Illinois High School Football Final Scores - October 23
The 2026 Illinois high school football season continued on Friday, October 23, with another big slate of action, and High School On SI has final scores from around the Prairie State.
Here are the final Illinois high school football scores from Friday, October 23, 2026.
Illinois High School Football Final Scores - October 23
Abingdon/Avon 49, Morrison 7
Barrington 38, Waubonsie Valley 0
Belvidere North 42, Freeport 29
Buffalo Grove 28, Andrew 27
Cahokia 47, East Peoria 0
Carlinville 35, Riverton 28
Central 41, Rockford East 8
Central A & M 48, Marshall 7
Chester 55, Wesclin 14
Chicago Hope Academy 35, Monmouth-Roseville 14
Civic Memorial 28, Quincy Notre Dame 24
Conant 21, Dundee-Crown 12
Deerfield 35, Grayslake Central 7
Dixon 28, Plano 13
Dwight 21, Bureau Valley 8
East Moline United 27, Champaign Central 3
Fenton 94, Hinsdale South 36
Fremd 42, Taft 12
Glenbard East 42, Bartlett 14
Glenbard North 34, Hoffman Estates 20
Glenbard South 40, Payton College Prep 7
Glenbrook South 42, Whitney Young 0
Greenville 28, PORTAACCG (CO-OP) 18
Hamilton County 38, Sangamon Valley/Tri-City 8
Highland 56, Lincoln 12
Highland Park 14, Streamwood 0
Hillcrest 41, Johnson 0
Hinsdale Central 41, Lake Park 19
Illini West 48, Hamilton/Warsaw 6
Joliet Catholic 44, Bradley-Bourbonnais 3
Lane Tech 56, Joliet Central 0
LaSalle-Peru 28, Galesburg 20
Lemont 48, Peoria 6
Lincoln-Way Central 53, Jefferson 12
Lincoln-Way West 42, Mundelein 14
Lockport 35, Stevenson 21
Lyons 36, Metea Valley 14
Marist 49, Neuqua Valley 28
Marquette 42, Princeville 21
Martinsville 36, Schlarman 0
Metamora 56, Marquette Catholic 7
Milford/Cissna Park 50, Cerro Gordo/Bement 16
Minooka 35, Evanston 21
Moline 42, Benet Academy 38
Naperville Central 18, Warren Township 14
Nazareth Academy 44, Shepard 14
North Boone 8, Genoa-Kingston 6
Oak Forest 56, Danville 6
Oak Park-River Forest 58, Aurora East 7
Olympia 56, Columbia 28
Prairie Central 44, Chicago Christian 20
Quincy 41, Thornton Fractional South 7
Reavis 31, Elgin 28
Red Hill 12, Cumberland 0
Reed-Custer 2, Stillman Valley 0
Ridgewood [AlWood/Cambridge] 46, SFEM (CO-OP) 36
Rochelle 51, Illinois Valley Central 6
Rolling Meadows 34, Addison Trail 26
Salem 26, Richland County 22
Sandwich 57, Lisle 12
South Beloit 36, River Ridge 6
St. Anne/Donovan 57, Peoria Heights 24
St. Charles East 42, Elk Grove 21
St. Francis 61, Grayslake North 6
St. Patrick 54, Collinsville 37
St. Teresa 42, Southwestern 7
Sycamore 48, Crystal Lake South 14
Thornton 43, Richwoods 21
Thornwood 27, Plainfield East 14
Tinley Park 20, Woodstock North 8
Warrensburg-Latham 42, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman 19
Washington 35, Mascoutah 28
Waterloo 34, Taylorville 28
West Aurora 40, Leyden 21
Winnebago 42, Elmwood/Brimfield 12
York 47, Bloom 14
Yorkville 41, Palatine 14
Zion-Benton 44, Glenbrook North 0
Scores Not Reported
Biggsville West Central vs. Ashton-Franklin Center
Bushnell-Prairie City vs. Pawnee/Lincolnwood
Carmel vs. Bulls College Prep
Flanagan/Woodland vs. Galva
Metro-East Lutheran vs. Blue Ridge/DeLand-Weldon
Orangeville vs. Hiawatha
Polo vs. AHOLSHA (CO-OP)
Unity Christian/Mt. Pulaski vs. West Prairie/Southeastern
West Carroll vs. CLKCD (CO-OP)
View full Illinois high school football scoreboard
Sam Brown covers high school sports as well as NCAA football and basketball. Sam began his professional career as a high school sports reporter for The Tennessean in Nashville where he covered boys and girls prep sports full-time and helped cover Vanderbilt football, Tennessee Titans football and Nashville Predators hockey. He graduated from Middle Tennessee State University with a double major in journalism and communication studies and currently lives in Seattle with his girlfriend and dog.