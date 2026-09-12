Illinois High School Football Final Scores, Results - September 11
The 2026 Illinois high school football season continued Friday, Sept. 11, with another full night of action across the state.
Top-ranked East St. Louis rolled past O'Fallon 64-6, while Loyola Academy edged Brother Rice 27-24 in a matchup of two of the state's highest-ranked teams. Lincoln-Way East defeated Bradley-Bourbonnais 50-7, and Montini Catholic outlasted Nazareth Academy 47-42 in another matchup of ranked programs.
Here are the final Illinois high school football scores from Friday, Sept. 11, 2026.
Illinois High School Football Scores — Sept. 11
Abingdon/Avon 33, Farmington 26
ALAH (CO-OP) 54, Cumberland 14
Althoff Catholic 35, Madison 0
Annawan-Wethersfield 47, Rushville-Industry 6
Arcola 32, Argenta-Oreana 6
Astoria/VIT 22, Illini West 8
Aurora Christian 21, Chicago Hope Academy 12
Batavia 55, Lake Park 7
Belvidere 34, Freeport 13
Benton 26, DuQuoin 14
Berwyn/Cicero Morton 41, Proviso East 20
BHRA (CO-OP) 36, Kewanee 34
Bishop McNamara 42, Chicago Christian 13
Bloom 35, Centennial 19
Bloomington Central Catholic 56, Rantoul 20
Bolingbrook 21, Oswego 7
Breese Central 44, Waterloo 26
Brown County 63, Unity/Seymour 0
Bushnell-Prairie City 50, West Prairie/Southeastern 6
Byron 43, Oregon 7
Calhoun/Brussels 56, North Greene 0
Camp Point Central 37, Beardstown 14
Carbondale 35, Mt. Vernon 0
Carlinville 28, Staunton/Bunker Hill 20
Carterville 32, Herrin 6
Cary-Grove 57, McHenry 13
Centralia 35, Freeburg 17
Chester 36, Sparta/Steeleville 28
Chicago Mt. Carmel 56, Marist 26
Civic Memorial 32, Jersey 29
Clifton Central 44, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman 0
Coal City 57, Streator 0
Collinsville 28, Granite City 6
Corliss/Butler College Prep 56, Comer 14
Crete-Monee 48, Thornridge 6
Danville 41, Richwoods 36
Dixon 47, Rock Falls 14
Downers Grove North 24, Glenbard West 14
Downers Grove South 42, Willowbrook 7
Dundee-Crown 27, Crystal Lake Central 7
Dunlap 45, Canton 6
Durand/Pecatonica 40, North Boone 20
Dwight 22, Oakwood 14
East St. Louis 64, O'Fallon 6
Edwardsville 27, Belleville East 0
Effingham 14, Charleston 13
El Paso-Gridley 35, Eureka 0
Elgin 47, Streamwood 20
Elmwood/Brimfield 54, Monmouth United 14
Evergreen Park 21, Shepard 14
Fairfield 34, Sesser-Valier/Waltonville 8
Fenton 23, Larkin 8
Fisher 48, Villa Grove/Heritage 27
Flanagan/Woodland 34, Blue Ridge/DeLand-Weldon 24
Flora 52, Edwards County 6
Forreston 53, Dakota 14
Fulton 20, Pearl City-Eastland 14
Galesburg 57, Normal University 36
Geneva 28, Wheaton-Warrenville South 26
Genoa-Kingston 28, Winnebago 21
Glenbard East 55, Elmwood Park 0
Glenbard South 49, West Chicago 6
Glenwood 57, Lincoln 0
Guilford 46, Rockford Auburn 0
Hamilton County 16, Christopher-Zeigler-Royalton 15
Hamilton/Warsaw 38, Bureau Valley 28
Hampshire 44, Prairie Ridge 20
Harlem 27, Hononegah 26
Harrisburg 24, Salem 7
Harvard 10, Marengo 0
Havana 37, ROWVA/Williamsfield 14
Heyworth 50, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 0
Highland 60, Marion 49
Hillcrest 16, Blue Island Eisenhower 0
Hillsboro 35, Greenville 14
Hinsdale South 56, Addison Trail 42
Homewood-Flossmoor 35, Sandburg 13
Huntley 56, Crystal Lake South 7
IC Catholic Prep 33, DePaul College Prep 7
Jacksonville 35, Quincy Notre Dame 20
Jacobs 31, Central 27
Jefferson 21, Boylan Catholic 11
Joliet Catholic 21, St. Laurence 10
Kankakee 40, Thornton 6
Kenwood 46, Lane Tech 3
Knoxville 42, LCSRV (CO-OP) 10
Lemont 41, Thornton Fractional South 0
Lena-Winslow 16, Galena 6
Lincoln-Way East 50, Bradley-Bourbonnais 7
Lockport 38, Lincoln-Way West 15
Loyola Academy 27, Brother Rice 24
Lyons 17, Hinsdale Central 7
Macomb 41, Stark County 0
Mahomet-Seymour 42, Taylorville 7
Manteno 27, Reed-Custer 12
Marian Catholic 39, De La Salle 24
Maroa-Forsyth 39, Auburn 20
Marquette 34, LeRoy 24
Martinsville 44, Unity Christian/Mt. Pulaski 34
Mascoutah 37, Belleville West 23
Mendota 23, Hall/Putnam County 12
Metamora 46, East Peoria 0
Metea Valley 34, Neuqua Valley 29
Minooka 21, Yorkville 18
Moline 13, Geneseo 12
