Illinois High School Football Final Scores: Sept. 25
The 2026 Illinois high school football season continued Friday, Sept. 25, with another busy night of action across the state.
Among the notable results, East St. Louis shut out Edwardsville 35-0, Brother Rice defeated Chicago Mt. Carmel 35-24, Loyola Academy rolled past Marist 42-12 and Geneva outlasted Batavia 56-49. Rochester defeated Glenwood 65-21, while St. Rita edged Montini Catholic 39-38.
Here are the final Illinois high school football scores from Friday, Sept. 25, 2026.
Friday, Sept. 25
Abingdon/Avon 56, LCSRV 0
Addison Trail 48, Leyden 20
ALAH 56, Sullivan 34
Alton 49, Granite City 6
Amboy/LaMoille/Ohio 64, River Ridge 14
Anna-Jonesboro 54, Pinckneyville 29
Antioch 36, Lakes 6
Astoria/VIT 40, Havana 18
Athens 39, Auburn 29
Aurora Christian 34, Christ the King 16
Beardstown 21, TMCV 7
Belleville East 27, Belleville West 10
Belvidere 40, Boylan Catholic 13
Belvidere North 33, Jefferson 14
Biggsville West Central 72, Bushnell-Prairie City 64
Bloomington 21, Centennial 13
Bloomington Central Catholic 36, St. Teresa 22
Bolingbrook 46, Oswego East 8
Bradley-Bourbonnais 21, Lockport 42
Breese Central 42, East Alton-Wood River 0
Brother Rice 35, Chicago Mt. Carmel 24
Brown County 30, Camp Point Central 27
Bureau Valley 43, ROWVA/Williamsfield 20
Buffalo Grove 31, Elk Grove 14
Byron 68, Winnebago 8
Cahokia 50, Mt. Vernon 0
Calhoun/Brussels 14, Greenfield/Northwestern 3
Canton 48, Limestone 0
Carbondale 70, Highland 38
Carmi-White County 26, Sesser-Valier/Waltonville 0
Carterville 41, Harrisburg 20
Cary-Grove 47, Crystal Lake Central 14
Casey-Westfield 13, Marshall 6
Central 13, Hampshire 6
Centralia 35, Waterloo 7
Champaign Central 55, Manual 0
Chester 21, Carlyle 14
Chicago Christian 54, St. Edward 8
Chicago Marshall 18, Crane Medical 6
Civic Memorial 42, Columbia 31
Clark 42, UIC College Prep 8
Coal City 43, Manteno 14
Crete-Monee 56, Rich Township 6
De La Salle 12, Leo 32
Downers Grove North 41, Oak Park-River Forest 0
Downers Grove South 50, Proviso East 15
Dundee-Crown 28, Crystal Lake South 14
Dunlap 22, Washington 14
Durand/Pecatonica 53, Lutheran 0
Dwight 32, St. Bede 18
East Moline United 41, Quincy 45
East St. Louis 35, Edwardsville 0
El Paso-Gridley 54, Shelbyville 13
Elgin 33, West Chicago 21
Eureka 48, Ridgeview/Lexington 20
Evanston 31, Glenbrook North 14
Fisher 55, Argenta-Oreana 7
Flora 45, Eldorado 0
Forreston 53, Morrison 0
Freeburg 14, Jersey 7
Fremd 31, Conant 12
Galena 15, Stockton 16
Geneva 56, Batavia 49
Geneseo 58, Galesburg 23
Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman 1, Hoopeston/Armstrong 0, Forfeit
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 7, Tremont 0
Glenbard East 55, Ridgewood 14
Glenbard North 24, Lake Park 9
Glenbard South 43, Fenton 20
Glenbard West 56, Hinsdale South 14
Glenbrook South 57, Highland Park 6
Grayslake Central 35, North Chicago 26
Grant Community 24, Grayslake North 21
Hamilton County 44, Edwards County 0
Harlem 31, Guilford 7
Hersey 1, Wheeling 0
Heyworth 42, Aurora Central Catholic 7
Hiawatha 54, Schlarman 8
Hillcrest 35, Bremen 0
Hillsboro 49, North Mac 12
Hinsdale Central 24, York 21
Hoffman Estates 13, Schaumburg 0
Homewood-Flossmoor 14, Lincoln-Way West 10
Hononegah 51, Freeport 0
Huntley 47, Jacobs 6
IC Catholic Prep 28, St. Laurence 12
Illini West 34, Elmwood/Brimfield 28
Illinois Valley Central 42, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 6
ITW David Speer Academy 16, Hubbard 14
Jacksonville 62, Lanphier 24
Johnston City 28, Fairfield 12
Joliet Catholic 14, DePaul College Prep 7
Joliet Central 12, Plainfield Central 7
Joliet West 48, Romeoville 13
Kaneland 28, Rochelle 20
Kankakee 42, Thornwood 0
Kewanee 21, Princeton 6
LaSalle-Peru 16, Sycamore 7
Lake Forest 56, Waukegan 6
Lake Zurich 15, Mundelein 9
Lane Tech 35, Whitney Young 7
LeRoy 21, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 8
Lemont 42, Tinley Park 0
Libertyville 28, Stevenson 0
Lincoln-Way East 54, Andrew 0
Lockport 42, Bradley-Bourbonnais 21
Mahomet-Seymour 47, Effingham 0
Maine West 35, Niles North 21
Macomb 45, Farmington 2
Marmion 26, Benet Academy 20
Maroa-Forsyth 65, Riverton 6
Marion 56, Richwoods 50
Marquette 56, Seneca 27
Mater Dei 43, Saxony Lutheran 28
McHenry 20, Prairie Ridge 19
