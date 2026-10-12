Illinois High School Football Top 25 State Rankings (Oct. 12, 2026)

The Illinois high school football season enters the final week of regular-season action with plenty to still be sorted out on the field.

East St. Louis remains No. 1, but No. 2 Loyola Academy and No. 3 Lincoln-Way East have both put up strong cases for consideration for the top spot. Both remain undefeated in a season where every other top contender has at least one loss, including the top-ranked Flyers.

East St. Louis's loss, however, came on the road at an American Heritage squad that's still ranked among the Top 15 teams in Florida. The Flyers have a potential trap game Friday at a Top 40 7-1 Naperville North, and Loyola similarly faces a test at home that same night against No. 5 Chicago Mt. Carmel — a team the Flyers also beat in the season opener.

Lincoln-Way East, meanwhile, can put the wraps on an undefeated regular season with a win over a quality Lincoln-Way West squad. Their biggest win to date is a 22-21 early-season victory over No. 4 Brother Rice which will have a tough home matchup Friday against Marist in the finale.

It's quite a lineup of games for the Top 5 that could shake up these rankings — or confirm that we've got them lined up right.

This is your High School On SI Illinois Top 25 Football State Rankings.

High School On SI

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1. East St. Louis

Record: 7-1

Previous Rank: 1

Last Week: East St. Louis 54, Alton 0

Loss(es): American Heritage (Fla.), 35-28

East St. Louis continued to make a statement as Illinois' No. 1 team, shutting out Alton 54-0 for another emphatic victory. As noted above, the Flyers will visit a Top 40 Naperville North Friday.

2. Loyola Academy

Record: 8-0

Previous Rank: 2

Last Week: Loyola Academy 45, IC Catholic Prep 35

Loss(es): None

Loyola Academy picked up another quality win over No. 6 IC Catholic Prep in one of the week's biggest matchups. The Ramblers can close out the regular season Friday with an unblemished record, but they'll have to beat No. 5 Chicago Mt. Carmel at home to do it.

3. Lincoln-Way East

Record: 8-0

Previous Rank: 3

Last Week: Lincoln-Way East 40, Lockport 0

Loss(es): None

Lincoln-Way East delivered another dominant performance, blanking Lockport 40-0 to remain unbeaten. The Griffins continue to look like one of the state's most complete teams, heading into Friday's home finale against Lincoln-Way West.

4. Brother Rice

Record: 6-2

Previous Rank: 4

Last Week: Brother Rice 47, DePaul College Prep 0

Loss(es): Lincoln-Way East, 22-21; Loyola Academy, 27-24

Brother Rice put together a defensive masterpiece, shutting out DePaul College Prep 47-0. The Crusaders will host Marist Friday.

5. Chicago Mt. Carmel

Record: 6-2

Previous Rank: 5

Last Week: Chicago Mt. Carmel 42, Joliet Catholic 14

Loss(es): East St. Louis, 42-23; Brother Rice, 35-24

Chicago Mt. Carmel strengthened its standing among Illinois' elite with a convincing 42-14 victory over previous No. 13 Joliet Catholic. Now the Caravan will make their bid to move up these rankings when they visit undefeated No. 2 Loyola Academy Friday.

6. IC Catholic Prep

Record: 7-1

Previous Rank: 6

Last Week: Loyola Academy 45, IC Catholic Prep 35

Loss(es): Loyola Academy, 45-35

IC Catholic Prep suffered its first loss of the season last week, falling to No. 2 Loyola Academy in a 45-35 shootout. The Knights showed they can go toe-to-toe with one of the state's top teams, and that should fuel them at home Friday against No. 12 Joliet Catholic.

7. Saint Ignatius College Prep

Record: 6-2

Previous Rank: 8

Last Week: Saint Ignatius College Prep 40, Leo 8

Loss(es): IC Catholic Prep, 22-15; Loyola Academy, 38-7

Saint Ignatius College Prep bounced back with a convincing 40-8 victory over Leo. The Wolfpack have a challenging finale with a visit to No. 8 Providence Catholic in one of the state's top games this weekend.

8. Providence Catholic

Record: 6-2

Previous Rank: 9

Last Week: Providence Catholic 56, Marian Catholic 14

Loss(es): Nazareth Academy, 17-7; Chicago Mt. Carmel, 49-14

Providence Catholic delivered an offensive explosion, rolling past Marian Catholic 56-14. The Celtics could strengthen their position here if they can find a way to beat No. 7 Saint Ignatius College Prep at home.

9. St. Rita

Record: 5-3

Previous Rank: 10

Last Week: St. Rita 56, Benet Academy 24

Loss(es): Providence Catholic, 28-21; Loyola Academy, 31-0; Saint Ignatius College Prep, 42-16

St. Rita's defeated Benet Academy 56-24 to move up a spot here in the Top 10 this week. The Mustangs have a challenging Friday road trip to face a Nazareth Academy team looking to rejoin this list with a win.

10. Downers Grove North

Record: 7-1

Previous Rank: 11

Last Week: Downers Grove North 17, Lyons 10

Loss(es): York, 18-17

Downers Grove North won a key matchup against a ranked opponent, defeating Lyons 17-10. The Trojans showed they can grind out a win when points are at a premium, but they should find points aplenty Friday at 1-7 Proviso East.

11. Fenwick

Record: 5-3

Previous Rank: 12

Last Week: Fenwick 56, Saint Viator 6

Loss(es): Saint Ignatius College Prep, 30-20; Providence Catholic, 28-21; Brother Rice, 42-21

Fenwick turned in a dominant performance, overwhelming Saint Viator 56-6. The Friars host Carmel Friday.

