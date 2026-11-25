llinois high school football is down to its final weekend, and the latest round of playoff action delivered a major shakeup at the top of the state rankings. Brother Rice made the biggest statement of the weekend, defeating previously top-ranked East St. Louis 24-12 to earn the No. 1 position in this week's High School On SI Illinois Top 25.

East St. Louis slips to No. 2 after seeing its championship hopes take a hit, while Chicago Mt. Carmel holds at No. 3 following a 38-18 victory over Oswego. IC Catholic Prep also remains firmly in the top four after defeating Richmond-Burton 21-7, keeping its championship pursuit alive.

New Trier made one of the biggest moves of the week, climbing into the No. 6 position after outscoring Saint Ignatius College Prep 45-35. The Trevians move ahead of the Wolfpack, which falls to No. 7, while Providence Catholic, Fenwick and Hersey also picked up important victories to strengthen their positions.

Several other teams continued their postseason runs, including Sacred Heart-Griffin, Morris and Nazareth Academy. With some of the state's top programs seeing their seasons come to an end and the championship games approaching, here's the latest High School On SI Illinois High School Football Top 25 State Rankings.

High School On SI

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1. Brother Rice

Record: 11-2

Previous Rank: 2

Last Week: Brother Rice 24, East St. Louis 12

Loss(es): Lincoln-Way East, 22-21; Loyola Academy, 27-24

Brother Rice delivered the biggest victory of the Illinois postseason, knocking off previously top-ranked East St. Louis 24-12 to capture the No. 1 spot in this week's rankings. The Crusaders now have an opportunity to cap their impressive playoff run with a state championship, having taken down one of the state's most accomplished programs along the way.

2. East St. Louis

Record: 11-2

Previous Rank: 1

Last Week: Brother Rice 24, East St. Louis 12

Loss(es): American Heritage (Fla.), 35-28; Brother Rice, 24-12

East St. Louis relinquishes its hold on the top spot after suffering a 24-12 loss to Brother Rice in the Class 7A semifinals. The Flyers finish their season at 11-2 after another outstanding campaign, but their quest for another state championship came to an end against one of the state's toughest opponents.

3. Chicago Mt. Carmel

Record: 11-2

Previous Rank: 3

Last Week: Chicago Mt. Carmel 38, Oswego 18

Loss(es): East St. Louis, 42-23; Brother Rice, 35-24

Chicago Mt. Carmel continued its postseason surge with a 38-18 victory over Oswego, advancing to the Class 8A championship game. The Caravan remain among Illinois' elite programs and will have an opportunity to add another state title to their storied history.

4. IC Catholic Prep

Record: 12-1

Previous Rank: 4

Last Week: IC Catholic Prep 21, Richmond-Burton 7

Loss(es): Loyola Academy, 45-35

IC Catholic Prep continued its impressive postseason run with a 21-7 victory over Richmond-Burton, advancing to the Class 3A state championship game. The Knights have won another important matchup against quality competition and are now one victory away from finishing the season with a state championship.

5. Lincoln-Way East

Record: 11-1

Previous Rank: 6

Last Week: Season has concluded

Loss(es): Chicago Mt. Carmel, 21-16

Lincoln-Way East remains among the state's top five programs despite having completed its season. The Griffins finished 11-1 after an outstanding campaign that included a lengthy winning streak before their season-ending 21-16 loss to Chicago Mt. Carmel in the Class 8A quarterfinals.

6. New Trier

Record: 12-1

Previous Rank: 15

Last Week: New Trier 45, Saint Ignatius College Prep 35

Loss(es): Maine South, 35-28

New Trier makes one of the week's biggest jumps, climbing nine spots after defeating Saint Ignatius College Prep 45-35 in a high-scoring Class 8A semifinal. The Trevians have put together an impressive postseason run and now face Chicago Mt. Carmel for the state championship, with an opportunity to finish their season on top.

7. Saint Ignatius College Prep

Record: 10-3

Previous Rank: 5

Last Week: New Trier 45, Saint Ignatius College Prep 35

Loss(es): IC Catholic Prep, 22-15; Loyola Academy, 38-7; New Trier, 45-35

Saint Ignatius College Prep drops two positions after seeing its postseason run come to an end with a 45-35 loss to New Trier. The Wolfpack finish 10-3 after another strong season that included victories over several of the state's top programs and a run to the Class 8A semifinals.

