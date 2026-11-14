Illinois High School Football Schedule, Scores & Live Updates (IHSA) — November 14

The 2026 Illinois high school football playoffs continue on November 14 with more than 30 IHSA games slated for the weekend.

To see live updates and every final score from each classification in Illinois, click on the scoreboard links below.

Illinois High School Football Scores, Results, Live Updates - November 14

To quickly find a specific team or school, press Ctrl+F on Windows or Command+F on a Mac and search for the name you are looking for.

There are 31 high school football games in Illinois on Saturday, November 14, 2026.

The biggest matchup of the day is a top-5 showdown between No. 2 Chicago Mt. Carmel and No. 5 Lincoln-Way East.

Saint Ignatius College Prep vs. Loyola Academy - 12 p.m.

Lincoln-Way West vs. Hersey - 1 p.m.

Cary-Grove vs. St. Francis - 1 p.m.

Providence Catholic vs. Carbondale - 1 p.m.

Camp Point Central vs. Brown County - 1 p.m.

Wauconda vs. Sycamore - 1 p.m.

Notre Dame vs. Harlem - 1 p.m.

Rochelle vs. Coal City - 1 p.m.

Fenwick vs. Wheaton North - 1 p.m.

Richards vs. Downers Grove North - 1 p.m.

Chicago Mt. Carmel vs. Lincoln-Way East - 1 p.m.

Prospect vs. East St. Louis - 1 p.m.

Mt. Carmel vs. St. Joseph-Ogden - 1:30 p.m.

Nazareth Academy vs. Quincy - 1:30 p.m.

Calhoun/Brussels vs. Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond - 2 p.m.

Clifton Central vs. Heyworth - 2 p.m.

Fulton vs. Stockton - 2 p.m.

Williamsville vs. Monticello - 2 p.m.

Chicago Hope Academy vs. Richmond-Burton - 2 p.m.

Sacred Heart-Griffin vs. Centralia - 2 p.m.

Wheaton-Warrenville South vs. Normal West - 2 p.m.

IC Catholic Prep vs. Byron - 2:30 p.m.

Flora vs. Frankfort - 3 p.m.

Sterling vs. Morris - 4 p.m.

Morton vs. Mahomet-Seymour - 4 p.m.

Nashville vs. Johnston City - 4:30 p.m.

Bolingbrook vs. Oswego - 5 p.m.

Brother Rice vs. Normal Community - 5 p.m.

Aurora Christian vs. El Paso-Gridley - 5 p.m.

Wilmington vs. Peotone - 6 p.m.

Rochester vs. Highland - 7 p.m.