The 2026 Illinois high school football season continued on Friday, October 23, with another big slate of action, and High School On SI has final scores from around the Prairie State.

Here are the final Illinois high school football scores from Friday, October 23, 2026.

Illinois High School Football Final Scores - October 23

Abingdon/Avon 49, Morrison 7

Barrington 38, Waubonsie Valley 0

Belvidere North 42, Freeport 29

Buffalo Grove 28, Andrew 27

Cahokia 47, East Peoria 0

Carlinville 35, Riverton 28

Central 41, Rockford East 8

Central A & M 48, Marshall 7

Chester 55, Wesclin 14

Chicago Hope Academy 35, Monmouth-Roseville 14

Civic Memorial 28, Quincy Notre Dame 24

Conant 21, Dundee-Crown 12

Deerfield 35, Grayslake Central 7

Dixon 28, Plano 13

Dwight 21, Bureau Valley 8

East Moline United 27, Champaign Central 3

Fenton 94, Hinsdale South 36

Fremd 42, Taft 12

Glenbard East 42, Bartlett 14

Glenbard North 34, Hoffman Estates 20

Glenbard South 40, Payton College Prep 7

Glenbrook South 42, Whitney Young 0

Greenville 28, PORTAACCG (CO-OP) 18

Hamilton County 38, Sangamon Valley/Tri-City 8

Highland 56, Lincoln 12

Highland Park 14, Streamwood 0

Hillcrest 41, Johnson 0

Hinsdale Central 41, Lake Park 19

Illini West 48, Hamilton/Warsaw 6

Joliet Catholic 44, Bradley-Bourbonnais 3

Lane Tech 56, Joliet Central 0

LaSalle-Peru 28, Galesburg 20

Lemont 48, Peoria 6

Lincoln-Way Central 53, Jefferson 12

Lincoln-Way West 42, Mundelein 14

Lockport 35, Stevenson 21

Lyons 36, Metea Valley 14

Marist 49, Neuqua Valley 28

Marquette 42, Princeville 21

Martinsville 36, Schlarman 0

Metamora 56, Marquette Catholic 7

Milford/Cissna Park 50, Cerro Gordo/Bement 16

Minooka 35, Evanston 21

Moline 42, Benet Academy 38

Naperville Central 18, Warren Township 14

Nazareth Academy 44, Shepard 14

North Boone 8, Genoa-Kingston 6

Oak Forest 56, Danville 6

Oak Park-River Forest 58, Aurora East 7

Olympia 56, Columbia 28

Prairie Central 44, Chicago Christian 20

Quincy 41, Thornton Fractional South 7

Reavis 31, Elgin 28

Red Hill 12, Cumberland 0

Reed-Custer 2, Stillman Valley 0

Ridgewood [AlWood/Cambridge] 46, SFEM (CO-OP) 36

Rochelle 51, Illinois Valley Central 6

Rolling Meadows 34, Addison Trail 26

Salem 26, Richland County 22

Sandwich 57, Lisle 12

South Beloit 36, River Ridge 6

St. Anne/Donovan 57, Peoria Heights 24

St. Charles East 42, Elk Grove 21

St. Francis 61, Grayslake North 6

St. Patrick 54, Collinsville 37

St. Teresa 42, Southwestern 7

Sycamore 48, Crystal Lake South 14

Thornton 43, Richwoods 21

Thornwood 27, Plainfield East 14

Tinley Park 20, Woodstock North 8

Warrensburg-Latham 42, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman 19

Washington 35, Mascoutah 28

Waterloo 34, Taylorville 28

West Aurora 40, Leyden 21

Winnebago 42, Elmwood/Brimfield 12

York 47, Bloom 14

Yorkville 41, Palatine 14

Zion-Benton 44, Glenbrook North 0

Scores Not Reported

Biggsville West Central vs. Ashton-Franklin Center

Bushnell-Prairie City vs. Pawnee/Lincolnwood

Carmel vs. Bulls College Prep

Flanagan/Woodland vs. Galva

Metro-East Lutheran vs. Blue Ridge/DeLand-Weldon

Orangeville vs. Hiawatha

Polo vs. AHOLSHA (CO-OP)

Unity Christian/Mt. Pulaski vs. West Prairie/Southeastern

West Carroll vs. CLKCD (CO-OP)

View full Illinois high school football scoreboard