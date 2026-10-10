Illinois High School Football Final Scores - October 9
The 2026 Illinois high school football season continued on Friday, October 9, with another full slate of action, and High School On SI has final scores from around the Prairie State.
Here are the final Illinois high school football scores from Friday, October 9, 2026.
Illinois High School Football Final Scores - October 9
Abingdon/Avon 25, Rushville-Industry 14
AHOLSHA (CO-OP) 60, Ashton-Franklin Center 12
ALAH (CO-OP) 48, Nokomis 14
Althoff Catholic 63, Mt. Vernon 30
Antioch 50, North Chicago 0
Auburn 7, Riverton 0
Aurora Central Catholic 42, Catholic Central 22
Aurora Christian 32, Wheaton Academy 27
Aurora East 40, Streamwood 34
Barrington 27, Fremd 25
Bartlett 56, Larkin 18
Batavia 34, St. Charles East 14
Belleville East 37, O'Fallon 35
Belvidere North 34, Rockford Auburn 12
Benton 55, Pinckneyville 0
BHRA (CO-OP) 42, Momence 14
Biggsville West Central 52, Ridgewood [AlWood/Cambridge] 36
Bloomington Central Catholic 31, Pontiac 28
Bolingbrook 46, Plainfield North 14
Brother Rice 47, DePaul College Prep 0
Byron 56, Genoa-Kingston 13
Cahokia 47, Highland 14
Calhoun/Brussels 67, Routt Catholic/Lutheran 0
Camp Point Central 43, Pleasant Hill/Western 6
Carbondale 49, Marion 13
Carlyle 27, Wesclin 13
Carmel 42, De La Salle 0
Carmi-White County 72, Edwards County 12
Carrollton 20, Beardstown 0
Carterville 49, Murphysboro 6
Cary-Grove 61, Crystal Lake South 19
Central A & M 1, Clinton 0
Centralia 42, Breese Central 33
Cerro Gordo/Bement 66, Hutsonville/Palestine 28
Champaign Central 12, Bloomington 10
Chicago Hope Academy 42, Bishop McNamara 10
Chicago Mt. Carmel 42, Joliet Catholic 14
Civic Memorial 54, East Alton-Wood River 18
Coal City 70, Herscher 6
Conant 44, Schaumburg 24
Deer Creek-Mackinaw 24, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 12
Deerfield 30, Vernon Hills 8
Downers Grove North 17, Lyons 10
Downers Grove South 17, Leyden 6
Dunbar 34, Rowe-Clark 8
Durand/Pecatonica 52, Rock Falls 6
East St. Louis 54, Alton 0
Edwardsville 42, Belleville West 0
Effingham 14, Mattoon 12
El Paso-Gridley 24, Warrensburg-Latham 0
Elk Grove 42, Wheeling 7
Elmwood/Brimfield 62, Hamilton/Warsaw 40
Evergreen Park 36, Argo 6
Fairfield 40, Christopher-Zeigler-Royalton 19
Farmington 22, Seneca 0
Fenton 27, Elmwood Park 18
Fenwick 56, Saint Viator 6
Fisher 49, Arcola 9
Forreston 36, Galena 35
Frankfort 26, Anna-Jonesboro 0
Freeburg 28, Columbia 12
Fulton 51, Morrison 0
Galesburg 35, Rock Island 7
Galva 52, Peoria Heights 22
Geneva 42, Wheaton North 14
Grant Community 27, Wauconda 25
Grayslake North 34, Grayslake Central 29
Greenville 19, Southwestern 14
Guilford 35, Freeport 12
Hampshire 39, McHenry 6
Harlem 35, Rockford East 14
Herrin 24, Harrisburg 21
Hersey 48, Rolling Meadows 0
Heyworth 14, Tremont 0
Highland Park 40, Niles North 35
Hillcrest 40, Tinley Park 27
Hillsboro 37, Carlinville 29
Hinsdale South 47, Berwyn/Cicero Morton 14
Homewood-Flossmoor 49, Bradley-Bourbonnais 7
Hononegah 56, Boylan Catholic 0
Huntley 32, Central 12
ITW David Speer Academy 36, Solorio 0
Jacksonville 43, Normal University 13
Jacobs 21, Dundee-Crown 13
Johnsburg 48, Harvard 6
Johnston City 44, Red Hill 6
Kaneland 59, Ottawa 14
Kankakee 34, Crete-Monee 14
Kewanee 40, Monmouth-Roseville 0
Lakes 31, Round Lake 14
Lemont 53, Bremen 0
Lena-Winslow 42, Pearl City-Eastland 34
Libertyville 14, Lake Zurich 10
Lincoln 41, Lanphier 12
Lincoln-Way East 40, Lockport 0
Lincoln-Way West 14, Lincoln-Way Central 10
Lisle 18, Streator 15
Loyola Academy 45, IC Catholic Prep 35
MacArthur 28, Springfield 15
Macomb 43, Illini West 0
Mahomet-Seymour 41, Charleston 7
Maine South 51, Evanston 13
Maine West 20, Niles West 0
Marian Central Catholic 57, St. Edward 6
Maroa-Forsyth 43, Olympia 21
Marquette 21, Dwight 12
Mascoutah 48, Granite City 14
Mater Dei 51, Madison 6
Mercer County 7, Orion 0
Metamora 41, Canton 14
Metea Valley 28, DeKalb 17
Monmouth United 47, Astoria/VIT 21
Monticello 21, Prairie Central 8
