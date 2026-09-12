Illinois High School Football Final Scores, Results - September 11

The 2026 Illinois high school football season continued Friday, Sept. 11, with another full night of action across the state.

Top-ranked East St. Louis rolled past O'Fallon 64-6, while Loyola Academy edged Brother Rice 27-24 in a matchup of two of the state's highest-ranked teams. Lincoln-Way East defeated Bradley-Bourbonnais 50-7, and Montini Catholic outlasted Nazareth Academy 47-42 in another matchup of ranked programs.

Here are the final Illinois high school football scores from Friday, Sept. 11, 2026.

Illinois High School Football Scores — Sept. 11

Abingdon/Avon 33, Farmington 26

ALAH (CO-OP) 54, Cumberland 14

Althoff Catholic 35, Madison 0

Annawan-Wethersfield 47, Rushville-Industry 6

Arcola 32, Argenta-Oreana 6

Astoria/VIT 22, Illini West 8

Aurora Christian 21, Chicago Hope Academy 12

Batavia 55, Lake Park 7

Belvidere 34, Freeport 13

Benton 26, DuQuoin 14

Berwyn/Cicero Morton 41, Proviso East 20

BHRA (CO-OP) 36, Kewanee 34

Bishop McNamara 42, Chicago Christian 13

Bloom 35, Centennial 19

Bloomington Central Catholic 56, Rantoul 20

Bolingbrook 21, Oswego 7

Breese Central 44, Waterloo 26

Brown County 63, Unity/Seymour 0

Bushnell-Prairie City 50, West Prairie/Southeastern 6

Byron 43, Oregon 7

Calhoun/Brussels 56, North Greene 0

Camp Point Central 37, Beardstown 14

Carbondale 35, Mt. Vernon 0

Carlinville 28, Staunton/Bunker Hill 20

Carterville 32, Herrin 6

Cary-Grove 57, McHenry 13

Centralia 35, Freeburg 17

Chester 36, Sparta/Steeleville 28

Chicago Mt. Carmel 56, Marist 26

Civic Memorial 32, Jersey 29

Clifton Central 44, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman 0

Coal City 57, Streator 0

Collinsville 28, Granite City 6

Corliss/Butler College Prep 56, Comer 14

Crete-Monee 48, Thornridge 6

Danville 41, Richwoods 36

Dixon 47, Rock Falls 14

Downers Grove North 24, Glenbard West 14

Downers Grove South 42, Willowbrook 7

Dundee-Crown 27, Crystal Lake Central 7

Dunlap 45, Canton 6

Durand/Pecatonica 40, North Boone 20

Dwight 22, Oakwood 14

East St. Louis 64, O'Fallon 6

Edwardsville 27, Belleville East 0

Effingham 14, Charleston 13

El Paso-Gridley 35, Eureka 0

Elgin 47, Streamwood 20

Elmwood/Brimfield 54, Monmouth United 14

Evergreen Park 21, Shepard 14

Fairfield 34, Sesser-Valier/Waltonville 8

Fenton 23, Larkin 8

Fisher 48, Villa Grove/Heritage 27

Flanagan/Woodland 34, Blue Ridge/DeLand-Weldon 24

Flora 52, Edwards County 6

Forreston 53, Dakota 14

Fulton 20, Pearl City-Eastland 14

Galesburg 57, Normal University 36

Geneva 28, Wheaton-Warrenville South 26

Genoa-Kingston 28, Winnebago 21

Glenbard East 55, Elmwood Park 0

Glenbard South 49, West Chicago 6

Glenwood 57, Lincoln 0

Guilford 46, Rockford Auburn 0

Hamilton County 16, Christopher-Zeigler-Royalton 15

Hamilton/Warsaw 38, Bureau Valley 28

Hampshire 44, Prairie Ridge 20

Harlem 27, Hononegah 26

Harrisburg 24, Salem 7

Harvard 10, Marengo 0

Havana 37, ROWVA/Williamsfield 14

Heyworth 50, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 0

Highland 60, Marion 49

Hillcrest 16, Blue Island Eisenhower 0

Hillsboro 35, Greenville 14

Hinsdale South 56, Addison Trail 42

Homewood-Flossmoor 35, Sandburg 13

Huntley 56, Crystal Lake South 7

IC Catholic Prep 33, DePaul College Prep 7

Jacksonville 35, Quincy Notre Dame 20

Jacobs 31, Central 27

Jefferson 21, Boylan Catholic 11

Joliet Catholic 21, St. Laurence 10

Kankakee 40, Thornton 6

Kenwood 46, Lane Tech 3

Knoxville 42, LCSRV (CO-OP) 10

Lemont 41, Thornton Fractional South 0

Lena-Winslow 16, Galena 6

Lincoln-Way East 50, Bradley-Bourbonnais 7

Lockport 38, Lincoln-Way West 15

Loyola Academy 27, Brother Rice 24