Meridian 56, Unity Christian/Mt. Pulaski 6
Milford/Cissna Park 78, St. Thomas More 48
Monmouth-Roseville 32, Mendota 7
Monmouth United 20, Rushville-Industry 16
Momence 28, Iroquois West 20
Morris 76, Ottawa 0
Morton 55, East Peoria 7
Mt. Carmel 38, Richland County 30
Mt. Zion 63, Charleston 14
Naperville Central 36, Metea Valley 29
Naperville North 33, Waubonsie Valley 14
Nashville 42, Benton 14
Nazareth Academy 25, St. Francis 22
Neuqua Valley 21, DeKalb 20
New Trier 42, Deerfield 0
Newton 35, Paris 29
Niles Notre Dame 34, St. Patrick 35
Niles North 35, Maine West 21
Normal Community 52, Peoria 16
Normal University 42, Lincoln 0
Normal West 54, Urbana 0
North Boone 28, Genoa-Kingston 14
O'Fallon 7, Triad 3
Oak Forest 42, Thornton Fractional South 14
Oak Lawn 21, Evergreen Park 14
Olympia 56, Williamsville 21
Oswego 44, Yorkville 21
Pana 34, Staunton/Bunker Hill 13
Peoria Notre Dame 52, Danville 22
Peotone 40, Reed-Custer 0
Pearl City-Eastland 40, Dakota 0
Pekin 21, Metamora 18
Pittsfield 25, New Berlin/Franklin/Waverly 14
Plainfield North 13, Minooka 9
Plainfield South 19, Plainfield East 14
Plano 47, Harvard 0
PORTAACCG 42, Pleasant Plains 23
Prairie Central 14, Tolono Unity 42
Princeville 33, Knoxville 20
Prospect 56, Rolling Meadows 14
Providence Catholic 28, Fenwick 21
Quincy 45, East Moline United 41
Reavis 47, Argo 15
Red Bud 49, Dupo 15
Richards 35, Blue Island Eisenhower 6
Richmond-Burton 36, Johnsburg 7
Riverdale 7, Mercer County 0
Riverside-Brookfield 14, Elmwood Park 0
Robinson 19, Lawrenceville 16
Rochester 65, Glenwood 21
Rockford Auburn 34, Rockford East 28
Rockridge 27, Erie-Prophetstown 14
Salem 50, Murphysboro 20
Salt Fork 14, BHRA 0
Sandburg 21, Lincoln-Way Central 17
Sandwich 29, Woodstock North 21
Schurz 26, The Noble Academy 20
Scotland County 49, Hamilton/Warsaw 20
Shepard 31, Thornton Fractional North 6
South Beloit 41, AHOLSHA 10
South Elgin 48, Streamwood 0
Southwestern 56, Gillespie 0
Sparta/Steeleville 44, Wesclin 6
Springfield 56, Springfield Southeast 22
St. Anne/Donovan 45, Blue Ridge/DeLand-Weldon 26
St. Charles North 28, St. Charles East 27
St. Joseph-Ogden 20, Monticello 12
St. Rita 39, Montini Catholic 38
Sterling 27, Hammond Morton 20
Stillman Valley 50, Rock Falls 7
Stockton 16, Galena 15
Taft 41, Phillips 0
Thornton 6, Bloom 2
Tolono Unity 42, Prairie Central 14
Tri-Valley 48, Tuscola 19
UADVAA 26, Pritzker 16
Vandalia 28, Greenville 27
Vernon Hills 54, Maine East 6
Warren Township 49, Zion-Benton 6
Warrensburg-Latham 34, Central A & M 7
Wauconda 69, Round Lake 6
West Aurora 49, Larkin 6
Westmont 32, Walther Christian Academy 8
Westville 28, Oakwood 27
Wheaton Academy 35, Chicago Hope Academy 8
Wheaton-Warrenville South 21, Wheaton North 16
Willowbrook 15, Berwyn/Cicero Morton 7
Wilmington 49, Lisle 7
Woodstock 25, Marengo 14
Scores Not Reported
Annawan-Wethersfield vs. Stark County
Ashton-Franklin Center vs. CLKCD
Curie vs. Prosser
Dyett vs. Corliss/Butler College Prep
Gage Park vs. Little Village
Galva vs. West Prairie/Southeastern
Hall/Putnam County vs. Sherrard
Milledgeville vs. West Carroll
Moline vs. Rock Island
Niles West vs. Maine South
North Greene vs. Carrollton
Pawnee/Lincolnwood vs. Oblong
Routt Catholic/Lutheran vs. Unity/Seymour
Roxana vs. Madison
Saint Ignatius College Prep vs. Carmel
Sangamon Valley/Tri-City vs. Nokomis
Streator vs. Herscher
Taylorville vs. Mattoon
TC vs. Villa Grove/Heritage
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Gary Adornato is the Publisher of High School On SI. He began covering high school sports with the Baltimore Sun in 1982. In 2003, he became one of the first journalists to cover high school sports online while operating MIAASports.com, the official website of the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association. Later, Adornato pioneered market-wide coverage of high school sports with DigitalSports.com, introducing video highlights and player interviews while assembling an award-winning editorial staff. In 2010, he launched VarsitySportsNetwork.com which became the premier source of high school media coverage in the state of Maryland. In 2022, he sold VSN to The Baltimore Banner and joined High School On SI as East Coast Managing Editor. He took over as VP of Content in 2024 and assumed the title of Publisher in 2026.