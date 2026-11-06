From Club Team to State Champions: Kaelie Tomalak Leads St. Charles North to Perfect 26-0 Season

Three years ago, St. Charles North didn't even have an official high school girls flag football team. Now, the North Stars are undefeated Illinois state champions, and senior quarterback Kaelie Tomalak is a big reason why.

Tomalak turned in a remarkable senior season, throwing for 4,590 yards and 72 touchdowns while adding 1,587 rushing yards and 18 more scores. Her 90 combined touchdowns helped power St. Charles North to a perfect 26-0 record and the program's first Illinois state championship.

But the North Stars' rise from a fledgling club program to the top of Illinois girls flag football was about more than one player's statistics. It was a three-year journey built on early-morning workouts, a growing belief in what was possible and a group of athletes who helped establish a championship program from scratch.

From an Idea to a Championship Program

When St. Charles North coach Michael Taormina first approached school officials about starting a girls flag football program, he wasn't sure what kind of interest he would find.

The response exceeded expectations.

Approximately 50 to 60 girls attended the initial interest meeting, giving Taormina a foundation to build around.

The program launched as a club in 2024, before the North Stars began competing as an officially sanctioned high school team. Many of the girls had never played organized football, making those early practices as much about learning the sport as preparing for competition.

"The first couple of practices were definitely really cool and really fun," Tomalak said. "I was bringing together a bunch of girls who had never done anything like this before, and it was really cool to see everyone trying something new."

Taormina brought nearly two decades of football coaching experience to the new program. Rather than immediately assigning permanent positions, his staff rotated players through different roles, giving everyone an opportunity to learn the game and contribute.

The results weren't immediate, but the North Stars began showing signs that they could compete.

One early breakthrough came against Fremd, which entered a matchup during the club season undefeated and had yet to surrender a point.

St. Charles North didn't win, but the North Stars became the first team to score against Fremd that season.

For Taormina, it was evidence that his young program was beginning to find its footing.

Kaelie Tomalak Emerges as the North Stars' Leader

As St. Charles North continued developing, so did Tomalak.

She spent the 2025 season sharing quarterback responsibilities before taking over the starting job entering her senior year.

A summer tournament hosted by the Chicago Bears helped convince Taormina that she was ready.

The North Stars advanced to the championship game of the Bears' summer league tournament, giving their coach an opportunity to evaluate Tomalak against strong competition.

For the quarterback, the experience was equally important.

"I think that was a big moment that kind of proved to me what was possible and what I could do," she said.

Tomalak's development wasn't limited to team practices or summer competition.

Her father, Brian Tomalak, played quarterback at the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh and became an important resource as she learned the position.

The two studied film, worked on mechanics and discussed how to recognize defensive coverages and make better decisions.

"It's huge," Tomalak said of having her father as a resource. "I know that's really unique, and I'm super thankful for it and definitely something I'll always remember."

She also committed to offseason quarterback training at QB ERA, often arriving for sessions at 6 a.m. on Sunday mornings.

And she didn't always come alone.

Tomalak brought several of her receivers to the workouts, allowing them to develop the timing and chemistry that would eventually make the North Stars' passing attack so difficult to defend.

"I trusted every throw that I had, that they would get there and they would try their best to make a play on it," she said.

That trust would pay enormous dividends.

A Record-Setting Offense and an Unbeaten Season

With Tomalak directing the offense, St. Charles North became one of Illinois' most explosive girls flag football teams.

The North Stars averaged approximately 38 points per game while their defense surrendered fewer than seven points per contest.

Tomalak's production was staggering.

She completed her senior season with 4,590 passing yards, 72 touchdown passes and just five interceptions. She added another 1,587 yards and 18 touchdowns on the ground.

Combined, she accounted for 6,177 yards and 90 touchdowns.

Those numbers came against a schedule Taormina deliberately made more challenging than the previous season.

The North Stars also faced the physical demands of a condensed flag football schedule, sometimes playing four or five games in a single week while balancing schoolwork, recovery and other responsibilities.

Yet opponents rarely managed to put St. Charles North in a difficult position.

According to Taormina, the North Stars trailed for fewer than two minutes during their entire 26-game season.

Their only deficit came when Geneva, which finished 13-4, scored on its opening possession.

St. Charles North responded emphatically, rolling to a 47-6 victory.

It was the kind of performance that defined the North Stars' season: an opponent would present a challenge, and St. Charles North would find an answer.

Leadership Beyond the Statistics

For Taormina, Tomalak's value extended well beyond her ability to throw touchdowns or escape defenders.

She was one of four team captains and served as an important connection between the coaching staff and players.

Her composure also stood out.

Even when she made a mistake, Tomalak rarely allowed it to affect the next play. She accepted coaching, processed feedback and moved forward.

That steadiness became especially valuable during a season when the North Stars carried the pressure of an undefeated record.

Tomalak's leadership helped keep the team focused as the victories accumulated and expectations grew.

It also reflected how far she had come since those first club practices, when many of her teammates were still learning the rules and fundamentals of flag football.

Three years later, they were playing for a state championship.

A State Championship Three Years in the Making

The North Stars completed their remarkable run with an Illinois state championship, finishing 26-0 and delivering the program's first title.

For Tomalak, the celebration afterward was every bit as memorable as the championship itself.

She recalled celebrating with teammates on the bus and stopping at Portillo's for food, enjoying the moment with the players who had shared the journey.

Those memories meant something different to a group that had helped build the program from the beginning.

What started with dozens of girls attending an interest meeting had become a championship team.

And what began as an opportunity to try a new sport had developed into a possible path beyond high school for Tomalak.

With her senior season complete, she hopes to explore opportunities to play flag football in college as the sport continues expanding.

Whatever comes next, she leaves St. Charles North having helped establish a standard for the players who follow.

The North Stars didn't simply win a state championship. They built a program, developed a championship culture and completed an undefeated season just three years after getting started.

And at the center of that transformation was a quarterback who grew alongside the team she helped lead to the top of Illinois girls flag football.