Illinois Class 8A Football Playoffs: 8 Teams Looking to Make History in Round 1

For some Illinois high school football programs, reaching the playoffs is an annual expectation. For others, simply getting there is a milestone decades in the making.

The expanded 2026 IHSA Class 8A playoff field has opened the door for several teams with losing records, giving programs that have endured years of frustration an opportunity to make postseason history.

Joliet Central is back in the playoffs for the first time since 1994. Bloom Township is chasing its first postseason victory since 1988. Dundee-Crown is looking for the first playoff win in school history, while Lake Park, Leyden, Metea Valley and Oak Park-River Forest are celebrating long-awaited returns.

Not every team enters the postseason with momentum. Some struggled through difficult conference schedules, while others stumbled after promising starts. But all eight have something in common: an opportunity to change their program's postseason history.

Here are five storylines to watch as the Illinois Class 8A football playoffs kick off Friday, Oct. 23.

1. Joliet Central Returns to the Playoffs After 32 Years

Joliet Central makes its fourth all-time playoff appearance in 2026, returning to the postseason for the first time since 1994. The Steelmen began playing football in 1960 and haven't had the success they imagined, including three consecutive winless seasons from 2021–23.

After finishing 1–8 in both 2024 and 2025, Joliet Central improved to 3–6 this fall to earn a postseason berth.

Joliet Central secured its postseason opportunity by winning three close games, with margins of three, one and five points.

Those three wins just penciled them in as a 47 seed.

The Steelmen travel to No. 18 Lane Tech (6–3) on Friday at 7 p.m., looking to make the most of a rare playoff opportunity.

2. Conant, Dundee-Crown Chase Elusive Playoff Victories

Conant and Dundee-Crown enter Friday’s matchup with different postseason goals. The Conant Cougars are looking for their first playoff victory since 2013, while the Dundee-Crown Chargers aim for their first playoff win in program history.

Neither team finished the season how they wanted to, as the Cougars started the year 5-0, before finishing the season 1-3, while the Chargers dropped their last three to go 3-6.

The story of Conants season revuals around its offense, during those six wins they are averaging 28.3 points a game, while only scoring 6.3 during the three losses. The difference between being explosive and being shutdown.

No. 23 Conant hosts No. 42 Dundee-Crown on Friday at 7 p.m.

3. Lake Park, Leyden Return After Lengthy Postseason Absences

Lake Park returns to the playoffs for the first time since 2017 and is seeking its first postseason victory since 2009. The Lancers finished 2–7 and face a difficult road matchup to open the postseason.

Lake Park was able to knock off conference foe Saint Charles east 35-21 in week seven to give them their second win of the season, playing in a Dukane conference with teams like Geneva, batavia, wheaton-warrenville south, and wheaton north didnt make things any easier for the lancers but it helped them secure the last spot off tie breakers, opponets wins.

No. 48 Lake Park travels to No. 17 Hinsdale Central (6–3) on Friday at 7 p.m., hoping to end its 17-year playoff win drought.

Leyden is also back in the postseason for the first time since 2016. The Eagles finished 3–6 and are looking for their first playoff win since 2009.

If they are going to get that first win, the offense is going to have to come around. The Eagles have scored exactly six points in each of their last two games against downers grove south (7-2) and Hinsdale south (5-4)

No. 43 Leyden visits No. 22 West Aurora (6–3) on Friday at 6:30 p.m., with a chance to end another lengthy postseason drought.

4. Metea Valley, Oak Park-River Forest Get Another Shot

Metea Valley makes its first playoff appearance since 2014. The Mustangs finished 3–6 after winning one of their last five games to end the year.

In the three games that they won, their offense is averaging 39.3 points a game, while in games they lost, they are only averaging 10.9. It's clear that if they are going to also accomplish their first playoff win, the Mustangs will need considerably more offensive production to advance.

No. 44 Metea Valley travels to No. 21 Lyons Township (6–3) on Friday at 6:30 p.m.

Oak Park-River Forest also returns to the playoffs after missing the postseason since 2018. The Huskies finished 4–5 and earned the No. 33 seed.

The under .500 record may not be the most intimidating. However, the Huskies have a couple resume boosting wins under thier belt.

They've already beaten two six-win teams this year, week five vs York 24-21, and week eight vs Addison Trail 48-20.

Then they followed it up a week after Addison Trail with a 21-19 loss vs Hinsdale Central to round up the regular season, another six-win team

OPRF visits No. 32 East Aurora (5–4) on Friday at 7 p.m., looking to extend its season and make its return count.

5. Bloom Township Seeks First Playoff Win Since 1988

Bloom Township is searching for its first playoff victory since 1988. The Blazing Trojans finished 3–6 and enter the postseason with a chance to end a drought approaching four decades.

After starting 3-1 in out of conference play, the Blazing trojans limped their way across the finish line losing all five conference games, averaging 3 points on offense while giving up 32.6 points aginst.

The Blazing Trojans have a week to try to get back to their old roots as they travel to No. 19 York (6–3) on Friday at 6:30 p.m.

The expanded postseason has created more opportunities for programs across Illinois, giving teams like these a chance to rewrite their history. Whether ending a decades-long win drought, earning a first postseason victory or capitalizing on a return to the playoffs, several Class 8A teams have an opportunity to make this weekend memorable.