12. Joliet Catholic

Record: 5-3

Previous Rank: 13

Last Week: Chicago Mt. Carmel 42, Joliet Catholic 14

Loss(es): Fenwick, 28-13; Providence Catholic, 27-0; Chicago Mt. Carmel, 42-14

Joliet Catholic ran into a tough opponent, falling 42-14 to No. 5 Chicago Mt. Carmel. The Hilltoppers will look to regroup after the loss, but they won't necessarily find the going any easier Friday at IC Catholic Prep.

13. Sacred Heart-Griffin

Record: 7-1

Previous Rank: 14

Last Week: Sacred Heart-Griffin 29, Rochester 28

Loss(es): Joliet Catholic, 21-14

Sacred Heart-Griffin pulled off one of the week's most dramatic victories, edging Rochester 29-28 in a thriller between two highly ranked programs. The Cyclones will close the regular season Friday at home against Glenwood.

14. Rochester

Record: 7-1

Previous Rank: 7

Last Week: Sacred Heart-Griffin 29, Rochester 28

Loss(es): Sacred Heart-Griffin, 29-28

Rochester suffered its first loss of the season — a 29-28 heartbreaker to Sacred Heart-Griffin in a matchup that came down to the wire. The Rockets will look to get back to their winning ways Friday at Quincy Notre Dame.

15. Homewood-Flossmoor

Record: 6-2

Previous Rank: 15

Last Week: Homewood-Flossmoor 49, Bradley-Bourbonnais 7

Loss(es): Lincoln-Way East, 38-7; Lincoln-Way Central, 38-27

Homewood-Flossmoor delivered a convincing 49-7 victory over Bradley-Bourbonnais. The Vikings should finish strong Friday at 2-6 Andrew.

16. Sandburg

Record: 6-2

Previous Rank: 17

Last Week: Sandburg 59, Stagg 0

Loss(es): Homewood-Flossmoor, 35-13; Lincoln-Way East, 38-17

Sandburg made a statement with a 59-0 shutout of Stagg, dominating on both sides of the ball. The Eagles will close out the regular season Friday at Bradley-Bourbonnais.

17. Montini Catholic

Record: 6-2

Previous Rank: 18

Last Week: Montini Catholic 49, Marmion 7

Loss(es): Sandburg, 35-28; St. Rita, 39-38

Montini Catholic continued its strong run with a 49-7 victory over Marmion Academy. The Broncos will host St. Francis Friday.

18. Byron

Record: 8-0

Previous Rank: 19

Last Week: Byron 56, Genoa-Kingston 13

Loss(es): None

Byron delivered another high-powered offensive performance, rolling past Genoa-Kingston 56-13. The Tigers remain one of the strongest small-school programs in the state, and they should close out an undefeated season Friday at Lutheran.

19. Bolingbrook

Record: 7-1

Previous Rank: 20

Last Week: Bolingbrook 46, Plainfield North 14

Loss(es): Homewood-Flossmoor, 31-0

Bolingbrook picked up an impressive 46-14 victory over Plainfield North, continuing its strong season against local competition. The Raiders visit Minooka Friday.

20. Oswego

Record: 7-1

Previous Rank: 21

Last Week: Oswego 40, Minooka 14

Loss(es): Bolingbrook, 21-7

Oswego earned a convincing 40-14 win over Minooka, adding another important victory to its résumé. The Panthers will face their crosstown rivals Friday at Oswego East.

21. Geneva

Record: 7-1

Previous Rank: 22

Last Week: Geneva 42, Wheaton North 14

Loss(es): Oswego, 44-42

Geneva strengthened its position with a 42-14 victory over Wheaton North, putting together an impressive performance against a familiar conference opponent. The Vikings close the regular season Friday on the road at St. Charles East.

22. Batavia

Record: 6-2

Previous Rank: 23

Last Week: Batavia 34, St. Charles East 14

Loss(es): Rochester, 44-16; Geneva, 56-49

Batavia earned a 34-14 victory over St. Charles East, taking care of business in a key matchup against a nearby rival. The Bulldogs will host Wheaton-Warrenville South Friday.

23. York

Record: 5-3

Previous Rank: 25

Last Week: York 25, Glenbard West 22

Loss(es): Nazareth Academy, 27-3; Oak Park-River Forest, 24-21; Hinsdale Central, 24-21

York knocked off the previous No. 16 Glenbard West last week, and now they get a shot Friday at home against No. 25 Lyons.

24. Glenbard West

Record: 5-3

Previous Rank: 16

Last Week: York 25, Glenbard West 22

Loss(es): St. Rita, 36-35; Downers Grove North, 24-14; York, 25-22

Glenbard West dropped from No. 16 to No. 24 after the loss to York, and they'll look to bounce back Friday at Proviso West.

25. Lyons

Record: 6-2

Previous Rank: 24

Last Week: Downers Grove North 17, Lyons 10

Loss(es): Glenbard West, 37-16; Downers Grove North, 17-10

Lyons came up short in a defensive battle, falling 17-10 to Downers Grove North. The Lions can shake up the bottom of these rankings with a win Friday at No. 23 York.

Final Analysis

The countdown to the postseason is on, and Illinois' top teams have one final opportunity to make a statement. East St. Louis holds the No. 1 position, but with traditional powers and rising challengers spread throughout the rankings, the path to a state championship is far from settled.