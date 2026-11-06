Illinois High School Football Schedule, Scores & Live Updates (IHSA) — November 6-7

The 2026 Illinois high school football season continues November 6-7 with more than 60 IHSA games slated for the weekend.

To see live updates and every final score from each classification in Illinois, click on the scoreboard links below.

Illinois High School Football Scores, Results, Live Updates - November 6-7

To quickly find a specific team or school, press Ctrl+F on Windows or Command+F on a Mac and search for the name you are looking for.

There are 17 high school football games in Illinois on Friday, November 6, 2026.

Top matchups include No. 12 Downers Grove North against No. 13 St. Rita, and No. 1 East St. Louis against an 8-3 St. Patrick.

Naperville North vs. Oswego - 6 p.m.

St. Patrick vs. East St. Louis - 6 p.m.

Wheaton North vs. Geneva - 6:30 p.m.

Hillcrest vs. Sterling - 7 p.m.

Fisher vs. Heyworth - 7 p.m.

Pekin vs. Normal West - 7 p.m.

Lane Tech vs. Huntley - 7 p.m.

Mt. Zion vs. Centralia - 7 p.m.

St. Rita vs. Downers Grove North - 7 p.m.

Guilford vs. Prospect - 7 p.m.

Homewood-Flossmoor vs. New Trier - 7 p.m.

Newton vs. Johnston City - 7 p.m.

Burlington Central vs. Harlem - 7 p.m.

Barrington vs. Chicago Mt. Carmel - 7 p.m.

Belvidere North vs. Wauconda - 7 p.m.

Barbe vs. Southside Baptist - 7 p.m.

Wheaton-Warrenville South vs. Riverside-Brookfield - 7:15 p.m.

There are 48 high school football games in Illinois on Saturday, November 7, 2026.

The biggest matchup of the day is a top-25 showdown between No. 6 Brother Rice and No. 18 Batavia.

Providence Catholic vs. Morgan Park - Noon

Hinsdale Central vs. Lincoln-Way East - Noon

Richards vs. Glenbard North - 1 p.m.

Manteno vs. Richmond-Burton - 1 p.m.

Vandalia vs. Nashville - 1 p.m.

Forreston vs. Stockton - 1 p.m.

Salt Fork vs. Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond - 1 p.m.

Aurora Central Catholic vs. Rochelle - 1 p.m.

Woodstock vs. St. Francis - 1 p.m.

Pontiac vs. Byron - 1 p.m.

Tolono Unity vs. St. Joseph-Ogden - 1 p.m.

Macomb vs. Williamsville - 1 p.m.

Simeon vs. Nazareth Academy - 1 p.m.

Fulton vs. Newman Central Catholic - 1 p.m.

Oakwood vs. Brown County - 1 p.m.

Cary-Grove vs. King - 1 p.m.

Dixon vs. Coal City - 1 p.m.

Notre Dame vs. Libertyville - 1 p.m.

Wilmington vs. Tri-Valley - 1 p.m.

Fenwick vs. Hononegah - 1 p.m.

Sycamore vs. Antioch - 1 p.m.

Quincy vs. East Moline United - 1:30 p.m.

Metamora vs. Sacred Heart-Griffin - 1:30 p.m.

Benton vs. Mt. Carmel - 2 p.m.

Camp Point Central vs. Sullivan - 2 p.m.

Saint Ignatius College Prep vs. Maine South - 2 p.m.

Highland vs. Carterville - 2 p.m.

Shelbyville vs. Flora - 2 p.m.

Monticello vs. Roxana - 2 p.m.

Tuscola vs. Calhoun/Brussels - 2 p.m.

Lincoln-Way West vs. St. Laurence - 2 p.m.

Chicago Hope Academy vs. Sandwich - 2 p.m.

Johnsburg vs. IC Catholic Prep - 2 p.m.

Triad vs. Morton - 2 p.m.

Peotone vs. Eastland - 2:30 p.m.

Carbondale vs. LaSalle-Peru - 2:30 p.m.

Dwight/Gardner-South Wilmington vs. Clifton Central - 3 p.m.

Auburn vs. Frankfort - 3 p.m.

York vs. Loyola Academy - 3 p.m.

Crete-Monee vs. Mahomet-Seymour - 4 p.m.

Montini Catholic vs. Morris - 4 p.m.

Maroa-Forsyth vs. Aurora Christian - 4 p.m.

Cahokia vs. Rochester - 4 p.m.

Batavia vs. Brother Rice - 4 p.m.

Kenwood vs. Normal Community - 4:30 p.m.

Glenbard West vs. Hersey - 5 p.m.

Warrensburg-Latham vs. El Paso-Gridley - 5 p.m.

Lyons vs. Bolingbrook - 7 p.m.