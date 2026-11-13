Illinois High School Football Playoff Brackets: Scores, Updated Matchups for Nov. 13-14

The Illinois high school football playoffs have reached the quarterfinals, with 64 teams remaining in pursuit of eight state championships.

The Illinois High School Association postseason continues Friday, Nov. 13, and Saturday, Nov. 14, with 32 quarterfinal games scheduled across Classes 1A through 8A.

The biggest matchup of the weekend features undefeated Lincoln-Way East hosting four-time defending state champion Chicago Mount Carmel in Class 8A. The Griffins enter the contest 11-0, while the Caravan are seeking another championship after navigating one of the state's toughest schedules.

Class 7A features undefeated Normal Community against Chicago Brother Rice, while perennial contender East St. Louis hosts Prospect.

In Class 6A, undefeated Harlem faces Notre Dame College Prep, while Normal West travels to Wheaton Warrenville South.

The smaller classifications feature several intriguing matchups between undefeated teams, including Mount Carmel and St. Joseph-Ogden in Class 3A.

The quarterfinal winners advance to the state semifinals Nov. 20-21. All eight state championship games will be played Nov. 27-28 at Hancock Stadium on the Illinois State University campus in Normal.

Here is a classification-by-classification look at the updated Illinois high school football playoff brackets, including second-round scores, quarterfinal matchups and links to all eight championship tournaments.

Class 8A Illinois High School Football Playoff Bracket

Class 8A features one of the most anticipated matchups of the entire Illinois postseason, with undefeated Lincoln-Way East hosting Chicago Mount Carmel.

Lincoln-Way East improved to 11-0 with a 24-7 victory over Hinsdale Central in the second round.

Mount Carmel, seeking its fifth consecutive state championship, advanced with a dominant 56-0 victory over Barrington.

The winner will advance to face either Oswego or Bolingbrook in the semifinals.

In the other half of the bracket, undefeated Huntley hosts New Trier on Friday night.

Huntley advanced with a 42-0 victory over Lane Tech, while New Trier survived Homewood-Flossmoor 26-23.

Loyola Academy, another traditional Illinois powerhouse, travels to St. Ignatius after defeating York 42-0.

St. Ignatius advanced with a 35-21 victory over Maine South.

Class 8A Quarterfinal Matchups — Nov. 13-14

No. 8 Chicago Mount Carmel (9-2) at No. 1 Lincoln-Way East (11-0) — Saturday

No. 5 Bolingbrook (10-1) at No. 4 Oswego (10-1) — Saturday

No. 7 New Trier (10-1) at No. 2 Huntley (11-0) — Friday

No. 3 Loyola Academy (10-1) at No. 11 St. Ignatius (9-2) — Saturday

Class 8A Second-Round Scores — Nov. 6-7

Lincoln-Way East 24, Hinsdale Central 7

Mount Carmel 56, Barrington 0

Oswego 21, Naperville North 19

Bolingbrook 22, Lyons 14

Huntley 42, Lane Tech 0

New Trier 26, Homewood-Flossmoor 23

Loyola Academy 42, York 0

St. Ignatius 35, Maine South 21

Class 7A Illinois High School Football Playoff Bracket

Class 7A features undefeated Normal Community and Hersey, along with East St. Louis, Brother Rice and Downers Grove North.

Normal Community enters the quarterfinals 11-0 and will host Chicago Brother Rice.

Brother Rice advanced with a victory over Batavia, setting up a matchup between two of the classification's leading championship contenders.

East St. Louis hosts Prospect in another marquee contest. Both teams enter the quarterfinals with 10-1 records.

Undefeated Hersey travels to Lincoln-Way West, which has emerged as one of the tournament's most dangerous lower-seeded teams.

The remaining quarterfinal features Downers Grove North traveling to Richards.

