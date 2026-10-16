Illinois High School Football Schedule, Scores & Live Updates (IHSA) — October 16

The 2026 Illinois high school football season continues on October 16 with 240 IHSA games slated for Friday night.

To see live updates and every final score from each classification in Illinois, click on the scoreboard links below.

Illinois High School Football Scores, Results, Live Updates - October 16

To quickly find a specific team or school, press Ctrl+F on Windows or Command+F on a Mac and search for the name you are looking for.

There are 240 high school football games in Illinois on Friday, October 16, 2026.

The first game, UIC College Prep vs Brooks, starts at 4 p.m.

There are 20 games featuring ranked teams, highlighted by a powerhouse showdown between two of the top teams in the state as No. 2 Chicago Mt. Carmel faces off with undefeated No. 3 Loyola Academy.

Other big ranked matchups include No. 20 Lincoln-Way West vs. No. 5 Lincoln-Way East, No. 13 St. Rita vs. No. 8 Nazareth Academy, No. 17 St. Francis vs. No. 19 Montini Catholic, and No. 24 Marist vs. No. 6 Brother Rice.

Hyde Park vs. South Shore International — 4 p.m.



UIC College Prep vs. Brooks — 4 p.m.



Chicago Marshall vs. Comer — 4:30 p.m.



Chicago Sullivan vs. Prosser — 4:30 p.m.



Longwood vs. Rowe-Clark — 4:30 p.m.



Moline vs. Galesburg — 5 p.m.



Quincy vs. Geneseo — 5 p.m.



Althoff Catholic vs. Sycamore — 6 p.m.



Bremen vs. Oak Forest — 6 p.m.



Kankakee vs. Thornridge — 6 p.m.



Lincoln-Way Central vs. Stagg — 6 p.m.



Morris vs. Cahokia — 6 p.m.



Thornton Fractional South vs. Hillcrest — 6 p.m.



Thornwood vs. Thornton — 6 p.m.



West Aurora vs. Aurora East — 6 p.m.



Chicago Mt. Carmel vs. Loyola Academy — 6:30 p.m.



Niles West vs. Highland Park — 6:30 p.m.



Alden-Hebron vs. Milledgeville — 7 p.m.



Alleman vs. East Moline United — 7 p.m.



Anna-Jonesboro vs. Carterville — 7 p.m.



Ashton-Franklin Center vs. Polo — 7 p.m.



Astoria/VIT vs. Abingdon/Avon — 7 p.m.



Auburn vs. Pittsfield — 7 p.m.



Aurora Central Catholic vs. Momence — 7 p.m.



Aurora Christian vs. Marian Central Catholic — 7 p.m.



Bartlett vs. Streamwood — 7 p.m.



Beardstown vs. West Central co-op [Winchester-Bluffs] — 7 p.m.



Belleville East vs. Mascoutah — 7 p.m.



Belleville West vs. Triad — 7 p.m.



Belvidere vs. Rockford Auburn — 7 p.m.



Benton vs. Harrisburg — 7 p.m.



Bishop McNamara vs. St. Edward — 7 p.m.



Bloomington vs. Mahomet-Seymour — 7 p.m.



Bloomington Central Catholic vs. Prairie Central — 7 p.m.



Blue Island Eisenhower vs. Evergreen Park — 7 p.m.



Blue Ridge vs. Bushnell-Prairie City — 7 p.m.



Blue Ridge/DeLand-Weldon vs. Bushnell-Prairie City — 7 p.m.



Bolingbrook vs. Minooka — 7 p.m.



Breese Central vs. Herrin — 7 p.m.



Bureau Valley vs. Knoxville — 7 p.m.



Byron vs. Lutheran — 7 p.m.



Calhoun/Brussels vs. Brown County — 7 p.m.



Carbondale vs. Columbia — 7 p.m.



Cary-Grove vs. Hampshire — 7 p.m.



Centralia vs. Effingham — 7 p.m.



Cerro Gordo/Bement vs. Unity Christian/Mt. Pulaski — 7 p.m.