Montini Catholic 49, Marmion 7
Morris 50, LaSalle-Peru 0
Morton 42, Pekin 13
Mt. Carmel 40, Marshall 0
Mt. Zion 28, Taylorville 10
Naperville Central 17, Waubonsie Valley 7
Naperville North 14, Neuqua Valley 7
Nashville 7, DuQuoin 0
Nazareth Academy 28, St. Patrick 0
New Trier 35, Glenbrook South 28
Newton 58, Lawrenceville 6
Normal Community 55, Centennial 13
Normal West 68, Richwoods 19
North Boone 28, Lutheran 18
Oak Lawn 15, Blue Island Eisenhower 0
Oak Park-River Forest 48, Addison Trail 20
Oakwood 60, Iroquois West 0
Oswego 40, Minooka 14
Paris 42, Robinson 0
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 30, Rantoul 26
Peoria 70, Urbana 7
Peotone 42, Manteno 13
Plainfield South 42, Plainfield Central 6
Pleasant Plains 73, Pittsfield 28
Prairie Ridge 25, Crystal Lake Central 24
Princeton 57, Hall 0
Princeville 35, ROWVA/Williamsfield 22
Prospect 49, Buffalo Grove 14
Providence Catholic 56, Marian Catholic 14
Quincy 52, Sterling 28
Quincy Notre Dame 7, Glenwood 0
Rauner 18, Hubbard 12
Red Bud 15, Chester 13
Rich Township 48, Thornridge 20
Richards 35, Shepard 14
Richland County 42, Casey-Westfield 20
Richmond-Burton 50, Woodstock North 6
Ridgewood 8, West Chicago 6
Riverdale 37, Erie-Prophetstown 6
Riverside-Brookfield 38, Glenbard East 28
Rockridge 7, Newman Central Catholic 0
Romeoville 20, Joliet Central 14
Roxana 49, Marquette Catholic 20
Sacred Heart-Griffin 29, Rochester 28
Saint Ignatius College Prep 40, Leo 8
Salt Fork 50, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman 6
Sandburg 59, Stagg 0
Saxony Lutheran 42, Vienna/Goreville 13
South Newton 36, Schlarman 34
St. Charles North 33, Glenbard North 32
St. Francis 52, Niles Notre Dame 24
St. Joseph-Ogden 35, Andrew 13
St. Teresa 37, Westville 20
Stark County 50, Knoxville 22
Staunton/Bunker Hill 69, Gillespie 8
Stevenson 31, Lake Forest 7
Stillman Valley 28, Oregon 7
Stockton 52, Dakota 6
Sullivan 41, Cumberland 14
Sycamore 27, Rochelle 20
Thornton 39, Danville 13
Tolono Unity 64, Illinois Valley Central 24
Tri-Valley 55, Eureka 21
Triad 48, Collinsville 19
Tuscola 42, LeRoy 0
UADVAA (CO-OP) 30, Little Village 28
Vandalia 61, North Mac 22
Villa Grove/Heritage 35, Sangamon Valley/Tri-City 14
Warren Township 14, Waukegan 0
Washington 41, East Peoria 7
WC (CO-OP) 58, Unity/Seymour 16
West Aurora 23, Glenbard South 12
Westinghouse 52, UPBUPE (CO-OP) 0
Wheaton-Warrenville South 31, Lake Park 19
Williamsville 55, New Berlin/Franklin/Waverly 0
Willowbrook 35, Proviso East 0
Wilmington 42, Reed-Custer 13
Winnebago 28, Dixon 8
Yorkville 21, Oswego East 7
Zion-Benton 21, Mundelein 12
Scores Not Reported
Carver vs. Bowen/Baker College Prep
UIC College Prep vs. North Lawndale
East Moline United vs. Moline
Hall/Putnam County vs. Princeton
Plano vs. Woodstock
Springfield Southeast vs. Decatur Eisenhower
Clifton Central vs. Hoopeston/Armstrong
South Elgin vs. Elgin
Belvidere vs. Jefferson
Mendota vs. Sherrard
Chicago Christian vs. Christ the King
Milford/Cissna Park vs. St. Anne/Donovan
Hope Christian Academy vs. South Beloit
Argenta-Oreana vs. TC (CO-OP)
Jersey vs. Waterloo
Benet Academy vs. St. Rita
Orangeville vs. Amboy/LaMoille/Ohio
LCSRV (CO-OP) vs. Havana
Manual vs. Peoria Notre Dame
Joliet West vs. Plainfield East
Shelbyville vs. Ridgeview/Lexington
Maine East vs. Glenbrook North
Salem vs. Massac County
Marist vs. St. Laurence
Lane Tech vs. Lincoln Park
Mather vs. Prosser
Oak Forest vs. Thornton Fractional North
Hoffman Estates vs. Palatine
View full Illinois high school football scoreboard
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Sam Brown covers high school sports as well as NCAA football and basketball. Sam began his professional career as a high school sports reporter for The Tennessean in Nashville where he covered boys and girls prep sports full-time and helped cover Vanderbilt football, Tennessee Titans football and Nashville Predators hockey. He graduated from Middle Tennessee State University with a double major in journalism and communication studies and currently lives in Seattle with his girlfriend and dog.