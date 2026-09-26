Illinois High School Football Final Scores: Sept. 25

The 2026 Illinois high school football season continued Friday, Sept. 25, with another busy night of action across the state.

Among the notable results, East St. Louis shut out Edwardsville 35-0, Brother Rice defeated Chicago Mt. Carmel 35-24, Loyola Academy rolled past Marist 42-12 and Geneva outlasted Batavia 56-49. Rochester defeated Glenwood 65-21, while St. Rita edged Montini Catholic 39-38.

Here are the final Illinois high school football scores from Friday, Sept. 25, 2026.

Friday, Sept. 25

Abingdon/Avon 56, LCSRV 0

Addison Trail 48, Leyden 20

ALAH 56, Sullivan 34

Alton 49, Granite City 6

Amboy/LaMoille/Ohio 64, River Ridge 14

Anna-Jonesboro 54, Pinckneyville 29

Antioch 36, Lakes 6

Astoria/VIT 40, Havana 18

Athens 39, Auburn 29

Aurora Christian 34, Christ the King 16

Beardstown 21, TMCV 7

Belleville East 27, Belleville West 10

Belvidere 40, Boylan Catholic 13

Belvidere North 33, Jefferson 14

Biggsville West Central 72, Bushnell-Prairie City 64

Bloomington 21, Centennial 13

Bloomington Central Catholic 36, St. Teresa 22

Bolingbrook 46, Oswego East 8

Bradley-Bourbonnais 21, Lockport 42

Breese Central 42, East Alton-Wood River 0

Brother Rice 35, Chicago Mt. Carmel 24

Brown County 30, Camp Point Central 27

Bureau Valley 43, ROWVA/Williamsfield 20

Buffalo Grove 31, Elk Grove 14

Byron 68, Winnebago 8

Cahokia 50, Mt. Vernon 0

Calhoun/Brussels 14, Greenfield/Northwestern 3

Canton 48, Limestone 0

Carbondale 70, Highland 38

Carmi-White County 26, Sesser-Valier/Waltonville 0

Carterville 41, Harrisburg 20

Cary-Grove 47, Crystal Lake Central 14

Casey-Westfield 13, Marshall 6

Central 13, Hampshire 6

Centralia 35, Waterloo 7

Champaign Central 55, Manual 0

Chester 21, Carlyle 14

Chicago Christian 54, St. Edward 8

Chicago Marshall 18, Crane Medical 6

Civic Memorial 42, Columbia 31

Clark 42, UIC College Prep 8

Coal City 43, Manteno 14

Crete-Monee 56, Rich Township 6

De La Salle 12, Leo 32

Downers Grove North 41, Oak Park-River Forest 0

Downers Grove South 50, Proviso East 15

Dundee-Crown 28, Crystal Lake South 14

Dunlap 22, Washington 14

Durand/Pecatonica 53, Lutheran 0

Dwight 32, St. Bede 18

East Moline United 41, Quincy 45

East St. Louis 35, Edwardsville 0

El Paso-Gridley 54, Shelbyville 13

Elgin 33, West Chicago 21

Eureka 48, Ridgeview/Lexington 20

Evanston 31, Glenbrook North 14

Fisher 55, Argenta-Oreana 7

Flora 45, Eldorado 0

Forreston 53, Morrison 0

Freeburg 14, Jersey 7

Fremd 31, Conant 12

Galena 15, Stockton 16

Geneva 56, Batavia 49

Geneseo 58, Galesburg 23

Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman 1, Hoopeston/Armstrong 0, Forfeit

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 7, Tremont 0

Glenbard East 55, Ridgewood 14

Glenbard North 24, Lake Park 9

Glenbard South 43, Fenton 20

Glenbard West 56, Hinsdale South 14

Glenbrook South 57, Highland Park 6

Grayslake Central 35, North Chicago 26

Grant Community 24, Grayslake North 21

Hamilton County 44, Edwards County 0

Harlem 31, Guilford 7

Hersey 1, Wheeling 0

Heyworth 42, Aurora Central Catholic 7

Hiawatha 54, Schlarman 8

Hillcrest 35, Bremen 0

Hillsboro 49, North Mac 12

Hinsdale Central 24, York 21

Hoffman Estates 13, Schaumburg 0

Homewood-Flossmoor 14, Lincoln-Way West 10

Hononegah 51, Freeport 0

Huntley 47, Jacobs 6

IC Catholic Prep 28, St. Laurence 12

Illini West 34, Elmwood/Brimfield 28

Illinois Valley Central 42, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 6

