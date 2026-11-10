Antioch Coach Brian Glashagel Addresses Controversial Ending to Sycamore Playoff Loss

Two days after Antioch's season ended with a controversial finish against Sycamore, head football coach Brian Glashagel released a statement addressing the officiating decision that negated what appeared to be a game-winning touchdown.

The video of the controversial finish, posted by Joshua Shuman, has surpassed 1.4 million views on X and drawn attention from national sports media outlets, including Jomboy Media and Barstool Sports.

Glashagel revealed that the official involved in the inadvertent whistle personally contacted him and the Antioch football program following Saturday's game, acknowledging that his mistake directly impacted the outcome.

According to Glashagel, the official apologized and took responsibility for the call.

Despite the disappointment, Glashagel said Antioch holds no ill will toward the official or the rest of the officiating crew. He also expressed appreciation for the official's willingness to reach out, take responsibility and acknowledge what happened.

Glashagel credited Sycamore and head coach Rob Stover for their performance, recognizing that Antioch had opportunities throughout the game to put the Spartans away. He also wished the Spartans luck moving forward.

The statement comes after Antioch's 32-28 loss, which ended the Sequoits' season at 10-1 as the No. 1 seed in Class 5A.

A Look at Glashagel's Coaching Career

Glashagel owns a 147-55 career record and has guided Antioch to the postseason in 15 of 19 possible seasons. No postseason was held in 2020, they went on to go 6-0 that year.

This season marked his sixth undefeated regular season, as he hoped this season would be special, as the Sequoits had never won a state championship in football in their school history.

Glashagels' deepest playoff run at Antioch came in 2008, when he led the Sequoits to the state semifinals.

Unfortunately for Antioch, one whistle — influenced by an angle that made the pass appear incomplete — brought its championship hopes to an end. The Sequoits will have to wait another year to pursue their goal of winning a state title.