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Illinois High School Football Final Scores - October 9

Check out the final scores from Friday night's Illinois high school football action across the Prairie State
Sam Brown|
East St. Louis football captains with coach Darren Sunkett
East St. Louis football captains with coach Darren Sunkett | Nate Latsch

The 2026 Illinois high school football season continued on Friday, October 9, with another full slate of action, and High School On SI has final scores from around the Prairie State.

Here are the final Illinois high school football scores from Friday, October 9, 2026.

Illinois High School Football Final Scores - October 9

Abingdon/Avon 25, Rushville-Industry 14

AHOLSHA (CO-OP) 60, Ashton-Franklin Center 12

ALAH (CO-OP) 48, Nokomis 14

Althoff Catholic 63, Mt. Vernon 30

Antioch 50, North Chicago 0

Auburn 7, Riverton 0

Aurora Central Catholic 42, Catholic Central 22

Aurora Christian 32, Wheaton Academy 27

Aurora East 40, Streamwood 34

Barrington 27, Fremd 25

Bartlett 56, Larkin 18

Batavia 34, St. Charles East 14

Belleville East 37, O'Fallon 35

Belvidere North 34, Rockford Auburn 12

Benton 55, Pinckneyville 0

BHRA (CO-OP) 42, Momence 14

Biggsville West Central 52, Ridgewood [AlWood/Cambridge] 36

Bloomington Central Catholic 31, Pontiac 28

Bolingbrook 46, Plainfield North 14

Brother Rice 47, DePaul College Prep 0

Byron 56, Genoa-Kingston 13

Cahokia 47, Highland 14

Calhoun/Brussels 67, Routt Catholic/Lutheran 0

Camp Point Central 43, Pleasant Hill/Western 6

Carbondale 49, Marion 13

Carlyle 27, Wesclin 13

Carmel 42, De La Salle 0

Carmi-White County 72, Edwards County 12

Carrollton 20, Beardstown 0

Carterville 49, Murphysboro 6

Cary-Grove 61, Crystal Lake South 19

Central A & M 1, Clinton 0

Centralia 42, Breese Central 33

Cerro Gordo/Bement 66, Hutsonville/Palestine 28

Champaign Central 12, Bloomington 10

Chicago Hope Academy 42, Bishop McNamara 10

Chicago Mt. Carmel 42, Joliet Catholic 14

Civic Memorial 54, East Alton-Wood River 18

Coal City 70, Herscher 6

Conant 44, Schaumburg 24

Deer Creek-Mackinaw 24, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 12

Deerfield 30, Vernon Hills 8

Downers Grove North 17, Lyons 10

Downers Grove South 17, Leyden 6

Dunbar 34, Rowe-Clark 8

Durand/Pecatonica 52, Rock Falls 6

East St. Louis 54, Alton 0

Edwardsville 42, Belleville West 0

Effingham 14, Mattoon 12

El Paso-Gridley 24, Warrensburg-Latham 0

Elk Grove 42, Wheeling 7

Elmwood/Brimfield 62, Hamilton/Warsaw 40

Evergreen Park 36, Argo 6

Fairfield 40, Christopher-Zeigler-Royalton 19

Farmington 22, Seneca 0

Fenton 27, Elmwood Park 18

Fenwick 56, Saint Viator 6

Fisher 49, Arcola 9

Forreston 36, Galena 35

Frankfort 26, Anna-Jonesboro 0

Freeburg 28, Columbia 12

Fulton 51, Morrison 0

Galesburg 35, Rock Island 7

Galva 52, Peoria Heights 22

Geneva 42, Wheaton North 14

Grant Community 27, Wauconda 25

Grayslake North 34, Grayslake Central 29

Greenville 19, Southwestern 14

Guilford 35, Freeport 12

Hampshire 39, McHenry 6

Harlem 35, Rockford East 14

Herrin 24, Harrisburg 21

Hersey 48, Rolling Meadows 0

Heyworth 14, Tremont 0

Highland Park 40, Niles North 35

Hillcrest 40, Tinley Park 27

Hillsboro 37, Carlinville 29

Hinsdale South 47, Berwyn/Cicero Morton 14

Homewood-Flossmoor 49, Bradley-Bourbonnais 7

Hononegah 56, Boylan Catholic 0

Huntley 32, Central 12

ITW David Speer Academy 36, Solorio 0

Jacksonville 43, Normal University 13

Jacobs 21, Dundee-Crown 13

Johnsburg 48, Harvard 6

Johnston City 44, Red Hill 6

Kaneland 59, Ottawa 14

Kankakee 34, Crete-Monee 14

Kewanee 40, Monmouth-Roseville 0

Lakes 31, Round Lake 14

Lemont 53, Bremen 0

Lena-Winslow 42, Pearl City-Eastland 34

Libertyville 14, Lake Zurich 10

Lincoln 41, Lanphier 12

Lincoln-Way East 40, Lockport 0

Lincoln-Way West 14, Lincoln-Way Central 10

Lisle 18, Streator 15

Loyola Academy 45, IC Catholic Prep 35

MacArthur 28, Springfield 15

Macomb 43, Illini West 0

Mahomet-Seymour 41, Charleston 7

Maine South 51, Evanston 13

Maine West 20, Niles West 0

Marian Central Catholic 57, St. Edward 6

Maroa-Forsyth 43, Olympia 21

Marquette 21, Dwight 12

Mascoutah 48, Granite City 14

Mater Dei 51, Madison 6

Mercer County 7, Orion 0

Metamora 41, Canton 14

