater District Stadium, Tumwater, Washington

Undefeated Tumwater enters Friday's Class 2A state quarterfinal as the tournament's No. 1 seed and one of Washington's leading championship contenders.

The Thunderbirds have built another outstanding season and are attempting to continue their run toward the state championship game.

Woodland enters as the No. 9 seed after advancing through the opening round.

The Beavers face a difficult road assignment against a program with a long history of postseason success.

Tumwater will attempt to establish control early and use its home-field advantage to advance to the semifinals.

Woodland, meanwhile, must find ways to limit the Thunderbirds' scoring opportunities and remain competitive deep into the game.

For Tumwater, Friday represents another step toward a possible state title.

For Woodland, it offers an opportunity to eliminate the top seed and deliver one of the biggest surprises of the Washington postseason.

How to watch: NFHS Network — Woodland vs. Tumwater, Friday at 7 p.m. Pacific.

W.F. West vs. Prosser: Two Strong Class 2A Teams Collide

Kickoff: 7 p.m. PT / 10 p.m. ET

Location: Sunnyside High School, Sunnyside, Washington

The Class 2A quarterfinals feature another compelling matchup when No. 6 W.F. West faces No. 3 Prosser.

W.F. West enters with a 10-1 record and hopes of continuing an impressive postseason run.

Prosser has also established itself among the strongest teams in Class 2A, earning the third seed in the state tournament.

Friday's matchup presents a significant challenge for both programs.

Prosser will attempt to use its higher seed and season-long consistency to advance to the semifinals.

W.F. West, meanwhile, has an opportunity to eliminate a top-three seed and take another step toward the state championship game.

With both teams having demonstrated the ability to win consistently, Friday's contest could become one of the most competitive Class 2A quarterfinals.

The winner advances to the state semifinals, where the competition will become even more demanding.

How to watch: NFHS Network — W.F. West vs. Prosser, Friday at 7 p.m. Pacific.

How to Watch Washington High School Football Playoffs Tonight

Friday's featured games are:

Ridgeline vs. O'Dea — 6 p.m. PT

WIAA Class 3A state quarterfinal, Renton Memorial Stadium.

Woodland at Tumwater — 7 p.m. PT

WIAA Class 2A state quarterfinal, Tumwater District Stadium.

W.F. West vs. Prosser — 7 p.m. PT

WIAA Class 2A state quarterfinal, Sunnyside High School.

Looking for another game? Many Washington high school football playoff games tonight are streaming live on the NFHS Network. Sign up and watch the game or games you want.

NFHS subscription required to watch. High School On SI is an affiliate partner of the NFHS Network.

The winners advance to the state semifinals as Washington's postseason field continues to narrow.

High School On SI will continue covering the WIAA playoffs with updated brackets, final scores and championship developments.