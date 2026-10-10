The 2026 Illinois high school football season continued on Friday, October 9, with another full slate of action, and High School On SI has final scores from around the Prairie State.

Here are the final Illinois high school football scores from Friday, October 9, 2026.

Illinois High School Football Final Scores - October 9

Abingdon/Avon 25, Rushville-Industry 14



AHOLSHA (CO-OP) 60, Ashton-Franklin Center 12



ALAH (CO-OP) 48, Nokomis 14



Althoff Catholic 63, Mt. Vernon 30



Antioch 50, North Chicago 0



Auburn 7, Riverton 0



Aurora Central Catholic 42, Catholic Central 22



Aurora Christian 32, Wheaton Academy 27



Aurora East 40, Streamwood 34



Barrington 27, Fremd 25



Bartlett 56, Larkin 18



Batavia 34, St. Charles East 14



Belleville East 37, O'Fallon 35



Belvidere North 34, Rockford Auburn 12



Benton 55, Pinckneyville 0



BHRA (CO-OP) 42, Momence 14



Biggsville West Central 52, Ridgewood [AlWood/Cambridge] 36



Bloomington Central Catholic 31, Pontiac 28



Bolingbrook 46, Plainfield North 14



Brother Rice 47, DePaul College Prep 0



Byron 56, Genoa-Kingston 13



Cahokia 47, Highland 14



Calhoun/Brussels 67, Routt Catholic/Lutheran 0



Camp Point Central 43, Pleasant Hill/Western 6



Carbondale 49, Marion 13



Carlyle 27, Wesclin 13



Carmel 42, De La Salle 0



Carmi-White County 72, Edwards County 12



Carrollton 20, Beardstown 0



Carterville 49, Murphysboro 6



Cary-Grove 61, Crystal Lake South 19



Central A & M 1, Clinton 0



Centralia 42, Breese Central 33



Cerro Gordo/Bement 66, Hutsonville/Palestine 28



Champaign Central 12, Bloomington 10



Chicago Hope Academy 42, Bishop McNamara 10



Chicago Mt. Carmel 42, Joliet Catholic 14



Civic Memorial 54, East Alton-Wood River 18



Coal City 70, Herscher 6



Conant 44, Schaumburg 24



Deer Creek-Mackinaw 24, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 12



Deerfield 30, Vernon Hills 8



Downers Grove North 17, Lyons 10



Downers Grove South 17, Leyden 6



Dunbar 34, Rowe-Clark 8



Durand/Pecatonica 52, Rock Falls 6



East St. Louis 54, Alton 0



Edwardsville 42, Belleville West 0



Effingham 14, Mattoon 12



El Paso-Gridley 24, Warrensburg-Latham 0



Elk Grove 42, Wheeling 7



Elmwood/Brimfield 62, Hamilton/Warsaw 40



Evergreen Park 36, Argo 6



Fairfield 40, Christopher-Zeigler-Royalton 19



Farmington 22, Seneca 0



Fenton 27, Elmwood Park 18



Fenwick 56, Saint Viator 6



Fisher 49, Arcola 9



Forreston 36, Galena 35



Frankfort 26, Anna-Jonesboro 0



Freeburg 28, Columbia 12



Fulton 51, Morrison 0



Galesburg 35, Rock Island 7



Galva 52, Peoria Heights 22



Geneva 42, Wheaton North 14



Grant Community 27, Wauconda 25



Grayslake North 34, Grayslake Central 29



Greenville 19, Southwestern 14



Guilford 35, Freeport 12



Hampshire 39, McHenry 6



Harlem 35, Rockford East 14



Herrin 24, Harrisburg 21



Hersey 48, Rolling Meadows 0



Heyworth 14, Tremont 0



Highland Park 40, Niles North 35



Hillcrest 40, Tinley Park 27



Hillsboro 37, Carlinville 29



Hinsdale South 47, Berwyn/Cicero Morton 14



Homewood-Flossmoor 49, Bradley-Bourbonnais 7



Hononegah 56, Boylan Catholic 0



Huntley 32, Central 12



ITW David Speer Academy 36, Solorio 0



Jacksonville 43, Normal University 13



Jacobs 21, Dundee-Crown 13



Johnsburg 48, Harvard 6



Johnston City 44, Red Hill 6



Kaneland 59, Ottawa 14



Kankakee 34, Crete-Monee 14



Kewanee 40, Monmouth-Roseville 0



Lakes 31, Round Lake 14



Lemont 53, Bremen 0



Lena-Winslow 42, Pearl City-Eastland 34



Libertyville 14, Lake Zurich 10



Lincoln 41, Lanphier 12



Lincoln-Way East 40, Lockport 0



Lincoln-Way West 14, Lincoln-Way Central 10



Lisle 18, Streator 15



Loyola Academy 45, IC Catholic Prep 35



MacArthur 28, Springfield 15



Macomb 43, Illini West 0



Mahomet-Seymour 41, Charleston 7



Maine South 51, Evanston 13



Maine West 20, Niles West 0



Marian Central Catholic 57, St. Edward 6



