Illinois Class 8A Football Playoffs: Three Potential Upsets to Watch in Round 1

If the opening round of the IHSA football playoffs showed anything, it's that you can't predict the schedule. The opening round in Illinois saw 36 lower-seeded teams extend their season across all eight divisions. Below are three more to look out for this weekend in 8A.

Barrington, Fremd, and York will each hit the road for the first time this postseason to face higher-seeded opponents. Barrington's looks to continue their late-season turnaround, York's results against common opponents favor them, and Fremd’s returning starters look to continue where they left off last season.

1. No. 24 Barrington (6-4) at No. 9 Sandburg (7-2)

Barrington has turned its season around after a 0-4 start, winning six straight to reach the second round. The Broncos opened the playoffs with a dominant 38-0 win over Waubonsie Valley, continuing a late-season surge that also included victories over Fremd (27-25), Conant (42-0), Hoffman (49-21), and Palatine (31-0), all playoff teams.

Running back Lamar Osterhues has been key to Barrington's success. After rushing for 1,024 yards during the regular season, Osterhues broke out for 258 yards in the Broncos' first-round victory over Waubonsie Valley. His ability to keep producing on the ground will be a focal point as Barrington looks to extend its winning streak.

Barrington has played complete football during its winning streak, with four shutouts in its last five games and 42.8 points on offense over its six-game run.

Sandburg enters after a first-round bye and features its own proven playmaker in wide receiver Lucas Matykiewicz, who is committed to Northern Illinois. Matykiewicz caught 50 passes for 738 yards and 10 touchdowns during the regular season.

The Eagles finished the regular season with wins over Lincoln-Way West (20-9) and Lincoln-Way Central (21-17), with their only loss coming against unbeaten and top seed Lincoln-Way East (38-17).

Barrington's upset chances could come down to whether Osterhues can stay ahead of the chains while controlling the time of possession. On the other side of the ball, their defense is led by senior Edge Kane Switski, a Central Michigan commit, and will try to limit Matykiewicz's impact by pressuring the husky backfield.

2. No. 20 Fremd (7-3) at No. 13 Naperville North (7-2)

Fremd jumped out to a commanding 42-0 lead at the half before ultimately beating Taft 42-14 in the opening round. Fremd has key wins over playoff teams: Glenbrook South (35-21), Palatine (28-7), Conant (31-12), and Lake Zurich (20-0).

Naperville North earned a first-round bye after finishing the regular season 7-2. The Huskies beat Barrington (21-7), Libertyville (21-14), and Naperville Central (21-14), but lost to New Trier and East St. Louis.

Naperville North and Fremd share two common opponents heading into Friday's second-round matchup.

Barrington: Naperville North won 21-7; Fremd lost 27-25.

Metea Valley: Naperville North won 41-3; Fremd won 31-7.

Naperville North had the stronger result against both common opponents; however, Fremd brings valuable playoff experience after reaching the Class 8A semifinals last season. The Vikings returned 12 starters, giving them an experienced core as they look to make another deep postseason run in 2026.

3. No. 19 York (7-3) at No. 14 Downers Grove South (7-2)

York will head south after a 47-14 win over Bloom Township, while Downers Grove South rested during a first-round bye. York's results against common opponents provide an interesting point of comparison heading into Friday's matchup.

Common opponents:

Leyden: York won 55-0; Downers Grove South won 17-6.

Hinsdale Central: York lost 24-21; Downers Grove South lost 44-0.

Downers Grove North: York won 18-17; Downers Grove South lost 45-7.

The regular season resume points to York, having stronger showing in all three matchups.

York is 24-10 under head coach Donald Gelsomino and led the program to a state championship appearance in his first season, two years ago.

Downers Grove South will look to capitalize on its home-field advantage and rest after the bye week as they look to get over the hump. The Mustangs have made the playoffs in each of the last five seasons, posting a 1-5 record, with their lone win coming in 2024.