Champaign Central vs. Centennial — 7 p.m.



Charleston vs. Salem — 7 p.m.



Chester vs. Nashville — 7 p.m.



Christian Life vs. River Ridge — 7 p.m.



Civic Memorial vs. Taylorville — 7 p.m.



Clinton vs. El Paso-Gridley — 7 p.m.



Crystal Lake Central vs. Burlington Central — 7 p.m.



Crystal Lake South vs. Jacobs — 7 p.m.



Dakota vs. Lena-Winslow — 7 p.m.



Danville vs. Urbana — 7 p.m.



Decatur Eisenhower vs. Lanphier — 7 p.m.



Deer Creek-Mackinaw vs. Tremont — 7 p.m.



Deerfield vs. Glenbrook North — 7 p.m.



DeKalb vs. Rochelle — 7 p.m.



Dixon vs. Durand/Pecatonica — 7 p.m.



Dundee-Crown vs. Prairie Ridge — 7 p.m.



DuQuoin vs. Murphysboro — 7 p.m.



East Alton-Wood River vs. Dupo — 7 p.m.



East St. Louis vs. Naperville North — 7 p.m.



Edwards County vs. Christopher — 7 p.m.



Edwardsville vs. Collinsville — 7 p.m.



Eldorado vs. Carmi-White County — 7 p.m.



Elgin vs. Larkin — 7 p.m.



Erie-Prophetstown vs. Hall — 7 p.m.



Eureka vs. Shelbyville — 7 p.m.



Fennimore vs. East Dubuque — 7 p.m.



Fenton vs. West Chicago — 7 p.m.



Fisher vs. Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond — 7 p.m.



Forreston vs. Stockton — 7 p.m.



Frankfort vs. Sparta — 7 p.m.



Freeburg vs. Red Bud — 7 p.m.



Galena vs. Fulton — 7 p.m.



Galva vs. Milford — 7 p.m.



Geneva vs. St. Charles East — 7 p.m.



Georgetown-Ridge Farm vs. Bismarck-Henning — 7 p.m.



Gillespie vs. North Mac — 7 p.m.



Glenbard North vs. Wheaton North — 7 p.m.



Glenwood vs. Sacred Heart-Griffin — 7 p.m.



Granite City vs. Jersey — 7 p.m.



Grayslake Central vs. Grant — 7 p.m.



Grayslake North vs. Lakes — 7 p.m.



Greenville vs. Staunton — 7 p.m.



Hamilton County vs. Fairfield — 7 p.m.



Hamilton/Warsaw vs. Farmington — 7 p.m.



Harlem vs. Boylan Catholic — 7 p.m.



Havana vs. Monmouth United — 7 p.m.



Herscher vs. Peotone — 7 p.m.



Hersey vs. Prospect — 7 p.m.



Hiawatha vs. West Carroll — 7 p.m.



Highland vs. Waterloo — 7 p.m.



Hononegah vs. Belvidere North — 7 p.m.



Hoopeston vs. Westville — 7 p.m.



Huntley vs. McHenry — 7 p.m.



Iroquois West vs. Clifton Central — 7 p.m.



ITW David Speer Academy vs. The Noble Academy — 7 p.m.



Jefferson vs. Freeport — 7 p.m.



Johnston City vs. Sesser-Valier/Waltonville — 7 p.m.



Joliet Central vs. Plainfield South — 7 p.m.



Kaneland vs. Metea Valley — 7 p.m.



Kansas/Shiloh/Oakland vs. Arcola — 7 p.m.



Lake Forest vs. Mundelein — 7 p.m.



Lake Park vs. St. Charles North — 7 p.m.



Lake Zurich vs. Warren Township — 7 p.m.



LaSalle-Peru vs. Marquette — 7 p.m.



Lincoln vs. Springfield Southeast — 7 p.m.



Lincoln-Way West vs. Lincoln-Way East — 7 p.m.



Lisle vs. Reed-Custer — 7 p.m.



