Illinois High School Football Schedule, Scores & Live Updates (IHSA) — October 9

The 2026 Illinois high school football season continues on October 9 with more than 225 IHSA games slated for Friday night.

To see live updates and every final score from each classification in Illinois, click on the scoreboard links below.

Illinois High School Football Scores, Results, Live Updates - October 9

To quickly find a specific team or school, press Ctrl+F on Windows or Command+F on a Mac and search for the name you are looking for.

There are 231 high school football games in Illinois on Friday, October 9, 2026.

The first game, Uplift vs Noble Street College Prep, starts at 3:45 p.m.

There are 23 games featuring ranked teams, highlighted by a battle between undefeated teams as No. 3 Loyola Academy takes on No. 7 IC Catholic Prep.

Other big ranked matchups include No. 23 Lyons vs. No. 12 Downers Grove North and No. 10 Rochester vs. one-loss Sacred Heart Griffin.

Marine Leadership Academy vs. Disney II — 3:45 PM



Comer vs. Chicago Vocational — 3:45 PM



Carver vs. Bowen — 3:45 PM



Uplift vs. Noble Street College Prep — 3:45 PM



Rauner vs. Hubbard — 4:15 PM



UIC College Prep vs. North Lawndale — 4:15 PM



East Moline United vs. Moline — 4:30 PM



Farmington vs. Seneca — 5:00 PM



Galesburg vs. Rock Island — 5:00 PM



Reavis vs. Thornton Fractional South — 6:00 PM



Kankakee vs. Crete-Monee — 6:00 PM



Tinley Park vs. Hillcrest — 6:00 PM



Oak Park-River Forest vs. Addison Trail — 6:00 PM



Rich Central vs. Thornridge — 6:00 PM



Danville vs. Thornton — 6:00 PM



Lincoln-Way East vs. Lockport — 6:15 PM



Romeoville vs. Joliet Central — 6:30 PM



Niles North vs. Highland Park — 6:30 PM



North Mac vs. Vandalia — 7:00 PM



Rock Falls vs. Durand/Pecatonica — 7:00 PM



Erie-Prophetstown vs. Riverdale — 7:00 PM



Red Hill vs. Johnston City — 7:00 PM



Dupo vs. Sparta — 7:00 PM



Pittsfield vs. Pleasant Plains — 7:00 PM



Morrison vs. Fulton — 7:00 PM



Bureau Valley vs. Annawan — 7:00 PM



Camp Point Central vs. Pleasant Hill — 7:00 PM



Galva vs. Peoria Heights — 7:00 PM



Villa Grove vs. Sangamon Valley/Tri-City — 7:00 PM



Paxton-Buckley-Loda vs. Rantoul — 7:00 PM



Mt. Olive vs. Pana — 7:00 PM



Prairie Central vs. Monticello — 7:00 PM



Red Bud vs. Chester — 7:00 PM



Westville vs. St. Teresa — 7:00 PM



Clifton Central vs. Hoopeston — 7:00 PM



Vienna vs. Saxony Lutheran — 7:00 PM



Dwight/Gardner-South Wilmington vs. Marquette — 7:00 PM



Forreston vs. Galena — 7:00 PM



Greenfield/Northwestern vs. Triopia/Meredosia-Chambersburg/Virginia — 7:00 PM



Casey-Westfield vs. Richland County — 7:00 PM



Ridgewood [AlWood/Cambridge] vs. Biggsville West Central — 7:00 PM



Lutheran vs. North Boone — 7:00 PM



Marengo vs. Sandwich — 7:00 PM



Tri-Valley vs. Eureka — 7:00 PM



River Ridge vs. Milledgeville — 7:00 PM



Metea Valley vs. DeKalb — 7:00 PM



West Central co-op [Winchester-Bluffs] vs. Seymour — 7:00 PM



Bismarck-Henning vs. Momence — 7:00 PM



Chicago Hope Academy vs. Bishop McNamara — 7:00 PM



Robinson vs. Paris — 7:00 PM



Oakwood vs. Iroquois West — 7:00 PM



Williamsville vs. New Berlin/Franklin/Waverly — 7:00 PM



Athens vs. PORTA/Ashland-Chandlerville Central — 7:00 PM



Hiawatha vs. South Beloit — 7:00 PM



Staunton vs. Gillespie — 7:00 PM



Elmwood vs. Hamilton/Warsaw — 7:00 PM



Lewistown vs. Havana — 7:00 PM



Fairfield vs. Christopher — 7:00 PM



Georgetown-Ridge Farm vs. Salt Fork — 7:00 PM



Shelbyville vs. Ridgeview/Lexington — 7:00 PM



Milford vs. St. Anne — 7:00 PM



Routt Catholic/Lutheran vs. Calhoun/Brussels — 7:00 PM



Sulphur vs. Southside Baptist — 7:00 PM



Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley vs. Deer Creek-Mackinaw — 7:00 PM