8. Providence Catholic

Record: 11-3

Previous Rank: 8

Last Week: Providence Catholic 31, Mahomet-Seymour 28

Loss(es): Nazareth Academy, 17-7; Chicago Mt. Carmel, 49-14; Saint Ignatius College Prep, 53-33

Providence Catholic advanced to the Class 5A state championship game after surviving a 31-28 semifinal battle against Mahomet-Seymour. The Celtics remain one of the state's most consistent programs and will have a chance to close out their season with a championship after another impressive postseason performance.

9. Loyola Academy

Record: 10-2

Previous Rank: 7

Last Week: Season has concluded

Loss(es): Chicago Mt. Carmel, 38-21; St. Ignatius College Prep, 21-18

Loyola Academy remains in the Top 10 despite having completed its season. The Ramblers finished 10-2 after another successful campaign against some of Illinois' toughest competition, with their season-ending 21-18 loss to Saint Ignatius College Prep in the Class 8A quarterfinals marking the end of their championship pursuit.

10. Fenwick

Record: 10-3

Previous Rank: 10

Last Week: Fenwick 56, Harlem 35

Loss(es): Saint Ignatius College Prep, 30-20; Providence Catholic, 28-21; Brother Rice, 42-21

Fenwick continued its impressive postseason run with a 56-35 victory over Harlem, advancing to the Class 6A state championship game. The Friars have found another gear offensively during the playoffs and will now face Nazareth Academy with a state title on the line.

11. Hersey

Record: 13-0

Previous Rank: 17

Last Week: Hersey 21, Downers Grove North 10

Loss(es): None

Hersey continued its perfect season with a 21-10 victory over Downers Grove North, advancing to the Class 7A state championship game. The Huskies move up six positions and remain unbeaten at 13-0, setting up a championship showdown against Brother Rice with the opportunity to finish a remarkable season without a loss.

12. Downers Grove North

Record: 11-2

Previous Rank: 9

Last Week: Hersey 21, Downers Grove North 10

Loss(es): York, 18-17; Hersey, 21-10

Downers Grove North saw its postseason run come to an end with a 21-10 loss to unbeaten Hersey in the Class 7A semifinals. The Trojans finish 11-2 after another successful season that featured several impressive victories and a place among the state's top programs.

13. St. Rita

Record: 7-4

Previous Rank: 11

Last Week: Season has concluded

Loss(es): Providence Catholic, 28-21; Loyola Academy, 31-0; Saint Ignatius College Prep, 42-16; Downers Grove North, 17-7

St. Rita remains in the rankings after completing its season with a 7-4 record. The Mustangs faced one of the state's most challenging schedules and earned their place among Illinois' top 25 programs despite seeing their postseason hopes end earlier in the playoffs.

14. Sacred Heart-Griffin

Record: 12-1

Previous Rank: 12

Last Week: Sacred Heart-Griffin 31, Rochester 28

Loss(es): Joliet Catholic, 21-14

Sacred Heart-Griffin survived a dramatic Class 4A semifinal matchup, defeating Rochester 31-28 to advance to the state championship game. The Cyclones have continued to deliver when it matters most and will now have an opportunity to finish their season with another championship.

15. Morris

Record: 13-0

Previous Rank: 14

Last Week: Morris 42, Coal City 7

Loss(es): None

Morris continued its unbeaten campaign with a commanding 42-7 victory over Coal City, earning a spot in the Class 4A state championship game. The Redskins remain perfect at 13-0 and have looked every bit like a championship contender throughout their postseason run.

16. Oswego

Record: 11-2

Previous Rank: 16

Last Week: Chicago Mt. Carmel 38, Oswego 18

Loss(es): Bolingbrook, 21-7; Chicago Mt. Carmel, 38-18

Oswego's season came to an end with a 38-18 loss to Chicago Mt. Carmel in the Class 8A semifinals. The Panthers finish 11-2 after another outstanding campaign that included a deep postseason run and a place among the state's premier programs.

17. Nazareth Academy

Record: 9-5

Previous Rank: Unranked

Last Week: Nazareth Academy 14, Wheaton-Warrenville South 7

Loss(es): IC Catholic Prep, 35-21; Chicago Mt. Carmel, 35-7; Montini Catholic, 47-42; St. Francis, 25-22; St. Rita, 17-14

Nazareth Academy returns to the Top 25 after defeating Wheaton-Warrenville South 14-7 in the Class 6A semifinals. The Roadrunners have won five consecutive playoff games and now face Fenwick in the state championship game, giving them an opportunity to complete an impressive postseason turnaround.