Class 7A Quarterfinal Matchups — Saturday, Nov. 14

No. 8 Chicago Brother Rice (9-2) at No. 1 Normal Community (11-0)

No. 5 Prospect (10-1) at No. 4 East St. Louis (10-1)

No. 2 Hersey (11-0) at No. 23 Lincoln-Way West (8-4)

No. 3 Downers Grove North (10-1) at No. 11 Richards (9-2)

Class 6A Illinois High School Football Playoff Bracket

Class 6A features undefeated Harlem, along with Normal West, Wheaton Warrenville South, Fenwick and Nazareth Academy.

Harlem enters the quarterfinals 11-0 and will travel to Notre Dame College Prep, which has advanced through the bracket despite entering the postseason as a lower seed.

Normal West, which defeated Pekin 33-21 in the second round, travels to Wheaton Warrenville South.

The matchup features two programs that have been impressive throughout the postseason.

Fenwick hosts Wheaton North in another intriguing contest between teams with identical 8-3 records.

Nazareth Academy, which has made a habit of deep postseason runs, hosts Quincy after advancing as a No. 20 seed.

Class 6A Quarterfinal Matchups — Saturday, Nov. 14

No. 1 Harlem (11-0) at No. 12 Notre Dame College Prep (8-4)

No. 7 Wheaton North (8-3) at No. 6 Fenwick (8-3)

No. 9 Quincy (9-3) at No. 20 Nazareth Academy (7-5)

No. 2 Normal West (10-1) at No. 6 Wheaton Warrenville South (8-3)

Class 5A Illinois High School Football Playoff Bracket

Class 5A features undefeated Mahomet-Seymour, along with Morton, Cary-Grove, Wauconda and Providence Catholic.

Mahomet-Seymour enters the quarterfinals 11-0 and will host Morton, which brings a 10-1 record into the matchup.

Cary-Grove hosts St. Francis of Wheaton, which has emerged as one of the classification's biggest postseason surprises.

St. Francis enters the quarterfinals 7-5 after advancing as a No. 18 seed.

Wauconda travels to Sycamore, while Carbondale faces Providence Catholic in the remaining quarterfinal.

Providence Catholic has advanced as a No. 11 seed and will host No. 10 Carbondale.

Class 5A Quarterfinal Matchups — Saturday, Nov. 14

No. 4 Wauconda (9-2) at No. 9 Sycamore (8-4)

No. 18 St. Francis (7-5) at No. 6 Cary-Grove (9-2)

No. 4 Morton (10-1) at No. 1 Mahomet-Seymour (11-0)

No. 10 Carbondale (10-2) at No. 11 Providence Catholic (9-3)

Class 4A Illinois High School Football Playoff Bracket

Class 4A features undefeated Morris and Centralia, along with Coal City, Sacred Heart-Griffin and Rochester.

Morris enters the quarterfinals 11-0 and will host Sterling, which brings a 9-2 record into the matchup.

Coal City travels to Rochelle in a matchup featuring one of the classification's biggest postseason surprises.

Rochelle has advanced to the quarterfinals as a No. 14 seed and will host No. 2 Coal City.

Undefeated Centralia hosts Sacred Heart-Griffin in another compelling contest.

The final quarterfinal features Rochester traveling to Highland.

Class 4A Quarterfinal Matchups — Saturday, Nov. 14

No. 4 Sterling (9-2) at No. 1 Morris (11-0)

No. 2 Coal City (10-1) at No. 14 Rochelle (8-4)

No. 4 Sacred Heart-Griffin (10-1) at No. 1 Centralia (11-0)

No. 3 Rochester (10-1) at No. 10 Highland (9-3)

Class 3A Illinois High School Football Playoff Bracket

Class 3A features several undefeated contenders, including Richmond-Burton, Byron, Mount Carmel and St. Joseph-Ogden.

Richmond-Burton enters the quarterfinals 11-0 and will host Chicago Hope Academy.

Hope Academy has emerged as one of the classification's biggest postseason surprises, advancing as a No. 12 seed.

Byron, also undefeated at 11-0, hosts IC Catholic Prep in one of the weekend's most intriguing matchups.

IC Catholic Prep enters the contest 10-1 after another successful postseason run.