Charleston vs. Mahomet-Seymour — 7:00 PM



Maine East vs. Glenbrook North — 7:00 PM



Urbana vs. Peoria — 7:00 PM



Granite City vs. Mascoutah — 7:00 PM



Argenta-Oreana vs. Kansas/Shiloh/Oakland — 7:00 PM



Winnebago vs. Dixon — 7:00 PM



Salem vs. Massac County — 7:00 PM



Olympia vs. Maroa-Forsyth — 7:00 PM



Newman Central Catholic vs. Rockridge — 7:00 PM



Chicago Christian vs. Christ the King — 7:00 PM



Stillman Valley vs. Oregon — 7:00 PM



Civic Memorial vs. East Alton-Wood River — 7:00 PM



Hampshire vs. McHenry — 7:00 PM



Rockford Auburn vs. Belvidere North — 7:00 PM



Edwardsville vs. Belleville West — 7:00 PM



DuQuoin vs. Nashville — 7:00 PM



Astoria/VIT vs. Monmouth United — 7:00 PM



Prairie Ridge vs. Crystal Lake Central — 7:00 PM



Taylorville vs. Mt. Zion — 7:00 PM



Ashton-Franklin Center vs. Alden-Hebron — 7:00 PM



Streator vs. Lisle — 7:00 PM



Belleville East vs. O'Fallon — 7:00 PM



Richards vs. Shepard — 7:00 PM



Oswego East vs. Yorkville — 7:00 PM



Joliet West vs. Plainfield East — 7:00 PM



Glenbrook South vs. New Trier — 7:00 PM



Lemont vs. Bremen — 7:00 PM



Evergreen Park vs. Argo — 7:00 PM



Murphysboro vs. Carterville — 7:00 PM



Blue Island Eisenhower vs. Oak Lawn Community — 7:00 PM



Richmond-Burton vs. Woodstock North — 7:00 PM



Jacksonville vs. Normal University — 7:00 PM



Pinckneyville vs. Benton — 7:00 PM



Freeburg vs. Columbia — 7:00 PM



Peotone vs. Manteno — 7:00 PM



Lincoln-Way Central vs. Lincoln-Way West — 7:00 PM



Sacred Heart-Griffin vs. Rochester — 7:00 PM



Homewood-Flossmoor vs. Bradley-Bourbonnais — 7:00 PM



Pontiac vs. Bloomington Central Catholic — 7:00 PM



Downers Grove South vs. Leyden — 7:00 PM



Riverton vs. Auburn — 7:00 PM



El Paso-Gridley vs. Warrensburg-Latham — 7:00 PM



Centralia vs. Breese Central — 7:00 PM



Manual vs. Peoria Notre Dame — 7:00 PM



Boylan Catholic vs. Hononegah — 7:00 PM



Coal City vs. Herscher — 7:00 PM



Plainfield South vs. Plainfield Central — 7:00 PM



Wheaton North vs. Geneva — 7:00 PM



Sycamore vs. Rochelle — 7:00 PM



Minooka vs. Oswego — 7:00 PM



Round Lake vs. Lakes — 7:00 PM



Highland vs. Cahokia — 7:00 PM



Abingdon/Avon vs. Rushville-Industry — 7:00 PM



Arcola vs. Fisher — 7:00 PM



Althoff Catholic vs. Mt. Vernon — 7:00 PM



Central A & M vs. Clinton — 7:00 PM



Harrisburg vs. Herrin — 7:00 PM



Normal Community vs. Centennial — 7:00 PM



Quincy Notre Dame vs. Glenwood — 7:00 PM



Elmwood Park vs. Fenton — 7:00 PM



Vernon Hills vs. Deerfield — 7:00 PM



Mattoon vs. Effingham — 7:00 PM



Springfield Southeast vs. Decatur Eisenhower — 7:00 PM



Plainfield North vs. Bolingbrook — 7:00 PM



Brother Rice vs. DePaul College Prep — 7:00 PM



Mundelein vs. Zion-Benton — 7:00 PM



Kaneland vs. Ottawa — 7:00 PM



Orion vs. Mercer County — 7:00 PM



Batavia vs. St. Charles East — 7:00 PM



Lanphier vs. Lincoln — 7:00 PM



Morris vs. LaSalle-Peru — 7:00 PM



Belvidere vs. Jefferson — 7:00 PM



Aurora Christian vs. Wheaton Academy — 7:00 PM



Lawrenceville vs. Newton — 7:00 PM



Mendota vs. Sherrard — 7:00 PM



Carlyle vs. Wesclin — 7:00 PM



Orangeville vs. Amboy — 7:00 PM



Lena-Winslow vs. Pearl City-Eastland — 7:00 PM



Princeville vs. ROWVA/Williamsfield — 7:00 PM



Madison vs. Mater Dei — 7:00 PM



Oak Forest vs. Thornton Fractional North — 7:00 PM



Harvard vs. Johnsburg — 7:00 PM



Naperville North vs. Neuqua Valley — 7:00 PM



