Illinois High School Football Top 25 State Rankings (Oct. 12, 2026)
The Illinois high school football season enters the final week of regular-season action with plenty to still be sorted out on the field.
East St. Louis remains No. 1, but No. 2 Loyola Academy and No. 3 Lincoln-Way East have both put up strong cases for consideration for the top spot. Both remain undefeated in a season where every other top contender has at least one loss, including the top-ranked Flyers.
East St. Louis's loss, however, came on the road at an American Heritage squad that's still ranked among the Top 15 teams in Florida. The Flyers have a potential trap game Friday at a Top 40 7-1 Naperville North, and Loyola similarly faces a test at home that same night against No. 5 Chicago Mt. Carmel — a team the Flyers also beat in the season opener.
Lincoln-Way East, meanwhile, can put the wraps on an undefeated regular season with a win over a quality Lincoln-Way West squad. Their biggest win to date is a 22-21 early-season victory over No. 4 Brother Rice which will have a tough home matchup Friday against Marist in the finale.
It's quite a lineup of games for the Top 5 that could shake up these rankings — or confirm that we've got them lined up right.
This is your High School On SI Illinois Top 25 Football State Rankings.
PREVIOUS: PRESEASON | WK1 | WK2 | WK3 | WK4 | WK5 | WK6 | WK7
1. East St. Louis
Record: 7-1
Previous Rank: 1
Last Week: East St. Louis 54, Alton 0
Loss(es): American Heritage (Fla.), 35-28
East St. Louis continued to make a statement as Illinois' No. 1 team, shutting out Alton 54-0 for another emphatic victory. As noted above, the Flyers will visit a Top 40 Naperville North Friday.
2. Loyola Academy
Record: 8-0
Previous Rank: 2
Last Week: Loyola Academy 45, IC Catholic Prep 35
Loss(es): None
Loyola Academy picked up another quality win over No. 6 IC Catholic Prep in one of the week's biggest matchups. The Ramblers can close out the regular season Friday with an unblemished record, but they'll have to beat No. 5 Chicago Mt. Carmel at home to do it.
3. Lincoln-Way East
Record: 8-0
Previous Rank: 3
Last Week: Lincoln-Way East 40, Lockport 0
Loss(es): None
Lincoln-Way East delivered another dominant performance, blanking Lockport 40-0 to remain unbeaten. The Griffins continue to look like one of the state's most complete teams, heading into Friday's home finale against Lincoln-Way West.
4. Brother Rice
Record: 6-2
Previous Rank: 4
Last Week: Brother Rice 47, DePaul College Prep 0
Loss(es): Lincoln-Way East, 22-21; Loyola Academy, 27-24
Brother Rice put together a defensive masterpiece, shutting out DePaul College Prep 47-0. The Crusaders will host Marist Friday.
5. Chicago Mt. Carmel
Record: 6-2
Previous Rank: 5
Last Week: Chicago Mt. Carmel 42, Joliet Catholic 14
Loss(es): East St. Louis, 42-23; Brother Rice, 35-24
Chicago Mt. Carmel strengthened its standing among Illinois' elite with a convincing 42-14 victory over previous No. 13 Joliet Catholic. Now the Caravan will make their bid to move up these rankings when they visit undefeated No. 2 Loyola Academy Friday.
6. IC Catholic Prep
Record: 7-1
Previous Rank: 6
Last Week: Loyola Academy 45, IC Catholic Prep 35
Loss(es): Loyola Academy, 45-35
IC Catholic Prep suffered its first loss of the season last week, falling to No. 2 Loyola Academy in a 45-35 shootout. The Knights showed they can go toe-to-toe with one of the state's top teams, and that should fuel them at home Friday against No. 12 Joliet Catholic.
