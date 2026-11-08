Antioch's Apparent Game-Winning Hail Mary Ends in Heartbreak Against Sycamore

Antioch's undefeated football season came to a stunning end Saturday, but not before the Sequoits appeared to pull off one of the most improbable finishes of the Illinois high school football playoff history.

Trailing 32-28 to Sycamore in the final seconds, Antioch quarterback Ethan Patel launched a Hail Mary downfield. The ball was tipped by a pair of Sycamore defenders, before appearing to have bounced off the hip of one of those defenders and into the hands Antioch senior receiver Chance Verden, before the ball hit the ground. Verden then raced into the end zone with what would have been the game-winning score.

Antioch's Miracle Finish Denied

Thinking they pulled off a miracle, the Sequitos began celebrating. However, even as Verdan was making his way to the end zone, multiple whistles sounded as the officials ruled the pass incomplete and halted the celebration.

The Antioch sideline erupted. Players and coaches repeatedly screamed, “It never hit the ground,” believing Verden had secured the game-winning touchdown.

The officials met right away to discuss what they heard and saw and some had better angles of the play than others.

The back judge initially believed the pass was knocked down, and ruled an incomplete pass. Another countered that the Anitoch reciever secured it off the deflection. After the consultation, the ruling of an incomplete pass was overturned, but the play was ruled dead at the spot because of an inadvertent whistle.

Antioch was still awarded one untimed play from the Sycamore 13-yard line, giving the Sequoits one final opportunity to keep their season alive. Patel went back to the end zone, but his pass was tipped and intercepted by Sycamore junior safety Dylan Curtis, sealing a 32-28 victory for the Spartans.

Video of the chaotic sequence, shared by Joshua Shuman (@JShumanTV) on X, had surpassed a million views, drawing national attention to the unusual finish.

UNREAL: 5A #1 Antioch has a miracle Hail Mary win taken away by an inadvertent whistle.



Down 32-28 with only time for one play, Chance Verden catches a live bobble for what everyone believed to be the game winning score. The refs rule an inadvertent whistle, starting the play… pic.twitter.com/wzTerlMnDT — Joshua Shuman (@JShumanTV) November 7, 2026

Patel explained the rollercoaster of emotions he and his teammates experienced.

“I just rolled out and threw it up. I thought it hit the ground, but I guess Chance caught it off the tip, and then I saw him holding the ball in the end zone, and then I thought we won the game. I thought that was it,” Patel told Steve Reaven from the Chicago Tribune.

The Loss Spoiled the Sequoits Bid for an Undefeated Season

The loss ended Antioch's undefeated season at 10-1 and denied the top-seeded Sequoits a chance to reach the Class 5A quarterfinals for the first time since 2018. Sycamore, the No. 9 seed, advances.

Patel finished 20-of-26 for 291 yards and two touchdowns. One of his biggest plays came earlier in the game, when he connected with Verden for a 38-yard touchdown on fourth-and-25 with 2:34 remaining in the third quarter.

For Antioch, the final sequence overshadowed an otherwise remarkable season.

The Spartans now turn their attention to the Class 5A quarterfinals, hosting Wauconda on Saturday at 1 p.m.