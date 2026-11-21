The 2026 Illinois high school football playoffs continue on November 21 with more than 30 IHSA games slated for the weekend.

To see live updates and every final score from each classification in Illinois, click on the scoreboard links below.

Illinois High School Football Scores, Results, Live Updates - November 21

To quickly find a specific team or school, press Ctrl+F on Windows or Command+F on a Mac and search for the name you are looking for.

There are 16 high school football games in Illinois on Saturday, November 21, 2026.

There are eight matchups featuring ranked teams, highlighted by a couple of powerhouse showdowns as No. 6 Brother Rice hosts top-ranked East St. Louis, and No. 2 Chicago Mt. Carmel hosts No. 11 Oswego.

St. Joseph-Ogden vs. Williamsville - 1 p.m.

Wheaton-Warrenville South vs. Nazareth Academy - 1 p.m.

Fenwick vs. Harlem - 1 p.m.

Calhoun/Brussels vs. Brown County - 1 p.m.

Cary-Grove vs. Sycamore - 1 p.m.

East St. Louis vs. Brother Rice - 2 p.m.

Stockton vs. Heyworth - 2 p.m.

IC Catholic Prep vs. Richmond-Burton - 2 p.m.

Providence Catholic vs. Mahomet-Seymour - 2:30 p.m.

Oswego vs. Chicago Mt. Carmel - 3 p.m.

Coal City vs. Morris - 3 p.m.

Rochester vs. Sacred Heart-Griffin - 4 p.m.

Frankfort vs. Nashville - 4:30 p.m.

Downers Grove North vs. Hersey - 4:30 p.m.

Aurora Christian vs. Wilmington - 6 p.m.

Saint Ignatius College Prep vs. New Trier - 6 p.m.