Metea Valley 28, DeKalb 17

Monmouth United 47, Astoria/VIT 21

Monticello 21, Prairie Central 8

Montini Catholic 49, Marmion 7

Morris 50, LaSalle-Peru 0

Morton 42, Pekin 13

Mt. Carmel 40, Marshall 0

Mt. Zion 28, Taylorville 10

Naperville Central 17, Waubonsie Valley 7

Naperville North 14, Neuqua Valley 7

Nashville 7, DuQuoin 0

Nazareth Academy 28, St. Patrick 0

New Trier 35, Glenbrook South 28

Newton 58, Lawrenceville 6

Normal Community 55, Centennial 13

Normal West 68, Richwoods 19

North Boone 28, Lutheran 18

Oak Lawn 15, Blue Island Eisenhower 0

Oak Park-River Forest 48, Addison Trail 20

Oakwood 60, Iroquois West 0

Oswego 40, Minooka 14

Paris 42, Robinson 0

Paxton-Buckley-Loda 30, Rantoul 26

Peoria 70, Urbana 7

Peotone 42, Manteno 13

Plainfield South 42, Plainfield Central 6

Pleasant Plains 73, Pittsfield 28

Prairie Ridge 25, Crystal Lake Central 24

Princeton 57, Hall 0

Princeville 35, ROWVA/Williamsfield 22

Prospect 49, Buffalo Grove 14

Providence Catholic 56, Marian Catholic 14

Quincy 52, Sterling 28

Quincy Notre Dame 7, Glenwood 0

Rauner 18, Hubbard 12

Red Bud 15, Chester 13

Rich Township 48, Thornridge 20

Richards 35, Shepard 14

Richland County 42, Casey-Westfield 20

Richmond-Burton 50, Woodstock North 6

Ridgewood 8, West Chicago 6

Riverdale 37, Erie-Prophetstown 6

Riverside-Brookfield 38, Glenbard East 28

Rockridge 7, Newman Central Catholic 0

Romeoville 20, Joliet Central 14

Roxana 49, Marquette Catholic 20

Sacred Heart-Griffin 29, Rochester 28

Saint Ignatius College Prep 40, Leo 8

Salt Fork 50, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman 6

Sandburg 59, Stagg 0

Saxony Lutheran 42, Vienna/Goreville 13

South Newton 36, Schlarman 34

St. Charles North 33, Glenbard North 32

St. Francis 52, Niles Notre Dame 24

St. Joseph-Ogden 35, Andrew 13

St. Teresa 37, Westville 20

Stark County 50, Knoxville 22

Staunton/Bunker Hill 69, Gillespie 8

Stevenson 31, Lake Forest 7

Stillman Valley 28, Oregon 7

Stockton 52, Dakota 6

Sullivan 41, Cumberland 14

Sycamore 27, Rochelle 20

Thornton 39, Danville 13

Tolono Unity 64, Illinois Valley Central 24

Tri-Valley 55, Eureka 21

Triad 48, Collinsville 19

Tuscola 42, LeRoy 0

UADVAA (CO-OP) 30, Little Village 28

Vandalia 61, North Mac 22

Villa Grove/Heritage 35, Sangamon Valley/Tri-City 14

Warren Township 14, Waukegan 0

Washington 41, East Peoria 7

WC (CO-OP) 58, Unity/Seymour 16

West Aurora 23, Glenbard South 12

Westinghouse 52, UPBUPE (CO-OP) 0

Wheaton-Warrenville South 31, Lake Park 19

Williamsville 55, New Berlin/Franklin/Waverly 0

Willowbrook 35, Proviso East 0

Wilmington 42, Reed-Custer 13

Winnebago 28, Dixon 8

Yorkville 21, Oswego East 7

Zion-Benton 21, Mundelein 12

Scores Not Reported

Carver vs. Bowen/Baker College Prep

UIC College Prep vs. North Lawndale

East Moline United vs. Moline

Hall/Putnam County vs. Princeton

Plano vs. Woodstock

Springfield Southeast vs. Decatur Eisenhower

Clifton Central vs. Hoopeston/Armstrong

South Elgin vs. Elgin

Belvidere vs. Jefferson

Mendota vs. Sherrard

Chicago Christian vs. Christ the King

Milford/Cissna Park vs. St. Anne/Donovan

Hope Christian Academy vs. South Beloit

Argenta-Oreana vs. TC (CO-OP)

Jersey vs. Waterloo

Benet Academy vs. St. Rita

Orangeville vs. Amboy/LaMoille/Ohio

LCSRV (CO-OP) vs. Havana

Manual vs. Peoria Notre Dame

Joliet West vs. Plainfield East

Shelbyville vs. Ridgeview/Lexington

Maine East vs. Glenbrook North

Salem vs. Massac County

Marist vs. St. Laurence

Lane Tech vs. Lincoln Park

Mather vs. Prosser

Oak Forest vs. Thornton Fractional North

Hoffman Estates vs. Palatine

View full Illinois high school football scoreboard

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Published
Sam Brown
SAM BROWN

Sam Brown covers high school sports as well as NCAA football and basketball. Sam began his professional career as a high school sports reporter for The Tennessean in Nashville where he covered boys and girls prep sports full-time and helped cover Vanderbilt football, Tennessee Titans football and Nashville Predators hockey. He graduated from Middle Tennessee State University with a double major in journalism and communication studies and currently lives in Seattle with his girlfriend and dog.  

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