Lyons 17, Hinsdale Central 7

Macomb 41, Stark County 0

Mahomet-Seymour 42, Taylorville 7

Manteno 27, Reed-Custer 12

Marian Catholic 39, De La Salle 24

Maroa-Forsyth 39, Auburn 20

Marquette 34, LeRoy 24

Martinsville 44, Unity Christian/Mt. Pulaski 34

Mascoutah 37, Belleville West 23

Mendota 23, Hall/Putnam County 12

Metamora 46, East Peoria 0

Metea Valley 34, Neuqua Valley 29

Minooka 21, Yorkville 18

Moline 13, Geneseo 12

Monticello 39, St. Teresa 20

Montini Catholic 47, Nazareth Academy 42

Morris 35, Kaneland 6

Morton 56, Washington 30

Mt. Carmel 43, Newton 14

Mt. Zion 49, Mattoon 14

Naperville North 21, Naperville Central 14

Nashville 51, Anna-Jonesboro 29

Niles Notre Dame 30, Benet Academy 25

Nokomis 20, TC (CO-OP) 6

Normal Community 56, Peoria Notre Dame 35

Normal West 44, Bloomington 7

North Mac 1, Litchfield/Mt. Olive 0

Oak Forest 53, Tinley Park 6

Oak Lawn 62, Argo 7

Oak Park-River Forest 48, Proviso West 12

Olympia 63, Pittsfield 13

Pana 68, Gillespie 0

Peoria 50, Manual 0

Peotone 52, Lisle 6

Phoenix Military 44, ITW David Speer Academy 0

Plainfield North 14, Oswego East 13

Plainfield South 45, Joliet West 27

Pleasant Plains 24, Athens 21

Polo 70, Milledgeville 14

Pontiac 22, Illinois Valley Central 6

PORTAACCG (CO-OP) 28, New Berlin/Franklin/Waverly 6

Prairie Central 22, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 6

Princeton 29, Monmouth-Roseville 14

Prosser 36, UPBUPE (CO-OP) 12

Providence Catholic 31, Carmel 7

Quincy 34, Rock Island 3

Rauner 50, Solorio 8

Red Bud 7, Carlyle 0

Red Hill 28, Carmi-White County 0

Richards 41, Reavis 13

Richmond-Burton 55, Sandwich 6

Ridgeview/Lexington 46, Clinton 0

Ridgewood [AlWood/Cambridge] 28, Galva 26

Riverdale 36, Orion 13

Riverside-Brookfield 63, Ridgewood 21

Robinson 20, Casey-Westfield 13

Rochelle 28, LaSalle-Peru 6

Rochester 50, MacArthur 20

Rockridge 7, Mercer County 6

Romeoville 28, Plainfield Central 11

Roxana 54, Mater Dei 29

Sacred Heart-Griffin 48, Springfield 7

Saint Ignatius College Prep 30, Fenwick 20

Salt Fork 42, Iroquois West 14

Senn 22, Dunbar 0

South Shore International 40, Johnson 8

St. Bede 53, Princeville 14

St. Charles East 22, Glenbard North 21

St. Edward 40, Christ the King 20

St. Joseph-Ogden 38, Tolono Unity 23

St. Mary's South Side 25, Cahokia 22

St. Patrick 42, Marmion 6

St. Rita 28, St. Francis 12

Steinmetz College Prep 20, Chicago Academy/Disney II 14

Sterling 35, East Moline United 7

Stillman Valley 61, Lutheran 26

Stockton 40, Morrison 3

Sullivan 41, Sangamon Valley/Tri-City 7

Sycamore 47, Ottawa 0

Thornton Fractional North 41, Bremen 0

Thornwood 20, Rich Township 19

Tremont 47, Seneca 28

Tri-Valley 28, Central A & M 0

Triad 41, Alton 14

Tuscola 52, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 0

Vandalia 32, Southwestern 7

Von Steuben 42, Schurz 6

Warrensburg-Latham 34, Shelbyville 6

Waubonsie Valley 34, DeKalb 13

WC (CO-OP) 52, Carrollton 8

Wesclin 29, Dupo 6

West Aurora 63, Bartlett 14

West Carroll 68, River Ridge 6

Westville 19, Momence 12

Wheaton Academy 35, Marian Central Catholic 8

Wheaton North 34, St. Charles North 17

Whitney Young 24, Lincoln Park 6

Williamsville 56, Riverton 0

Wilmington 49, Herscher 13

York 55, Leyden 0

Scores Not Yet Reported

Aurora East vs. South Elgin

BHRA (CO-OP) vs. Hoopeston/Armstrong

Belvidere North vs. Rockford East

Biggsville West Central vs. Peoria Heights

Champaign Central vs. Urbana

CLKCD (CO-OP) vs. Hiawatha

Greenfield/Northwestern vs. Pleasant Hill/Western

Johnsburg vs. Plano

Joliet Central vs. Plainfield East

Limestone vs. Pekin

Murphysboro vs. Massac County

Orangeville vs. Highland

Pinckneyville vs. Frankfort

Stagg vs. Andrew

Walther Christian Academy vs. Berrien Springs

Woodstock North vs. Woodstock