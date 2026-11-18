We're officially past the halfway point of the NFL season, which means the race for the playoffs is starting to tighten. There are some teams, like the Buffalo Bills and San Francisco 49ers, that have all but locked up a spot in the playoffs. There are other teams, like the Pittsburgh Steelers and Seattle Seahawks, who still have some work to do.

In this article, we'll use the latest FanDuel Sportsbook odds to paint the most likely playoff picture for each conference.

NFC Playoff Picture Based on Odds

49ers -10000 Vikings -1350 Giants -130 Panthers +140 Bears -800 Lions -400 Seahawks -124

Rams -112

Packers +128

Buccaneers +158

Cowboys +245

Commanders +400

Falcons +660

Saints +700

Eagles +4000

Cardinals N/A

The 49ers are in the driver's seat for the No. 1 seed in the NFC, but three teams in the NFC North are hot on their heels.

The NFC is in danger of having two teams with losing records not only make the playoffs, but also host a wild card game. The Giants lead the NFC East at 5-3-1, while the Panthers are in first place in the NFC South at 4-5. The Packers have a better record than both at 6-4, but with them playing in the ultra-competitive NFC North, there's a chance they'll be on the outside looking in.

The Los Angeles Rams entered the NFL season as the strong favorite to win Super Bowl 61, but they've suffered some baffling losses early in the season. They're currently outside the playoff picture, and the betting odds also have them as the first team out. At -112 odds, they have an implied probability of 52.83% of making the postseason. They can ill-afford many more losses in the second half of the season.

AFC Playoff Picture Based on Odds

Bills N/A Jaguars -30000 Chiefs -10000 Bengals -10000 Broncos -7000 Steelers -295 Browns -126

Texans +194

Patriots +295

Ravens +590

Raiders +750

Colts N/A

Jets N/A

Chargers N/A

Dolphins N/A

Titans N/A

The Bills are the only team that, from a betting standpoint, has locked up a playoff berth, with their odds being taken off the board. They're also a game clear for the No. 1 seed in the conference.

The Jaguars, Chiefs, and Bengals enter Week 11 leading their respective divisions, all at 7-2. The Broncos then hold the top wild card spot, also at 7-2. The AFC playoff picture is a lot clearer than the NFC, with seemingly just two wild card spots up for grabs. The Steelers and Browns both currently hold those spots, and they're also sixth and seventh on the odds list to make the playoffs.

The teams on the outside looking in all have issues. The 5-5 New England Patriots just lost Drake Maye to an injury; the 4-6 Baltimore Ravens have a laundry list of injuries; the Las Vegas Raiders traded their quarterback; and the Houston Texans have allowed themselves to fall to 3-6. There's a very strong chance that we already know the seven playoff teams in this conference.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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