Maryland High School Football Final Scores - September 18

The 2026 Maryland high school football season continued Friday, Sept. 18, with another packed night of action across the state.

Among the notable results, Archbishop Spalding rolled past Mount St. Joseph 52-7, DeMatha defeated Loudoun Sports Academy 27-6 and St. Frances Academy shut out Hewlett Sports Academy 43-0. Good Counsel also scored a 52-17 victory over Middletown, while McDonogh defeated Benedictine 28-7.

Here are the final Maryland high school football scores from Friday, Sept. 18, 2026.

Maryland High School Football Scores — Sept. 18

Annapolis 22, Glen Burnie 21

Archbishop Spalding 52, Mount St. Joseph 7

Blair 23, Paint Branch 18

Bullis 14, St. Christopher's 6

Caesar Rodney (DE) 51, Archbishop Curley 7

Churchill 35, Walter Johnson 6

City College 49, Patterson 0

Colonel Richardson 28, Washington 0

Crofton 21, Severna Park 11

Damascus 42, Clarksburg 14

DeMatha 27, Loudoun Sports Academy 6

Decatur 44, North Caroline 7

Dunbar 36, Forest Park 14

Dundalk 29, Overlea 12

DuVal 34, Bladensburg 0

Easton 49, Kent Island 7

Eleanor Roosevelt 28, Parkdale 7

Fallston 21, Patterson Mill 6

Flint Hill 48, Landon 42

Franklin 44, Owings Mills 6

Frederick 14, South Hagerstown 0

Frederick Douglass 32, Surrattsville 6

Gonzaga 47, Archbishop Carroll 27

Grafton 39, Hampshire 12

Green Street Academy 64, Lewis 6

Guilford Park 35, River Hill 13

Gwynn Park 49, Fairmont Heights 0

Harford Tech 23, Edgewood 6

Harvest Covenant 14, Loudoun Sports Academy 6

Havre de Grace 44, Rising Sun 19

Howard 28, Marriotts Ridge 0

Huntingtown 42, McDonough 7

Kenwood 28, Hereford 22

Kent County 58, North East 0

Lackey 31, Calvert 6

Largo 42, Crossland 0

Laurel 28, Cambridge-South Dorchester 21

Laurel 67, Northwestern 6

Linganore 49, Tuscarora 7

Loch Raven 26, Pikesville 6

Long Reach 42, Mount Hebron 34

Magruder 28, Richard Montgomery 19

Maryland School for the Deaf 38, MSSD 18

McDonogh 28, Benedictine 7

Meade 22, North County 0

Mergenthaler Vo-Tech 58, Carver Vo-Tech 0

Milford Mill Academy 53, Perry Hall 6

Mountain Ridge 27, Allegany 26

New Town 43, Catonsville 3

North Hagerstown 35, Governor Thomas Johnson 14

Northwood 35, Einstein 20

Oakdale 35, Middletown 7

Oakland Mills 43, Hammond 14

Old Mill 21, Severn Run 13

Our Lady of Good Counsel 52, Middletown 17

Paul VI 41, SJPGC 0

Perryville 51, Bohemia Manor 0

Poly 47, Digital Harbor 0

Potomac 36, Bowie 14

Quince Orchard 20, Stone Bridge 6

Reservoir 23, Atholton 15

Riverdale Baptist 2, St. John's Gray 0

Severn School 55, Annapolis Area Christian 0

Sherwood 35, Rockville 0

Smithsburg 36, Berkeley Springs 21

Snow Hill 35, Arcadia 6

Southern 13, Patapsco 12

South Carroll 27, Liberty 25

St. Charles 38, Patuxent 21

St. Frances Academy 43, Hewlett Sports Academy 0

Thomas Stone 21, Chopticon 13

TSJPA 65, Mt. Zion Prep Academy 0

Walkersville 37, Urbana 8

Westlake 26, Great Mills 14

Wheaton 42, Poolesville 0

Whitman 28, Wootton 14

Wicomico 27, Queen Anne's County 19

Wilde Lake 26, Glenelg 21

Williamsport 21, Catoctin 0

Winters Mill 49, Centennial 6

Woodlawn 20, Randallstown 18

Scores Not Reported

Connexions Leadership Academy vs. Northeast

Life Christian Academy vs. Greenbrier Christian Academy