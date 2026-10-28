Huntley Football Is 9-0. Can Michael Naymola Lead the Red Raiders to a Breakthrough?

Huntley has reached the football state playoffs in Illinois every season under head coach Michael Naymola.

This year feels different.

A Program Ready for the Next Step

After an undefeated regular season, the Red Raiders have a chance to turn that regular season consistency into their deepest postseason run under his leadership.

Naymola has compiled a 36-14 record at Huntley, with a 1-4 postseason record, but the previous two seasons ended in first-round losses after the Red Raiders finished 5-4 each year.

This year's team looks to change that narrative.

Huntley finished the regular season 9-0, earned the No. 2 seed in Class 8A, and enters the postseason with one of the state's most productive offenses.

A Dominant Regular Season

Huntley scored 431 points and allowed just 66 during the regular season, a plus 365-point differential. The Red Raiders averaged nearly 48 points per game while allowing fewer than eight.

The defense was unscored upon the first three games, totaling four shutouts on the year and allowing seven points or fewer in seven of their nine games.

Their closest game was a 42-35 victory over Cary-Grove. Huntley also defeated Jacobs 47-6, Prairie Ridge 41-6, and Central (Burlington) 32-12; all four teams remain in postseason play.

The offense speaks for itself, scoring over fifty points in four games.

Junior quarterback Malik Carter has been central to that success. The 6-foot-5 junior completed 108 of 134 passes (79.9%) for 1,826 yards and 22 touchdowns without throwing an interception.

Huntley's production helped secure the No. 2 seed, with the top two seeds separated by schedule strength.

A Favorable Path Through Class 8A

Huntley enters the playoffs with a favorable position in the Class 8A bracket.

As the No. 2 seed, the Red Raiders are on the opposite side of the bracket from top-seeded Lincoln-Way East, which was ranked No. 2 in Illinois based on SI’s latest high school rankings, and No. 8 Mount Carmel, ranked No. 4.

They will host No. 34 Oswego East (5-5) in the second round on Friday at 7 pm

For Huntley, there's no looking ahead, but if all higher seeds win, they could face No. 15 South Elgin and No. 7 New Trier in the quarter-finals, and No. 4 Loyola in the Semi-finals.

By avoiding Lincoln Way East and Mt. Carmel, the bracket gives the Red Raiders a chance to advance deep into the postseason without facing a top-25-ranked team until only four teams remain, but they still must take care of each opponent.

The Challenge Ahead

Oswego East defeated Curie 49-8 in the opening round. The Red Raiders received a first-round bye.

For Naymola, the challenge is no longer simply reaching the playoffs. After consecutive first-round exits, this year's team can show how far the program has progressed.

Huntley is undefeated, ranked No. 2, and has an explosive offense. Now, the Red Raiders must translate their regular-season success into postseason wins.

A deep run would mark a significant step forward for Naymola's program and help establish Huntley as a legitimate Class 8A contender.