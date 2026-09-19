Maryland High School Football Final Scores - September 18
The 2026 Maryland high school football season continued Friday, Sept. 18, with another packed night of action across the state.
Among the notable results, Archbishop Spalding rolled past Mount St. Joseph 52-7, DeMatha defeated Loudoun Sports Academy 27-6 and St. Frances Academy shut out Hewlett Sports Academy 43-0. Good Counsel also scored a 52-17 victory over Middletown, while McDonogh defeated Benedictine 28-7.
Here are the final Maryland high school football scores from Friday, Sept. 18, 2026.
Maryland High School Football Scores — Sept. 18
Annapolis 22, Glen Burnie 21
Archbishop Spalding 52, Mount St. Joseph 7
Blair 23, Paint Branch 18
Bullis 14, St. Christopher's 6
Caesar Rodney (DE) 51, Archbishop Curley 7
Churchill 35, Walter Johnson 6
City College 49, Patterson 0
Colonel Richardson 28, Washington 0
Crofton 21, Severna Park 11
Damascus 42, Clarksburg 14
DeMatha 27, Loudoun Sports Academy 6
Decatur 44, North Caroline 7
Dunbar 36, Forest Park 14
Dundalk 29, Overlea 12
DuVal 34, Bladensburg 0
Easton 49, Kent Island 7
Eleanor Roosevelt 28, Parkdale 7
Fallston 21, Patterson Mill 6
Flint Hill 48, Landon 42
Franklin 44, Owings Mills 6
Frederick 14, South Hagerstown 0
Frederick Douglass 32, Surrattsville 6
Gonzaga 47, Archbishop Carroll 27
Grafton 39, Hampshire 12
Green Street Academy 64, Lewis 6
Guilford Park 35, River Hill 13
Gwynn Park 49, Fairmont Heights 0
Harford Tech 23, Edgewood 6
Harvest Covenant 14, Loudoun Sports Academy 6
Havre de Grace 44, Rising Sun 19
Howard 28, Marriotts Ridge 0
Huntingtown 42, McDonough 7
Kenwood 28, Hereford 22
Kent County 58, North East 0
Lackey 31, Calvert 6
Largo 42, Crossland 0
Laurel 28, Cambridge-South Dorchester 21
Laurel 67, Northwestern 6
Linganore 49, Tuscarora 7
Loch Raven 26, Pikesville 6
Long Reach 42, Mount Hebron 34
Magruder 28, Richard Montgomery 19
Maryland School for the Deaf 38, MSSD 18
McDonogh 28, Benedictine 7
Meade 22, North County 0
Mergenthaler Vo-Tech 58, Carver Vo-Tech 0
Milford Mill Academy 53, Perry Hall 6
Mountain Ridge 27, Allegany 26
New Town 43, Catonsville 3
North Hagerstown 35, Governor Thomas Johnson 14
Northwood 35, Einstein 20
Oakdale 35, Middletown 7
Oakland Mills 43, Hammond 14
Old Mill 21, Severn Run 13
Our Lady of Good Counsel 52, Middletown 17
Paul VI 41, SJPGC 0
Perryville 51, Bohemia Manor 0
Poly 47, Digital Harbor 0
Potomac 36, Bowie 14
Quince Orchard 20, Stone Bridge 6
Reservoir 23, Atholton 15
Riverdale Baptist 2, St. John's Gray 0
Severn School 55, Annapolis Area Christian 0
Sherwood 35, Rockville 0
Smithsburg 36, Berkeley Springs 21
Snow Hill 35, Arcadia 6
Southern 13, Patapsco 12
South Carroll 27, Liberty 25
St. Charles 38, Patuxent 21
St. Frances Academy 43, Hewlett Sports Academy 0
Thomas Stone 21, Chopticon 13
TSJPA 65, Mt. Zion Prep Academy 0
Walkersville 37, Urbana 8
Westlake 26, Great Mills 14
Wheaton 42, Poolesville 0
Whitman 28, Wootton 14
Wicomico 27, Queen Anne's County 19
Wilde Lake 26, Glenelg 21
Williamsport 21, Catoctin 0
Winters Mill 49, Centennial 6
Woodlawn 20, Randallstown 18
Scores Not Reported
Connexions Leadership Academy vs. Northeast
Life Christian Academy vs. Greenbrier Christian Academy
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Gary Adornato is the Publisher of High School On SI. He began covering high school sports with the Baltimore Sun in 1982. In 2003, he became one of the first journalists to cover high school sports online while operating MIAASports.com, the official website of the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association. Later, Adornato pioneered market-wide coverage of high school sports with DigitalSports.com, introducing video highlights and player interviews while assembling an award-winning editorial staff. In 2010, he launched VarsitySportsNetwork.com which became the premier source of high school media coverage in the state of Maryland. In 2022, he sold VSN to The Baltimore Banner and joined High School On SI as East Coast Managing Editor. He took over as VP of Content in 2024 and assumed the title of Publisher in 2026.