Lockport vs. Waubonsie Valley — 7 p.m.



MacArthur vs. Jacksonville — 7 p.m.



Macomb vs. Elmwood — 7 p.m.



Maine South vs. Glenbrook South — 7 p.m.



Maine West vs. Vernon Hills — 7 p.m.



Manteno vs. Streator — 7 p.m.



Manual vs. Richwoods — 7 p.m.



Marengo vs. Plano — 7 p.m.



Marion vs. Mattoon — 7 p.m.



Marist vs. Brother Rice — 7 p.m.



Maroa-Forsyth vs. Williamsville — 7 p.m.



Marquette Catholic vs. Carlyle — 7 p.m.



Martinsville vs. Oblong — 7 p.m.



Massac County vs. Pinckneyville — 7 p.m.



Mater Dei vs. Mt. Zion — 7 p.m.



Mercer County vs. Sherrard — 7 p.m.



Monticello vs. Paxton-Buckley-Loda — 7 p.m.



Mt. Carmel vs. Lawrenceville — 7 p.m.



Mt. Vernon vs. Tolono Unity — 7 p.m.



Neuqua Valley vs. Naperville Central — 7 p.m.



New Berlin/Franklin/Waverly vs. Athens — 7 p.m.



New Trier vs. Evanston — 7 p.m.



Newman Central Catholic vs. Mendota — 7 p.m.



Newton vs. Marshall — 7 p.m.



Niles North vs. Maine East — 7 p.m.



Nokomis vs. Cumberland — 7 p.m.



Normal West vs. Normal Community — 7 p.m.



North Greene vs. Camp Point Central — 7 p.m.



O'Fallon vs. Alton — 7 p.m.



Oakwood vs. Salt Fork — 7 p.m.



Oblong/Hutsonville/Palestine vs. Metro-East Lutheran — 7 p.m.



Oregon vs. Winnebago — 7 p.m.



Orion vs. Monmouth-Roseville — 7 p.m.



Oswego vs. Oswego East — 7 p.m.



Ottawa vs. Rich Central — 7 p.m.



Pana vs. Carlinville — 7 p.m.



Paris vs. Casey-Westfield — 7 p.m.



Pearl City-Eastland vs. Morrison — 7 p.m.



Peoria vs. Peoria Notre Dame — 7 p.m.



Peoria Heights vs. Kankakee Trinity Academy — 7 p.m.



Peoria Heights vs. Schlarman — 7 p.m.



Plainfield Central vs. Joliet West — 7 p.m.



Plainfield East vs. Romeoville — 7 p.m.



Pleasant Plains vs. Olympia — 7 p.m.



PORTA/Ashland-Chandlerville Central vs. Riverton — 7 p.m.



Rantoul vs. Illinois Valley Central — 7 p.m.



Richards vs. Argo — 7 p.m.



Ridgeview/Lexington vs. Central A & M — 7 p.m.



Ridgewood vs. Elmwood Park — 7 p.m.



Ridgewood [AlWood/Cambridge] vs. Flanagan/Woodland — 7 p.m.



Riverdale vs. Kewanee — 7 p.m.



Riverside-Brookfield vs. Glenbard South — 7 p.m.



Rochester vs. Quincy Notre Dame — 7 p.m.



Rock Falls vs. Genoa-Kingston — 7 p.m.



Rock Island vs. Sterling — 7 p.m.



Rockford East vs. Guilford — 7 p.m.



Rockridge vs. Princeton — 7 p.m.



Rolling Meadows vs. Elk Grove — 7 p.m.



Round Lake vs. North Chicago — 7 p.m.



ROWVA/Williamsfield vs. Annawan — 7 p.m.



ROWVA/Williamsfield vs. Wethersfield/Annawan — 7 p.m.



Rushville-Industry vs. Lewistown — 7 p.m.



Sandwich vs. Johnsburg — 7 p.m.



Sangamon Valley/Tri-City vs. Argenta-Oreana — 7 p.m.