7. Saint Ignatius College Prep
Record: 6-2
Previous Rank: 8
Last Week: Saint Ignatius College Prep 40, Leo 8
Loss(es): IC Catholic Prep, 22-15; Loyola Academy, 38-7
Saint Ignatius College Prep bounced back with a convincing 40-8 victory over Leo. The Wolfpack have a challenging finale with a visit to No. 8 Providence Catholic in one of the state's top games this weekend.
8. Providence Catholic
Record: 6-2
Previous Rank: 9
Last Week: Providence Catholic 56, Marian Catholic 14
Loss(es): Nazareth Academy, 17-7; Chicago Mt. Carmel, 49-14
Providence Catholic delivered an offensive explosion, rolling past Marian Catholic 56-14. The Celtics could strengthen their position here if they can find a way to beat No. 7 Saint Ignatius College Prep at home.
9. St. Rita
Record: 5-3
Previous Rank: 10
Last Week: St. Rita 56, Benet Academy 24
Loss(es): Providence Catholic, 28-21; Loyola Academy, 31-0; Saint Ignatius College Prep, 42-16
St. Rita's defeated Benet Academy 56-24 to move up a spot here in the Top 10 this week. The Mustangs have a challenging Friday road trip to face a Nazareth Academy team looking to rejoin this list with a win.
10. Downers Grove North
Record: 7-1
Previous Rank: 11
Last Week: Downers Grove North 17, Lyons 10
Loss(es): York, 18-17
Downers Grove North won a key matchup against a ranked opponent, defeating Lyons 17-10. The Trojans showed they can grind out a win when points are at a premium, but they should find points aplenty Friday at 1-7 Proviso East.
11. Fenwick
Record: 5-3
Previous Rank: 12
Last Week: Fenwick 56, Saint Viator 6
Loss(es): Saint Ignatius College Prep, 30-20; Providence Catholic, 28-21; Brother Rice, 42-21
Fenwick turned in a dominant performance, overwhelming Saint Viator 56-6. The Friars host Carmel Friday.
12. Joliet Catholic
Record: 5-3
Previous Rank: 13
Last Week: Chicago Mt. Carmel 42, Joliet Catholic 14
Loss(es): Fenwick, 28-13; Providence Catholic, 27-0; Chicago Mt. Carmel, 42-14
Joliet Catholic ran into a tough opponent, falling 42-14 to No. 5 Chicago Mt. Carmel. The Hilltoppers will look to regroup after the loss, but they won't necessarily find the going any easier Friday at IC Catholic Prep.
13. Sacred Heart-Griffin
Record: 7-1
Previous Rank: 14
Last Week: Sacred Heart-Griffin 29, Rochester 28
Loss(es): Joliet Catholic, 21-14
Sacred Heart-Griffin pulled off one of the week's most dramatic victories, edging Rochester 29-28 in a thriller between two highly ranked programs. The Cyclones will close the regular season Friday at home against Glenwood.
14. Rochester
Record: 7-1
Previous Rank: 7
Last Week: Sacred Heart-Griffin 29, Rochester 28
Loss(es): Sacred Heart-Griffin, 29-28
Rochester suffered its first loss of the season — a 29-28 heartbreaker to Sacred Heart-Griffin in a matchup that came down to the wire. The Rockets will look to get back to their winning ways Friday at Quincy Notre Dame.
15. Homewood-Flossmoor
Record: 6-2
Previous Rank: 15
Last Week: Homewood-Flossmoor 49, Bradley-Bourbonnais 7
Loss(es): Lincoln-Way East, 38-7; Lincoln-Way Central, 38-27
Homewood-Flossmoor delivered a convincing 49-7 victory over Bradley-Bourbonnais. The Vikings should finish strong Friday at 2-6 Andrew.
16. Sandburg
Record: 6-2
Previous Rank: 17
Last Week: Sandburg 59, Stagg 0
Loss(es): Homewood-Flossmoor, 35-13; Lincoln-Way East, 38-17
Sandburg made a statement with a 59-0 shutout of Stagg, dominating on both sides of the ball. The Eagles will close out the regular season Friday at Bradley-Bourbonnais.
