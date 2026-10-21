Illinois High School Football Playoffs: 5 Class 7A First-Round Storylines to Watch

The 2026 Illinois high school football playoffs are bringing new opportunities to programs across the state, and nowhere is that more apparent than in Class 7A.

With the Illinois High School Association expanding its postseason field from 32 to 48 teams per classification, more schools have a chance to compete for a state championship in the 7A bracket, including several programs looking to end lengthy playoff droughts.

Some are returning to the postseason after years on the sidelines. Others are chasing the first playoff victory in school history. And several teams that struggled through the regular season have an opportunity to start fresh.

As the opening round approaches, here are five Class 7A storylines worth following.

1. Can Rockford Jefferson End a 33-Year Playoff Victory Drought?

Rockford Jefferson has already taken an important step toward rebuilding its football program. Now the J-Hawks are looking for something they haven't experienced since 1993: a postseason victory.

Jefferson returned to the playoffs last season for the first time in more than three decades, but the program's most recent postseason win remains firmly in the past.

The J-Hawks opened 2026 with a 3-1 record before dropping their final five regular-season games to finish 3-6.

That late-season slide makes their opening-round assignment particularly challenging.

Jefferson travels to face No. 24 Lincoln-Way Central (5-4) on Friday at 6:30 p.m.

A victory would not only snap a five-game losing streak but also deliver the program's first playoff triumph in 33 years.

2. McHenry Looks to Break a 23-Year Postseason Drought

McHenry's postseason history has been sparse over the past two decades.

The Warriors have qualified for the playoffs just once since 2008, reaching the field in 2016. Their last postseason victory came in 2003.

Now they have another opportunity to change that history.

McHenry finished the regular season 3-6, with one of its highlights coming in a 20-19 victory over Prairie Ridge. However, the Warriors enter the playoffs having lost four consecutive games.

The No. 40 seed travels to face No. 25 St. Charles North (5-4) on Saturday at 1 p.m.

For McHenry, the stakes extend beyond advancing to the second round. A victory would represent the program's first postseason success in 23 years and provide a significant milestone for a team that has struggled to find consistency.

3. Mundelein and Chicago Prosser Chase First Playoff Victories

Two Class 7A programs enter the opening round with an opportunity to accomplish something neither has achieved: win a postseason football game.

Mundelein is making just its third playoff appearance in school history and its first since 2004.

The Mustangs opened the season with three consecutive victories before losing their final six games to finish 3-6.

Despite the difficult finish, Mundelein has another opportunity to make history.

The No. 42 Mustangs visit No. 23 Lincoln-Way West (5-4) on Friday at 6:30 p.m., looking to improve upon their 0-2 all-time postseason record.

Chicago Prosser arrives with a considerably different trajectory.

The Falcons closed the regular season with four consecutive victories, including a 38-0 shutout of Sullivan, to finish 5-4.

Their late-season surge helped secure the seventh playoff appearance in program history.

No. 30 Prosser hosts No. 35 West Chicago (4-5) at Hanson Stadium on Saturday at noon.

While Mundelein hopes to overcome a six-game losing streak, Prosser will attempt to extend its winning streak to five games.

Both are chasing the same reward: a first postseason victory.

4. Elgin and Reavis Meet With Playoff Losing Streaks at Stake

Something has to give when Elgin and Reavis meet in the opening round.

Both programs have experienced lengthy stretches without postseason success, but one will have the opportunity to change that Friday night.

Elgin has not won a playoff game since 2000 and has dropped its last five postseason contests.

The Maroons finished the regular season 5-4, closing with an emphatic 62-14 victory over rival Larkin.

Reavis has endured a postseason drought of its own.

The Rams last won a playoff game in 2015 and have lost six consecutive postseason contests since then. They enter the matchup at 4-5 after dropping their final three regular-season games.

Elgin hosts Reavis on Friday at 7 p.m.

For the Maroons, a victory would end a 26-year postseason drought. For the Rams, it would mark their first playoff win in 11 years.

One of those streaks will come to an end.

5. Niles North, Hampshire and Bartlett Look to Make Their Returns Count

Three more Class 7A programs enter the postseason with an opportunity to turn long-awaited appearances into meaningful playoff runs.

Niles North returns to the playoffs for the first time since 2015, when the Vikings advanced to the state quarterfinals.

The Vikings finished the regular season 6-3 and enter the postseason following a 27-6 victory over Maine East.

No. 22 Niles North hosts No. 43 Rich Township (3-6) on Saturday at 1 p.m.

Hampshire is looking for its first playoff victory since 2006.

The Whip-Purs finished 5-4, with notable regular-season victories over Prairie Ridge (44-20) and McHenry (39-6).

No. 28 Hampshire hosts No. 37 DePaul College Prep (3-6) on Saturday at 6 p.m., hoping to end a 20-year postseason victory drought.

Bartlett might have the most unusual path into the playoff field.

The Hawks lost their first seven games before closing the regular season with consecutive victories over Larkin (56-18) and Streamwood (43-36).

Despite finishing 2-7, Bartlett secured the No. 48 seed and a postseason berth for the first time since 2021.

The Hawks travel to face No. 17 Glenbard East (6-3) on Friday at 7 p.m., seeking their first playoff victory since 2018.

For Bartlett, simply reaching the postseason after an 0-7 start is a significant turnaround. Winning a playoff game would make the story even more remarkable.

Expanded Playoff Field Creates Opportunities Across Illinois

The opening round of the Class 7A playoffs is about more than determining which teams advance toward a state championship.

For Rockford Jefferson, McHenry and Hampshire, it represents a chance to end postseason droughts spanning decades.

For Mundelein and Chicago Prosser, it offers an opportunity to achieve a program first.

And for teams such as Bartlett, the expanded field has created a postseason opportunity that once seemed out of reach.

By the end of the weekend, some of those droughts could finally be over.

For others, the wait will continue.