Seneca vs. LeRoy — 7 p.m.



Seymour vs. Greenfield/Northwestern — 7 p.m.



Shepard vs. Reavis — 7 p.m.



South Elgin vs. Glenbard East — 7 p.m.



Southwestern vs. Hillsboro — 7 p.m.



St. Joseph-Ogden vs. Pontiac — 7 p.m.



St. Laurence vs. DePaul College Prep — 7 p.m.



St. Teresa vs. St. Bede — 7 p.m.



St. Thomas More vs. Biggsville West Central — 7 p.m.



Stark County vs. Princeville — 7 p.m.



Stillman Valley vs. North Boone — 7 p.m.



Sullivan vs. Villa Grove — 7 p.m.



Thornton Fractional North vs. Tinley Park — 7 p.m.



Triopia/Meredosia-Chambersburg/Virginia vs. Carrollton — 7 p.m.



Tuscola vs. Heyworth — 7 p.m.



Vandalia vs. Lanphier — 7 p.m.



Vandalia vs. Mt. Olive — 7 p.m.



Vienna vs. Roxana — 7 p.m.



Walther Christian vs. Dwight/Gardner-South Wilmington — 7 p.m.



Warrensburg-Latham vs. Tri-Valley — 7 p.m.



Wauconda vs. Antioch — 7 p.m.



Waukegan vs. Stevenson — 7 p.m.



Wesclin vs. Madison — 7 p.m.



West Prairie vs. Amboy — 7 p.m.



Wheaton Academy vs. Christ the King — 7 p.m.



Wheaton-Warrenville South vs. Batavia — 7 p.m.



Wilmington vs. Coal City — 7 p.m.



Woodstock vs. Richmond-Burton — 7 p.m.



Woodstock North vs. Harvard — 7 p.m.



Yorkville vs. Plainfield North — 7 p.m.



Chicago Hope Academy vs. Chicago Christian — 7:15 p.m.



Homewood-Flossmoor vs. Andrew — 7:15 p.m.



Berwyn/Cicero Morton vs. Downers Grove South — 7:30 p.m.



Bogan vs. Uplift — 7:30 p.m.



Bulls College Prep vs. Taft — 7:30 p.m.



Carl Sandburg vs. Bradley-Bourbonnais — 7:30 p.m.



Carmel vs. Fenwick — 7:30 p.m.



Clemente vs. Solorio — 7:30 p.m.



Conant vs. Hoffman Estates — 7:30 p.m.



Downers Grove North vs. Proviso East — 7:30 p.m.



Foreman vs. Collins — 7:30 p.m.



Fremd vs. Palatine — 7:30 p.m.



Glenbard West vs. Proviso West — 7:30 p.m.



Hinsdale Central vs. Oak Park-River Forest — 7:30 p.m.



Joliet Catholic vs. IC Catholic Prep — 7:30 p.m.



Leo vs. Marian Catholic — 7:30 p.m.



Leyden vs. Hinsdale South — 7:30 p.m.



Limestone vs. East Peoria — 7:30 p.m.



Lyons vs. York — 7:30 p.m.



Marmion vs. Notre Dame — 7:30 p.m.



Metamora vs. Morton — 7:30 p.m.



Oak Lawn Community vs. Lemont — 7:30 p.m.



Orr vs. Dunbar — 7:30 p.m.



Pekin vs. Dunlap — 7:30 p.m.



Saint Ignatius College Prep vs. Providence Catholic — 7:30 p.m.



Saint Viator vs. De La Salle — 7:30 p.m.



Schaumburg vs. Barrington — 7:30 p.m.



St. Francis vs. Montini Catholic — 7:30 p.m.



St. Patrick vs. Benet Academy — 7:30 p.m.



St. Rita vs. Nazareth Academy — 7:30 p.m.



Washington vs. Canton — 7:30 p.m.



Wheeling vs. Buffalo Grove — 7:30 p.m.



Zion-Benton vs. Libertyville — 7:30 p.m.