North Carolina High School Football Final Scores, Results - November 6

Another night of North Carolina high school football is complete, and High School On SI has final scores from around the Tar Heel State.

Here is a full list of North Carolina high school football final scores from November 6, 2026.

North Carolina High School Football Final Scores - November 6

I organized the final scores alphabetically by winning team, with the winner listed first. Games marked “Missing score” and forfeits without a numerical score are excluded.

Download the alphabetized final scores

82 games with numerical final scores:

A.C. Reynolds 10, Statesville 7

Albemarle 38, Bradford Prep 19

Anson 15, Bunn 9

Ashbrook 47, Central Cabarrus 21

Ashley 48, Pine Forest 7

Bunker Hill 44, East Gaston 6

Butler 30, Independence 14

Charlotte Catholic 48, Piedmont 6

Cherokee 39, Hayesville 12

Cherryville 63, Elkin 0

Davie County 50, Lumberton 23

East Burke 36, North Surry 14

East Surry 46, Wheatmore 36

Eastern Guilford 20, Glenn 7

Enka 30, North Henderson 15

Fairmont 58, Carver 6

Foard 38, Pisgah 24

Forest Hills 48, Forestview 25

Gray's Creek 49, Northern Durham 20

Green Hope 49, Willow Spring 17

Greene Central 42, Wake Prep Academy 6

Harnett Central 54, Western Harnett 14

Hickory Ridge 59, Chapel Hill 0

Holly Springs 42, Overhills 10

Jack Britt 42, R.J. Reynolds 7

Jordan 62, Wakefield 21

Laney 47, Panther Creek 27

Langtree Charter Academy 44, Avery County 28

Ledford 42, Jordan-Matthews 6

Maiden 29, Newton-Conover 27

Montgomery Central 48, J.F. Webb 7

Mooresville 42, South Iredell 13

Mountain Heritage 52, Bessemer City 14

Myers Park 55, South Mecklenburg 22

NHCTA 32, Lejeune 8

North Brunswick 28, Heritage 15

North Davidson 50, East Rowan 7

North Lincoln 50, Northwest Cabarrus 44

North Stokes 21, South Davidson 12

North Wilkes 60, Pine Lake Prep 22

Northern Guilford 63, South Caldwell 0

Northwood 34, Kinston 30

Orange 35, Richlands 21

Palisades 55, Ardrey Kell 17

Parkwood 42, Erwin 27

Pinecrest 49, Providence 29

Polk County 28, Owen 22

Porter Ridge 23, Hopewell 14

Princeton 58, Pender 26

Providence Day 51, Metrolina Christian Academy 14

Providence Grove 35, South Lenoir 6

R-S Central 62, Lincoln Charter 28

Ragsdale 37, POBAT 6

Randleman 48, Cummings 24

Richmond Senior 35, Ballantyne Ridge 27

Rosman 50, Andrews 0

Seventy-First 48, Lee County 7

Smoky Mountain 58, North Buncombe 34

South Granville 31, South Brunswick 29

South Johnston 55, Felton Grove 22

South Rowan 42, Forbush 31

South Stanly 56, South Stokes 28

Southwest Onslow 48, North Pitt 8

St. Pauls 33, Person 32

Sun Valley 41, St. Stephens 7

Swain County 49, Bishop McGuinness 43

Swansboro 19, White Oak 6

Terry Sanford 54, Franklinton 43

Topsail 34, Fuquay-Varina 7

Trinity Christian 50, Wayne Christian 7

Triton 28, South View 24

Union Academy 19, Patton 14

Watauga 16, Olympic 8

West Cabarrus 31, Parkland 19

West Charlotte 20, Hoke County 7

West Davidson 47, East Davidson 0

West Henderson 56, Carson 27

West Lincoln 61, East Rutherford 40

West Stanly 28, Salisbury 7

West Wilkes 41, Draughn 12

Westover 44, West Johnston 0

Wilkes Central 22, Bandys 3

View full North Carolina high school football scoreboard