In the other half of the bracket, Williamsville hosts Monticello.

The most compelling matchup may be the meeting between undefeated Mount Carmel and undefeated St. Joseph-Ogden.

Both teams enter the quarterfinals 11-0, guaranteeing that one perfect season will end Saturday.

Class 3A Quarterfinal Matchups — Saturday, Nov. 14

No. 12 Chicago Hope Academy (8-4) at No. 1 Richmond-Burton (11-0)

No. 3 IC Catholic Prep (10-1) at No. 2 Byron (11-0)

No. 8 Monticello (9-2) at No. 4 Williamsville (10-1)

No. 3 Mount Carmel (11-0) at No. 2 St. Joseph-Ogden (11-0)

Class 2A Illinois High School Football Playoff Bracket

Class 2A features undefeated El Paso-Gridley and Johnston City, along with Wilmington, Aurora Christian and Flora.

El Paso-Gridley enters the quarterfinals 11-0 and will host Aurora Christian, which brings a 10-1 record into the matchup.

Johnston City also enters the quarterfinals undefeated and will host Nashville.

Wilmington hosts Peotone in another compelling matchup between programs with strong postseason traditions.

The final quarterfinal features Frankfort traveling to Flora.

Class 2A Quarterfinal Matchups — Saturday, Nov. 14

No. 8 Peotone (9-2) at No. 5 Wilmington (10-1)

No. 3 Aurora Christian (10-1) at No. 2 El Paso-Gridley (11-0)

No. 4 Nashville (9-2) at No. 1 Johnston City (11-0)

No. 2 Frankfort (10-1) at No. 3 Flora (10-1)

Class 1A Illinois High School Football Playoff Bracket

Class 1A features undefeated Heyworth and Brown County, along with Stockton, Clifton Central and Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond.

Heyworth enters the quarterfinals 11-0 and will host Clifton Central, which brings a 10-1 record into the matchup.

Stockton hosts Fulton, which has advanced despite entering the tournament as a lower seed.

Brown County, also undefeated at 11-0, travels to Camp Point Central.

The final quarterfinal features Calhoun at Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond.

Class 1A Quarterfinal Matchups — Saturday, Nov. 14

No. 4 Clifton Central (10-1) at No. 1 Heyworth (11-0)

No. 11 Fulton (9-3) at No. 2 Stockton (10-1)

No. 1 Brown County (11-0) at No. 5 Camp Point Central (10-1)

No. 3 Calhoun (10-1) at No. 2 Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond (10-1)

Class 1A Second-Round Scores — Nov. 6-7

Heyworth 45, Fisher 7

Clifton Central 48, Dwight/Gardner-South Wilmington 12

Stockton 36, Forreston 16

Fulton 28, Newman Central Catholic 24

Brown County 34, Oakwood 7

Camp Point Central 38, Sullivan 6

Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 40, Salt Fork 6

Calhoun 22, Tuscola 6

When Are the 2026 Illinois High School Football State Championships?

The Illinois High School Association will crown eight state football champions Friday, Nov. 27, and Saturday, Nov. 28, at Hancock Stadium on the Illinois State University campus in Normal.

Four championship games are scheduled for each day.

Friday, Nov. 27

10 a.m. — Class 1A state championship

1 p.m. — Class 2A state championship

4 p.m. — Class 3A state championship

7 p.m. — Class 4A state championship

Saturday, Nov. 28

10 a.m. — Class 5A state championship

1 p.m. — Class 6A state championship

4 p.m. — Class 7A state championship

7 p.m. — Class 8A state championship

All times are Central.

What's Next in the Illinois High School Football Playoffs?

The IHSA quarterfinals take place Nov. 13-14, with 32 games scheduled across eight classifications.

The winners will advance to the state semifinals Nov. 20-21, reducing the field to 16 teams.

The postseason concludes Nov. 27-28, when eight state champions will be crowned at Hancock Stadium.

High School On SI will continue updating the Illinois high school football playoff brackets with quarterfinal scores, semifinal matchups and championship information throughout November.