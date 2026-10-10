HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill. — The turf pellets were stuck to Jackson Spizzirri's face. He was gasping for air, and his shoulders had been colliding with Schaumburg players all evening.

It was only the first quarter.

As Conant's fullback, he was doing his job.

“I'm pretty much always looking for contact,” Spizzirri said with a smirk.

Spizzirri Delivers With the Game on the Line

The Schaumburg Saxons learned this the hard way. When Conant was attempting to preserve its lead late in the fourth quarter, Spizzirri dropped his shoulders and turned ordinary runs into battles for additional yardage. Three defenders stopped him short of a first down on one run. On the subsequent carry, two more defenders brought him to the ground.

However, on third-and-7, Spizzirri ran a counter play for a significant gain to keep the drive alive. On the next play, he scored a touchdown, completing a five-touchdown performance as Conant defeated Schaumburg 44-24.

“I'm glad they put the ball in my hands [in those types of situations]. My offensive line creates openings for me to run through so that I can encounter defensive backs and safeties who are not supposed to make the tackle,” Spizzirri said.

Conant Leans on Its ‘Me for We’ Mindset

For coach Anthony Donatucci, Spizzirri's value extends beyond the yards he gains. The fullback's commitment to prioritizing his teammates has established him as someone the Cougars rely on when they need to finish a game.

“He's a kid that is going to provide everything else for everyone else,” Donatucci said. “He does it for them, not for himself. He will break through a wall. I tell him he cannot break through a wall. He will locate a method to break through a wall. That is simply the kind of individual he is.”

Donatucci characterized Spizzirri as a “bull,” adding that the fullback is quick to credit his offensive line for his accomplishments.

The team-first attitude has become a defining characteristic of Conant's approach, particularly after a challenging stretch.

Before facing Schaumburg, Conant had lost its previous two games. Donatucci said the team emphasized unity, focus and preparation during the week leading up to the matchup.

“They have a quotation, a slogan of the year, just, you know, ‘me for we,’” Donatucci said. “The understanding that they are performing everything for one another. That is a substantial slogan.”

The message was evident throughout Friday night. Conant built its lead using Spizzirri's rushing attack and then relied on its defense when Schaumburg threatened late in the fourth quarter.

Cougars’ Defense Stops Schaumburg’s Late Push

The Saxons scored on a 20-yard touchdown pass and recovered an onside kick, giving themselves another chance to reduce the deficit. Schaumburg advanced into the red zone, putting pressure on the Cougars' defense to make a stop.

Conant responded.

Donatucci praised his defenders for playing with the physical intensity and determination the coaching staff expects, although injuries forced adjustments and the defense occasionally struggled to line up properly.

“We misaligned far too often tonight,” Donatucci said. “We suffered some injuries and other things of that nature. Consequently, it ultimately came down to ensuring our players could line up and simply perform at a rapid pace and with a clear mind.”

The defensive stand allowed Conant to regain control of the game, and Spizzirri's rushing attack continued to be instrumental in helping the Cougars manage the clock.

Senior Class Turns Winless Past Into Six-Win Season

Spizzirri's five touchdowns were not primarily the result of a predetermined game plan. Donatucci said the offense adapts to what the defense allows, utilizing the fullback when interior gaps emerge and seeking other options when the defense takes that option away.

Spizzirri's performance helped Conant reach six victories, its highest total since 2019. The achievement holds greater significance for a senior class that finished 0-9 during its sophomore season.

Donatucci said the group has benefited from improved leadership, positive influences and work put in during the offseason.

“I'm just thrilled for the kids,” Donatucci said. “They have worked extremely hard.”

Conant's turnaround has put the team in position to pursue a successful finish, but Donatucci said the players are not focusing too much on the future.

“We have not discussed the playoffs. It's solely related to each week,” Donatucci said. “These kids understand what they are capable of achieving as long as they execute.”

Conant will travel to face Hoffman Estates (4-4) next week before the playoffs begin. Schaumburg will conclude its season against Barrington.