Monticello 39, St. Teresa 20
Montini Catholic 47, Nazareth Academy 42
Morris 35, Kaneland 6
Morton 56, Washington 30
Mt. Carmel 43, Newton 14
Mt. Zion 49, Mattoon 14
Naperville North 21, Naperville Central 14
Nashville 51, Anna-Jonesboro 29
Niles Notre Dame 30, Benet Academy 25
Nokomis 20, TC (CO-OP) 6
Normal Community 56, Peoria Notre Dame 35
Normal West 44, Bloomington 7
North Mac 1, Litchfield/Mt. Olive 0
Oak Forest 53, Tinley Park 6
Oak Lawn 62, Argo 7
Oak Park-River Forest 48, Proviso West 12
Olympia 63, Pittsfield 13
Pana 68, Gillespie 0
Peoria 50, Manual 0
Peotone 52, Lisle 6
Phoenix Military 44, ITW David Speer Academy 0
Plainfield North 14, Oswego East 13
Plainfield South 45, Joliet West 27
Pleasant Plains 24, Athens 21
Polo 70, Milledgeville 14
Pontiac 22, Illinois Valley Central 6
PORTAACCG (CO-OP) 28, New Berlin/Franklin/Waverly 6
Prairie Central 22, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 6
Princeton 29, Monmouth-Roseville 14
Prosser 36, UPBUPE (CO-OP) 12
Providence Catholic 31, Carmel 7
Quincy 34, Rock Island 3
Rauner 50, Solorio 8
Red Bud 7, Carlyle 0
Red Hill 28, Carmi-White County 0
Richards 41, Reavis 13
Richmond-Burton 55, Sandwich 6
Ridgeview/Lexington 46, Clinton 0
Ridgewood [AlWood/Cambridge] 28, Galva 26
Riverdale 36, Orion 13
Riverside-Brookfield 63, Ridgewood 21
Robinson 20, Casey-Westfield 13
Rochelle 28, LaSalle-Peru 6
Rochester 50, MacArthur 20
Rockridge 7, Mercer County 6
Romeoville 28, Plainfield Central 11
Roxana 54, Mater Dei 29
Sacred Heart-Griffin 48, Springfield 7
Saint Ignatius College Prep 30, Fenwick 20
Salt Fork 42, Iroquois West 14
Senn 22, Dunbar 0
South Shore International 40, Johnson 8
St. Bede 53, Princeville 14
St. Charles East 22, Glenbard North 21
St. Edward 40, Christ the King 20
St. Joseph-Ogden 38, Tolono Unity 23
St. Mary's South Side 25, Cahokia 22
St. Patrick 42, Marmion 6
St. Rita 28, St. Francis 12
Steinmetz College Prep 20, Chicago Academy/Disney II 14
Sterling 35, East Moline United 7
Stillman Valley 61, Lutheran 26
Stockton 40, Morrison 3
Sullivan 41, Sangamon Valley/Tri-City 7
Sycamore 47, Ottawa 0
Thornton Fractional North 41, Bremen 0
Thornwood 20, Rich Township 19
Tremont 47, Seneca 28
Tri-Valley 28, Central A & M 0
Triad 41, Alton 14
Tuscola 52, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 0
Vandalia 32, Southwestern 7
Von Steuben 42, Schurz 6
Warrensburg-Latham 34, Shelbyville 6
Waubonsie Valley 34, DeKalb 13
WC (CO-OP) 52, Carrollton 8
Wesclin 29, Dupo 6
West Aurora 63, Bartlett 14
West Carroll 68, River Ridge 6
Westville 19, Momence 12
Wheaton Academy 35, Marian Central Catholic 8
Wheaton North 34, St. Charles North 17
Whitney Young 24, Lincoln Park 6
Williamsville 56, Riverton 0
Wilmington 49, Herscher 13
York 55, Leyden 0
Scores Not Yet Reported
Aurora East vs. South Elgin
BHRA (CO-OP) vs. Hoopeston/Armstrong
Belvidere North vs. Rockford East
Biggsville West Central vs. Peoria Heights
Champaign Central vs. Urbana
CLKCD (CO-OP) vs. Hiawatha
Greenfield/Northwestern vs. Pleasant Hill/Western
Johnsburg vs. Plano
Joliet Central vs. Plainfield East
Limestone vs. Pekin
Murphysboro vs. Massac County
Orangeville vs. Highland
Pinckneyville vs. Frankfort
Stagg vs. Andrew
Walther Christian Academy vs. Berrien Springs
Woodstock North vs. Woodstock
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Gary Adornato is the Publisher of High School On SI. He began covering high school sports with the Baltimore Sun in 1982. In 2003, he became one of the first journalists to cover high school sports online while operating MIAASports.com, the official website of the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association. Later, Adornato pioneered market-wide coverage of high school sports with DigitalSports.com, introducing video highlights and player interviews while assembling an award-winning editorial staff. In 2010, he launched VarsitySportsNetwork.com which became the premier source of high school media coverage in the state of Maryland. In 2022, he sold VSN to The Baltimore Banner and joined High School On SI as East Coast Managing Editor. He took over as VP of Content in 2024 and assumed the title of Publisher in 2026.