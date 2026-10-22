Naaman Forest vs. Richland Football Live Stream: How to Watch Texas High School Game Tonight

Two North Texas high school football teams with winning records meet Thursday, Oct. 22, when Naaman Forest faces Richland in a matchup that could have important implications as the regular season enters its final stretch.

Naaman Forest enters with a 5-2 record, while Richland is 4-3, according to the NFHS Network's game listing.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. Central, and fans unable to attend can watch the game live on the NFHS Network.

Both teams have demonstrated the ability to win this season, but Thursday offers an opportunity to improve their positions heading into the closing weeks of the Texas high school football regular season.

With postseason opportunities approaching, each remaining game becomes increasingly important.

How to Watch Naaman Forest vs. Richland Football

What: Texas High School Football — Naaman Forest vs. Richland

When: Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026

Time: 7 p.m. CT / 8 p.m. ET

Where: Garland, Texas

Live stream: NFHS Network

WATCH LIVE: Naaman Forest vs. Richland Football on the NFHS Network

NFHS subscription required to watch. High School On SI is an affiliate partner of the NFHS Network.

Naaman Forest Looks for Sixth Victory

Naaman Forest has enjoyed a successful start to the season, winning five of its first seven games.

The Rangers enter Thursday with an opportunity to secure their sixth victory and continue building momentum as the regular season approaches its conclusion.

A winning record has put Naaman Forest in a promising position, but the final weeks of the season can significantly influence a team's postseason outlook.

Thursday's game presents another opportunity to demonstrate the consistency that has helped the Rangers win five times.

Naaman Forest will look to take advantage of playing in Garland and produce a strong performance against a Richland team that has also won more games than it has lost.

The Rangers' ability to execute offensively and limit costly mistakes could play an important role in determining the outcome.

Richland Seeks an Important Road Victory

Richland enters Thursday's matchup with a 4-3 record.

The Royals have an opportunity to improve to 5-3 and earn a victory against an opponent with a stronger overall record.

Winning away from home can be challenging, particularly during the final weeks of a high school football season when teams are competing for postseason opportunities.

Richland will need to establish consistency on offense while limiting Naaman Forest's opportunities to generate momentum.

The Royals have already demonstrated that they can win against competitive opponents, but Thursday represents another opportunity to strengthen their season.

A victory would also provide a confidence boost entering the remaining regular-season schedule.

North Texas Football Enters Important Stretch

The Dallas–Fort Worth area features some of the most competitive high school football programs in the country, and Thursday's matchup is another opportunity for two teams to improve their records.

Naaman Forest enters with the stronger record, but Richland has an opportunity to close the gap with a road victory.

For both programs, the objective is to finish the regular season playing their best football.

That means improving execution, limiting turnovers and taking advantage of opportunities in critical situations.

Thursday's contest gives both coaching staffs another opportunity to evaluate their teams under meaningful late-season pressure.

The game is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. Central, with live coverage available through the NFHS Network.

High School On SI will continue covering Texas high school football throughout the season, including rankings, playoff races, postseason matchups and state championship developments.