18. Rochester

Record: 11-2

Previous Rank: 13

Last Week: Sacred Heart-Griffin 31, Rochester 28

Loss(es): Sacred Heart-Griffin, 29-28; Sacred Heart-Griffin, 31-28

Rochester came up just short in its bid to reach the Class 4A state championship game, falling 31-28 to Sacred Heart-Griffin in a hard-fought semifinal matchup. The Rockets finish 11-2 after another strong season that included an impressive postseason run and a chance to compete for a championship until the final moments of their semifinal defeat.

19. Homewood-Flossmoor

Record: 8-3

Previous Rank: 19

Last Week: Season has concluded

Loss(es): Lincoln-Way East, 38-7; Lincoln-Way Central, 38-27; New Trier, 26-23

Homewood-Flossmoor holds its position in the rankings despite having completed its season. The Vikings finish 8-3 after another competitive campaign that featured several quality victories and challenging matchups against some of Illinois' strongest programs.

20. Byron

Record: 11-1

Previous Rank: 20

Last Week: Season has concluded

Loss(es): IC Catholic Prep, 33-14

Byron remains at No. 20 after completing its season with an 11-1 record. The Tigers put together another outstanding campaign before falling to IC Catholic Prep in the Class 3A quarterfinals, finishing among the state's most successful programs.

21. Bolingbrook

Record: 10-2

Previous Rank: 21

Last Week: Season has concluded

Loss(es): Homewood-Flossmoor, 31-0; Oswego, 31-7

Bolingbrook remains at No. 21 after finishing its season at 10-2. The Raiders put together a strong campaign that included several impressive victories before their postseason run came to an end against Oswego in the Class 8A playoffs.

22. Geneva

Record: 9-2

Previous Rank: 22

Last Week: Season has concluded

Loss(es): Oswego, 44-42; Wheaton North, 36-35

Geneva holds steady at No. 22 after completing its season with a 9-2 record. The Vikings enjoyed another successful campaign, earning a spot among the state's top 25 despite seeing their postseason hopes end earlier in the playoffs.

23. Batavia

Record: 8-2

Previous Rank: 23

Last Week: Season has concluded

Loss(es): Rochester, 44-16; Geneva, 56-49; Brother Rice, 49-6

Batavia remains at No. 23 following the conclusion of its season. The Bulldogs finished 8-2 after another competitive campaign that included several quality victories and established them as one of the stronger programs in the state.

24. Wheaton-Warrenville South

Record: 9-4

Previous Rank: 18

Last Week: Nazareth Academy 14, Wheaton-Warrenville South 7

Loss(es): Lyons, 18-9; Geneva, 28-26; Batavia, 27-24; Nazareth Academy, 14-7

Wheaton-Warrenville South saw its postseason run come to an end with a 14-7 loss to Nazareth Academy in the Class 6A semifinals. The Tigers finish 9-4 after a strong campaign that included a deep playoff run and several impressive victories against quality competition.

25. Wheaton North

Record: 8-4

Previous Rank: 24

Last Week: Season has concluded

Loss(es): Wheaton-Warrenville South, 21-16; Batavia, 28-21; Geneva, 42-14

Wheaton North rounds out this week's rankings after completing its season with an 8-4 record. The Falcons put together a strong campaign that included a postseason victory before falling to Fenwick in the Class 6A quarterfinals.

Final Analysis

The latest Illinois Top 25 reflects the dramatic results of the semifinal round, with Brother Rice taking over the No. 1 position after knocking off East St. Louis. The Crusaders move up one spot, while the Flyers drop to No. 2 after seeing their season come to an end. Chicago Mt. Carmel and IC Catholic Prep maintain their positions at Nos. 3 and 4, respectively.

New Trier makes the biggest move among the established teams, climbing from No. 15 to No. 6 after its victory over Saint Ignatius College Prep. Hersey also makes a significant jump, moving from No. 17 to No. 11 after remaining unbeaten with its victory over Downers Grove North. Nazareth Academy enters the rankings at No. 17 following its semifinal victory over Wheaton-Warrenville South.

Morris and Hersey remain unbeaten at 13-0, while IC Catholic Prep, Sacred Heart-Griffin, Brother Rice, Chicago Mt. Carmel, New Trier, Providence Catholic, Fenwick and Nazareth Academy have all earned opportunities to compete for state championships as well.