Lake Park vs. Wheaton-Warrenville South — 7:00 PM



Greenville vs. Southwestern — 7:00 PM



Carrollton vs. Beardstown — 7:00 PM



Carlinville vs. Hillsboro — 7:00 PM



St. Charles North vs. Glenbard North — 7:00 PM



Larkin vs. Bartlett — 7:00 PM



Stockton vs. Dakota — 7:00 PM



Jersey vs. Waterloo — 7:00 PM



Jacobs vs. Dundee-Crown — 7:00 PM



Richwoods vs. Normal West — 7:00 PM



Maine West vs. Niles West — 7:00 PM



Alton vs. East St. Louis — 7:00 PM



Glenbard South vs. West Aurora — 7:00 PM



Marshall vs. Mt. Carmel — 7:00 PM



Frankfort vs. Anna-Jonesboro — 7:00 PM



Grayslake Central vs. Grayslake North — 7:00 PM



Rolling Meadows vs. Hersey — 7:00 PM



Plano vs. Woodstock — 7:00 PM



Sterling vs. Quincy — 7:00 PM



Carbondale vs. Marion — 7:00 PM



Champaign Central vs. Bloomington — 7:00 PM



Monmouth-Roseville vs. Kewanee — 7:00 PM



Collinsville vs. Triad — 7:00 PM



Waubonsie Valley vs. Naperville Central — 7:00 PM



Hall vs. Princeton — 7:00 PM



Springfield vs. MacArthur — 7:00 PM



Genoa-Kingston vs. Byron — 7:00 PM



Cumberland vs. Sullivan — 7:00 PM



Knoxville vs. Stark County — 7:00 PM



Aurora East vs. Streamwood — 7:00 PM



West Chicago vs. Ridgewood — 7:00 PM



LeRoy vs. Tuscola — 7:00 PM



Illinois Valley Central vs. Tolono Unity — 7:00 PM



Cerro Gordo/Bement vs. Oblong/Hutsonville/Palestine — 7:00 PM



South Elgin vs. Elgin — 7:00 PM



Marquette Catholic vs. Roxana — 7:00 PM



Waukegan vs. Warren Township — 7:00 PM



Illini West vs. Macomb — 7:00 PM



Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond vs. Nokomis — 7:00 PM



Leo vs. Saint Ignatius College Prep — 7:00 PM



Reed-Custer vs. Wilmington — 7:00 PM



Grant vs. Wauconda — 7:00 PM



Tremont vs. Heyworth — 7:00 PM



Cary-Grove vs. Crystal Lake South — 7:00 PM



Carmi-White County vs. Edwards County — 7:00 PM



Burlington Central vs. Huntley — 7:00 PM



Glenbard East vs. Riverside-Brookfield — 7:00 PM



Antioch vs. North Chicago — 7:00 PM



Aurora Central Catholic vs. Catholic Central — 7:00 PM



ITW David Speer Academy vs. Solorio — 7:15 PM



Guilford vs. Freeport — 7:15 PM



Proviso West vs. Hinsdale Central — 7:30 PM



Dunlap vs. Limestone — 7:30 PM



Urban Prep-Bronzeville vs. Westinghouse — 7:30 PM



Hoffman Estates vs. Palatine — 7:30 PM



Mather vs. Prosser — 7:30 PM



Barrington vs. Fremd — 7:30 PM



Loyola Academy vs. IC Catholic Prep — 7:30 PM



Prospect vs. Buffalo Grove — 7:30 PM



Lake Zurich vs. Libertyville — 7:30 PM



Marmion vs. Montini Catholic — 7:30 PM



Canton vs. Metamora — 7:30 PM



Schaumburg vs. Conant — 7:30 PM



Morton vs. Pekin — 7:30 PM



Elk Grove vs. Wheeling — 7:30 PM



Andrew vs. St. Joseph-Ogden — 7:30 PM



Marist vs. St. Laurence — 7:30 PM



Saint Viator vs. Fenwick — 7:30 PM



Benet Academy vs. St. Rita — 7:30 PM



Marian Central Catholic vs. St. Edward — 7:30 PM



Stagg vs. Carl Sandburg — 7:30 PM



Marian Catholic vs. Providence Catholic — 7:30 PM



Chicago Mt. Carmel vs. Joliet Catholic — 7:30 PM



Lane Tech vs. Lincoln Park — 7:30 PM



East Peoria vs. Washington — 7:30 PM



De La Salle vs. Carmel — 7:30 PM



Lake Forest vs. Stevenson — 7:30 PM



Notre Dame vs. St. Francis — 7:30 PM



St. Patrick vs. Nazareth Academy — 7:30 PM



Lyons vs. Downers Grove North — 7:30 PM



Hinsdale South vs. Berwyn/Cicero Morton — 7:30 PM



Evanston vs. Maine South — 7:30 PM



Proviso East vs. Willowbrook — 7:30 PM



Thornwood vs. Bloom — TBA