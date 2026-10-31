Illinois High School Football Teams Forced to Change Stadiums During Record-Breaking 88-84 Playoff Game

An Illinois high school football playoff game produced 172 points, 1,454 yards of offense and so many touchdowns that the teams had to change stadiums before they could finish.

And somehow, that wasn't even the most remarkable part of Friday night's Class 6A playoff showdown between Quincy and Chicago Goode STEM Academy.

Quincy survived an 88-84 shootout, setting an Illinois High School Association playoff record for combined points in a game that took four hours to complete and ended at a different stadium from where it started.

The 172 combined points broke the previous IHSA playoff record of 166, set in 2021 when Springfield defeated Rock Island 94-72.

The teams also combined for an IHSA playoff-record 1,454 yards of offense.

Quincy quarterback Bryson Little threw for 675 yards and nine touchdowns, while Goode running back Aedan Cleveland rushed for 322 yards and five scores.

And with 3:42 remaining in the fourth quarter, officials halted the game because it had become too dark to continue at Goode's home field.

Both teams boarded buses and traveled approximately five miles to a stadium with lights, where Quincy finally ran out the clock.

An 84-Point Second Quarter

The game started quickly and only became more outrageous as the night progressed.

Goode led 22-13 after the first quarter, but the second quarter turned an already high-scoring contest into a record-breaking spectacle.

The teams combined for 84 points and 11 touchdowns in the period alone.

Quincy scored 46 points in the second quarter, while Goode added 38.

By halftime, Goode held a 60-59 lead.

The Blue Devils took the lead on their opening possession of the third quarter, but neither team could establish much separation.

Both teams scored two touchdowns in the third quarter. Quincy converted an extra point and a two-point attempt, while Goode failed on both of its two-point conversions.

Quincy entered the fourth quarter leading 74-72.

The final period brought more of the same.

Both teams scored two more touchdowns, but Quincy's successful extra-point kicks and Goode's unsuccessful conversion attempts helped the Blue Devils preserve their advantage.

When the scoring finally stopped, Quincy had an 88-84 victory.

Quincy Quarterback Bryson Little Throws for 675 Yards, Nine Touchdowns

Little delivered one of the most remarkable passing performances in Illinois high school playoff history.

The Quincy quarterback completed 36 of 51 passes for 675 yards and nine touchdowns, with one interception.

According to the reported IHSA records, Little tied the state's single-game playoff marks for passing yards and touchdown passes, regardless of classification.

He also established Class 6A playoff records for completions and attempts.

His 675 passing yards and nine touchdown passes were school records, surpassing the previous marks held by his older brother, Bradyn.

Looks like Bryson Little ties single game IHSA yardage (675) and TD (9) records. Those are the most in both categories all time in the playoffs, regardless of class. He also has the 6A single-game playoff records for passes completed and attempted. @qhsfootball #IHSA — Don O'Brien (@DOB23) October 31, 2026

Little had plenty of help from his receivers.

Sawyer Harshberger caught 13 passes for 261 yards and three touchdowns, while Braxton Williams added 10 receptions for 194 yards and four scores.

Together, Harshberger and Williams accounted for 455 receiving yards and seven touchdowns.

Goode's Aedan Cleveland Rushes for 322 Yards, Five Touchdowns

Quincy wasn't the only team producing extraordinary offensive numbers.

Goode running back Aedan Cleveland rushed for 322 yards and five touchdowns on 22 carries, averaging 14.6 yards per attempt.

Goode stats as we he head to Englewood. Aeden Cleveland has 322 rushing yards and 5 TDs. Knights have 687 yards rushing. #IHSA — Don O'Brien (@DOB23) October 30, 2026

The Knights finished with 676 rushing yards and 690 yards of total offense.

Despite those numbers, Goode couldn't overcome Quincy's passing attack and the missed conversion opportunities that ultimately helped determine the outcome.

Darkness Forces Teams to Finish at Another Stadium

As unusual as the final score was, the circumstances surrounding the finish made the game even more memorable.

With the teams scoring almost continuously, the clock stopped repeatedly throughout the contest.

Recognizing that daylight was becoming an issue, the teams agreed to shorten halftime to six minutes.

It wasn't enough.

With 3:42 remaining in the fourth quarter, officials determined that conditions had become too dark for the game to continue safely.

The game is being temporarily suspended. The teams are going to move to a field with lights and will finish the game tonight. Being told they are headed to Chicago Englewood's field. We will see. Quincy leads 88-84 with 3:42 remaining in regulation. — Matt Schuckman (@SchuckSports) October 30, 2026

The teams boarded buses and traveled approximately five miles, a trip of about 20 minutes, to another stadium equipped with lights.

After play resumed, Quincy ran seven plays, picked up a couple of first downs and exhausted the remaining time.

The game finally ended exactly four hours after kickoff.

What's Next for Quincy?

The Blue Devils advance to the second round of the IHSA Class 6A playoffs.

Quincy will face the winner of Saturday's matchup between No. 1 Chicago Kennedy and No. 16 Chicago United.

That game is scheduled for 1 p.m., with the winner advancing to face Quincy.

For the Blue Devils, the next challenge will be difficult to top.

After all, it's not every day a team scores 88 points, sets multiple playoff records and needs two stadiums to finish one football game.