17. Montini Catholic
Record: 6-2
Previous Rank: 18
Last Week: Montini Catholic 49, Marmion 7
Loss(es): Sandburg, 35-28; St. Rita, 39-38
Montini Catholic continued its strong run with a 49-7 victory over Marmion Academy. The Broncos will host St. Francis Friday.
18. Byron
Record: 8-0
Previous Rank: 19
Last Week: Byron 56, Genoa-Kingston 13
Loss(es): None
Byron delivered another high-powered offensive performance, rolling past Genoa-Kingston 56-13. The Tigers remain one of the strongest small-school programs in the state, and they should close out an undefeated season Friday at Lutheran.
19. Bolingbrook
Record: 7-1
Previous Rank: 20
Last Week: Bolingbrook 46, Plainfield North 14
Loss(es): Homewood-Flossmoor, 31-0
Bolingbrook picked up an impressive 46-14 victory over Plainfield North, continuing its strong season against local competition. The Raiders visit Minooka Friday.
20. Oswego
Record: 7-1
Previous Rank: 21
Last Week: Oswego 40, Minooka 14
Loss(es): Bolingbrook, 21-7
Oswego earned a convincing 40-14 win over Minooka, adding another important victory to its résumé. The Panthers will face their crosstown rivals Friday at Oswego East.
21. Geneva
Record: 7-1
Previous Rank: 22
Last Week: Geneva 42, Wheaton North 14
Loss(es): Oswego, 44-42
Geneva strengthened its position with a 42-14 victory over Wheaton North, putting together an impressive performance against a familiar conference opponent. The Vikings close the regular season Friday on the road at St. Charles East.
22. Batavia
Record: 6-2
Previous Rank: 23
Last Week: Batavia 34, St. Charles East 14
Loss(es): Rochester, 44-16; Geneva, 56-49
Batavia earned a 34-14 victory over St. Charles East, taking care of business in a key matchup against a nearby rival. The Bulldogs will host Wheaton-Warrenville South Friday.
23. York
Record: 5-3
Previous Rank: 25
Last Week: York 25, Glenbard West 22
Loss(es): Nazareth Academy, 27-3; Oak Park-River Forest, 24-21; Hinsdale Central, 24-21
York knocked off the previous No. 16 Glenbard West last week, and now they get a shot Friday at home against No. 25 Lyons.
24. Glenbard West
Record: 5-3
Previous Rank: 16
Last Week: York 25, Glenbard West 22
Loss(es): St. Rita, 36-35; Downers Grove North, 24-14; York, 25-22
Glenbard West dropped from No. 16 to No. 24 after the loss to York, and they'll look to bounce back Friday at Proviso West.
25. Lyons
Record: 6-2
Previous Rank: 24
Last Week: Downers Grove North 17, Lyons 10
Loss(es): Glenbard West, 37-16; Downers Grove North, 17-10
Lyons came up short in a defensive battle, falling 17-10 to Downers Grove North. The Lions can shake up the bottom of these rankings with a win Friday at No. 23 York.
Final Analysis
The countdown to the postseason is on, and Illinois' top teams have one final opportunity to make a statement. East St. Louis holds the No. 1 position, but with traditional powers and rising challengers spread throughout the rankings, the path to a state championship is far from settled.
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Kendall began covering high school sports in East Texas as a high school student in the late 1980s. He served as the sports editor for the Gladewater Mirror early in his career while attending Kilgore College where he received an Associate of Arts with a major in journalism. He later completed his Bachelor of Journalism at The University of Texas at Austin. Webb later founded the College Football America Yearbook, publishing an annual edition every year from 2011 through 2022. Webb added a Master of Liberal Arts with a major in journalism from Harvard University in 2023, simultaneously completing a Graduate Certificate in Digital Storytelling. He has also written for The Sporting News and remains a passionate fan of sports at all levels. He began contributing to High School On SI in 2026.Follow RoadTripSports