ITW David Speer Academy 16, Hubbard 14

Jacksonville 62, Lanphier 24

Johnston City 28, Fairfield 12

Joliet Catholic 14, DePaul College Prep 7

Joliet Central 12, Plainfield Central 7

Joliet West 48, Romeoville 13

Kaneland 28, Rochelle 20

Kankakee 42, Thornwood 0

Kewanee 21, Princeton 6

LaSalle-Peru 16, Sycamore 7

Lake Forest 56, Waukegan 6

Lake Zurich 15, Mundelein 9

Lane Tech 35, Whitney Young 7

LeRoy 21, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 8

Lemont 42, Tinley Park 0

Libertyville 28, Stevenson 0

Lincoln-Way East 54, Andrew 0

Lockport 42, Bradley-Bourbonnais 21

Mahomet-Seymour 47, Effingham 0

Maine West 35, Niles North 21

Macomb 45, Farmington 2

Marmion 26, Benet Academy 20

Maroa-Forsyth 65, Riverton 6

Marion 56, Richwoods 50

Marquette 56, Seneca 27

Mater Dei 43, Saxony Lutheran 28

McHenry 20, Prairie Ridge 19

Meridian 56, Unity Christian/Mt. Pulaski 6

Milford/Cissna Park 78, St. Thomas More 48

Monmouth-Roseville 32, Mendota 7

Monmouth United 20, Rushville-Industry 16

Momence 28, Iroquois West 20

Morris 76, Ottawa 0

Morton 55, East Peoria 7

Mt. Carmel 38, Richland County 30

Mt. Zion 63, Charleston 14

Naperville Central 36, Metea Valley 29

Naperville North 33, Waubonsie Valley 14

Nashville 42, Benton 14

Nazareth Academy 25, St. Francis 22

Neuqua Valley 21, DeKalb 20

New Trier 42, Deerfield 0

Newton 35, Paris 29

Niles Notre Dame 34, St. Patrick 35

Niles North 35, Maine West 21

Normal Community 52, Peoria 16

Normal University 42, Lincoln 0

Normal West 54, Urbana 0

North Boone 28, Genoa-Kingston 14

O'Fallon 7, Triad 3

Oak Forest 42, Thornton Fractional South 14

Oak Lawn 21, Evergreen Park 14

Olympia 56, Williamsville 21

Oswego 44, Yorkville 21

Pana 34, Staunton/Bunker Hill 13

Peoria Notre Dame 52, Danville 22

Peotone 40, Reed-Custer 0

Pearl City-Eastland 40, Dakota 0

Pekin 21, Metamora 18

Pittsfield 25, New Berlin/Franklin/Waverly 14

Plainfield North 13, Minooka 9

Plainfield South 19, Plainfield East 14

Plano 47, Harvard 0

PORTAACCG 42, Pleasant Plains 23

Prairie Central 14, Tolono Unity 42

Princeville 33, Knoxville 20

Prospect 56, Rolling Meadows 14

Providence Catholic 28, Fenwick 21

Quincy 45, East Moline United 41

Reavis 47, Argo 15

Red Bud 49, Dupo 15

Richards 35, Blue Island Eisenhower 6

Richmond-Burton 36, Johnsburg 7

Riverdale 7, Mercer County 0

Riverside-Brookfield 14, Elmwood Park 0

Robinson 19, Lawrenceville 16

Rochester 65, Glenwood 21

Rockford Auburn 34, Rockford East 28

Rockridge 27, Erie-Prophetstown 14

Salem 50, Murphysboro 20

Salt Fork 14, BHRA 0

Sandburg 21, Lincoln-Way Central 17

Sandwich 29, Woodstock North 21

Schurz 26, The Noble Academy 20

Scotland County 49, Hamilton/Warsaw 20

Shepard 31, Thornton Fractional North 6

South Beloit 41, AHOLSHA 10

South Elgin 48, Streamwood 0

Southwestern 56, Gillespie 0

Sparta/Steeleville 44, Wesclin 6

Springfield 56, Springfield Southeast 22

St. Anne/Donovan 45, Blue Ridge/DeLand-Weldon 26

St. Charles North 28, St. Charles East 27

St. Joseph-Ogden 20, Monticello 12

St. Rita 39, Montini Catholic 38

Sterling 27, Hammond Morton 20

Stillman Valley 50, Rock Falls 7

Stockton 16, Galena 15

Taft 41, Phillips 0

Thornton 6, Bloom 2

Tolono Unity 42, Prairie Central 14

Tri-Valley 48, Tuscola 19

UADVAA 26, Pritzker 16

Vandalia 28, Greenville 27

Vernon Hills 54, Maine East 6

Warren Township 49, Zion-Benton 6

Warrensburg-Latham 34, Central A & M 7

Wauconda 69, Round Lake 6

West Aurora 49, Larkin 6

Westmont 32, Walther Christian Academy 8

Westville 28, Oakwood 27

Wheaton Academy 35, Chicago Hope Academy 8

Wheaton-Warrenville South 21, Wheaton North 16

Willowbrook 15, Berwyn/Cicero Morton 7

Wilmington 49, Lisle 7

Woodstock 25, Marengo 14

Scores Not Reported

Annawan-Wethersfield vs. Stark County

Ashton-Franklin Center vs. CLKCD

Curie vs. Prosser

Dyett vs. Corliss/Butler College Prep

Gage Park vs. Little Village

Galva vs. West Prairie/Southeastern

Hall/Putnam County vs. Sherrard

Milledgeville vs. West Carroll

Moline vs. Rock Island

Niles West vs. Maine South

North Greene vs. Carrollton

Pawnee/Lincolnwood vs. Oblong

Routt Catholic/Lutheran vs. Unity/Seymour

Roxana vs. Madison

Saint Ignatius College Prep vs. Carmel

Sangamon Valley/Tri-City vs. Nokomis

Streator vs. Herscher

Taylorville vs. Mattoon

TC vs. Villa Grove/Heritage