Maroa-Forsyth 43, Olympia 21



Marquette 21, Dwight 12



Mascoutah 48, Granite City 14



Mater Dei 51, Madison 6



Mercer County 7, Orion 0



Metamora 41, Canton 14



Metea Valley 28, DeKalb 17



Monmouth United 47, Astoria/VIT 21



Monticello 21, Prairie Central 8



Montini Catholic 49, Marmion 7



Morris 50, LaSalle-Peru 0



Morton 42, Pekin 13



Mt. Carmel 40, Marshall 0



Mt. Zion 28, Taylorville 10



Naperville Central 17, Waubonsie Valley 7



Naperville North 14, Neuqua Valley 7



Nashville 7, DuQuoin 0



Nazareth Academy 28, St. Patrick 0



New Trier 35, Glenbrook South 28



Newton 58, Lawrenceville 6



Normal Community 55, Centennial 13



Normal West 68, Richwoods 19



North Boone 28, Lutheran 18



Oak Lawn 15, Blue Island Eisenhower 0



Oak Park-River Forest 48, Addison Trail 20



Oakwood 60, Iroquois West 0



Oswego 40, Minooka 14



Paris 42, Robinson 0



Paxton-Buckley-Loda 30, Rantoul 26



Peoria 70, Urbana 7



Peotone 42, Manteno 13



Plainfield South 42, Plainfield Central 6



Pleasant Plains 73, Pittsfield 28



Prairie Ridge 25, Crystal Lake Central 24



Princeton 57, Hall 0



Princeville 35, ROWVA/Williamsfield 22



Prospect 49, Buffalo Grove 14



Providence Catholic 56, Marian Catholic 14



Quincy 52, Sterling 28



Quincy Notre Dame 7, Glenwood 0



Rauner 18, Hubbard 12



Red Bud 15, Chester 13



Rich Township 48, Thornridge 20



Richards 35, Shepard 14



Richland County 42, Casey-Westfield 20



Richmond-Burton 50, Woodstock North 6



Ridgewood 8, West Chicago 6



Riverdale 37, Erie-Prophetstown 6



Riverside-Brookfield 38, Glenbard East 28



Rockridge 7, Newman Central Catholic 0



Romeoville 20, Joliet Central 14



Roxana 49, Marquette Catholic 20



Sacred Heart-Griffin 29, Rochester 28



Saint Ignatius College Prep 40, Leo 8



Salt Fork 50, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman 6



Sandburg 59, Stagg 0



Saxony Lutheran 42, Vienna/Goreville 13



South Newton 36, Schlarman 34



St. Charles North 33, Glenbard North 32



St. Francis 52, Niles Notre Dame 24



St. Joseph-Ogden 35, Andrew 13



St. Teresa 37, Westville 20



Stark County 50, Knoxville 22



Staunton/Bunker Hill 69, Gillespie 8



Stevenson 31, Lake Forest 7



Stillman Valley 28, Oregon 7



Stockton 52, Dakota 6



Sullivan 41, Cumberland 14



Sycamore 27, Rochelle 20



Thornton 39, Danville 13



Tolono Unity 64, Illinois Valley Central 24



Tri-Valley 55, Eureka 21



Triad 48, Collinsville 19



Tuscola 42, LeRoy 0



UADVAA (CO-OP) 30, Little Village 28



Vandalia 61, North Mac 22



Villa Grove/Heritage 35, Sangamon Valley/Tri-City 14



Warren Township 14, Waukegan 0



Washington 41, East Peoria 7



WC (CO-OP) 58, Unity/Seymour 16



West Aurora 23, Glenbard South 12



Westinghouse 52, UPBUPE (CO-OP) 0



Wheaton-Warrenville South 31, Lake Park 19



Williamsville 55, New Berlin/Franklin/Waverly 0



Willowbrook 35, Proviso East 0



Wilmington 42, Reed-Custer 13



Winnebago 28, Dixon 8



Yorkville 21, Oswego East 7



Zion-Benton 21, Mundelein 12

Scores Not Reported

Carver vs. Bowen/Baker College Prep



UIC College Prep vs. North Lawndale



East Moline United vs. Moline



Hall/Putnam County vs. Princeton



Plano vs. Woodstock



Springfield Southeast vs. Decatur Eisenhower



Clifton Central vs. Hoopeston/Armstrong



South Elgin vs. Elgin



Belvidere vs. Jefferson



Mendota vs. Sherrard



Chicago Christian vs. Christ the King



Milford/Cissna Park vs. St. Anne/Donovan



Hope Christian Academy vs. South Beloit



Argenta-Oreana vs. TC (CO-OP)



Jersey vs. Waterloo



Benet Academy vs. St. Rita



Orangeville vs. Amboy/LaMoille/Ohio



LCSRV (CO-OP) vs. Havana



Manual vs. Peoria Notre Dame



Joliet West vs. Plainfield East



Shelbyville vs. Ridgeview/Lexington



Maine East vs. Glenbrook North



Salem vs. Massac County



Marist vs. St. Laurence



Lane Tech vs. Lincoln Park



Mather vs. Prosser



Oak Forest vs. Thornton Fractional North



Hoffman Estates vs. Palatine

View full Illinois high school football scoreboard