Dodgers vs. Braves Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for NLDS Game 4

The Atlanta Braves are looking to avoid elimination when they host the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 4 of the National League Division Series on Wednesday evening.

The Braves stole Game 2 in Los Angeles to come home with the series tied 1-1, but the Dodgers pulled out a 3-1 win behind Yoshinobu Yamamoto on Tuesday.

Can the Braves force a winner-take-all Game 5 back in Hollywood?

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Dodgers vs. Braves Game 4 on Wednesday, Oct. 7.

Dodgers vs. Braves Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Dodgers -1.5 (+128)

Braves +1.5 (-155)

Moneyline

Dodgers -144

Braves +119

Total

7 (Over -120/Under -101)

Dodgers vs. Braves Probable Pitchers

Dodgers: Tyler Glasnow (5-2, 3.53 ERA)

Braves: Tyler Mahle (7-10, 3.99 ERA)

Tyler Glasnow ended his regular season with a bang, racking up 11 strikeouts in a quality start (6.1 IP, 3 ER) against the Padres. He also had 10 strikeouts in six innings against the Giants in his previous start.

Tyler Mahle threw a gem in Game 2 against the Phillies. He allowed just one run on six hits in seven innings in an eventual extra-innings loss. It was a bounce-back effort after allowing five runs in as many innings against the Reds in his final start of the season.

Dodgers vs. Braves How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, Oct. 7

Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Truist Park

How to Watch (TV): FS1

Dodgers record: 100-62 (2-1)

Braves record: 94-68 (3-2)

Dodgers vs. Braves Best MLB Prop Bets

Dodgers Best MLB Prop Bet

Tyler Glasnow OVER 6.5 Strikeouts (-111)

After missing more than three months, Glasnow returned in August and struck out 49 batters in 34.1 innings across six starts.

He had at least seven strikeouts in all but one of those starts, including seven against the Braves in his first start back on Aug. 25. Of course, he also had those 21 strikeouts in his last two starts.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto struck out 10 batters in seven innings on Tuesday. Glasnow can get to at least seven here.

Dodgers vs. Braves Prediction and Pick

The market seems to respect the Dodgers in the long-term, understandably, but not necessarily on a game-to-game basis. It was around a pick’em in Game 3, and now Glasnow apparently only gives them a little bit more of an edge over Mahle?

Mahle was one of the best trade deadline acquisitions this season, but I’m not sure how he’ll fare in a pressure-filled spot against one of the best teams in baseball.

Even beyond that, the Dodgers have a deeper lineup than the Braves, and their bullpen might be getting in order after Edwin Diaz picked up a save last night.

The Braves have done well this season, and it wouldn’t shock me to see them force a Game 5, but this is the Dodgers’ game – and series – to lose.

Pick: Dodgers -144

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