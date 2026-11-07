North Carolina High School Football Final Scores, Results - November 6
Another night of North Carolina high school football is complete, and High School On SI has final scores from around the Tar Heel State.
Here is a full list of North Carolina high school football final scores from November 6, 2026.
North Carolina High School Football Final Scores - November 6
I organized the final scores alphabetically by winning team, with the winner listed first. Games marked “Missing score” and forfeits without a numerical score are excluded.
Download the alphabetized final scores
82 games with numerical final scores:
A.C. Reynolds 10, Statesville 7
Albemarle 38, Bradford Prep 19
Anson 15, Bunn 9
Ashbrook 47, Central Cabarrus 21
Ashley 48, Pine Forest 7
Bunker Hill 44, East Gaston 6
Butler 30, Independence 14
Charlotte Catholic 48, Piedmont 6
Cherokee 39, Hayesville 12
Cherryville 63, Elkin 0
Davie County 50, Lumberton 23
East Burke 36, North Surry 14
East Surry 46, Wheatmore 36
Eastern Guilford 20, Glenn 7
Enka 30, North Henderson 15
Fairmont 58, Carver 6
Foard 38, Pisgah 24
Forest Hills 48, Forestview 25
Gray's Creek 49, Northern Durham 20
Green Hope 49, Willow Spring 17
Greene Central 42, Wake Prep Academy 6
Harnett Central 54, Western Harnett 14
Hickory Ridge 59, Chapel Hill 0
Holly Springs 42, Overhills 10
Jack Britt 42, R.J. Reynolds 7
Jordan 62, Wakefield 21
Laney 47, Panther Creek 27
Langtree Charter Academy 44, Avery County 28
Ledford 42, Jordan-Matthews 6
Maiden 29, Newton-Conover 27
Montgomery Central 48, J.F. Webb 7
Mooresville 42, South Iredell 13
Mountain Heritage 52, Bessemer City 14
Myers Park 55, South Mecklenburg 22
NHCTA 32, Lejeune 8
North Brunswick 28, Heritage 15
North Davidson 50, East Rowan 7
North Lincoln 50, Northwest Cabarrus 44
North Stokes 21, South Davidson 12
North Wilkes 60, Pine Lake Prep 22
Northern Guilford 63, South Caldwell 0
Northwood 34, Kinston 30
Orange 35, Richlands 21
Palisades 55, Ardrey Kell 17
Parkwood 42, Erwin 27
Pinecrest 49, Providence 29
Polk County 28, Owen 22
Porter Ridge 23, Hopewell 14
Princeton 58, Pender 26
Providence Day 51, Metrolina Christian Academy 14
Providence Grove 35, South Lenoir 6
R-S Central 62, Lincoln Charter 28
Ragsdale 37, POBAT 6
Randleman 48, Cummings 24
Richmond Senior 35, Ballantyne Ridge 27
Rosman 50, Andrews 0
Seventy-First 48, Lee County 7
Smoky Mountain 58, North Buncombe 34
South Granville 31, South Brunswick 29
South Johnston 55, Felton Grove 22
South Rowan 42, Forbush 31
South Stanly 56, South Stokes 28
Southwest Onslow 48, North Pitt 8
St. Pauls 33, Person 32
Sun Valley 41, St. Stephens 7
Swain County 49, Bishop McGuinness 43
Swansboro 19, White Oak 6
Terry Sanford 54, Franklinton 43
Topsail 34, Fuquay-Varina 7
Trinity Christian 50, Wayne Christian 7
Triton 28, South View 24
Union Academy 19, Patton 14
Watauga 16, Olympic 8
West Cabarrus 31, Parkland 19
West Charlotte 20, Hoke County 7
West Davidson 47, East Davidson 0
West Henderson 56, Carson 27
West Lincoln 61, East Rutherford 40
West Stanly 28, Salisbury 7
West Wilkes 41, Draughn 12
Westover 44, West Johnston 0
Wilkes Central 22, Bandys 3
View full North Carolina high school football scoreboard
Sam Brown covers high school sports as well as NCAA football and basketball. Sam began his professional career as a high school sports reporter for The Tennessean in Nashville where he covered boys and girls prep sports full-time and helped cover Vanderbilt football, Tennessee Titans football and Nashville Predators hockey. He graduated from Middle Tennessee State University with a double major in journalism and communication studies and currently lives in Seattle with his girlfriend and dog.