Jake Nawrot's rise from an unranked high school quarterback to one of the top recruits in the country is now official.

The Hersey senior and Kentucky commit earned five-star status in the latest Rivals 300 rankings update on Monday, Nov. 16. Nawrot is ranked No. 17 nationally in the Class of 2027, making him the No. 3 quarterback in the country and the No. 2 prospect in Illinois.

It marks another major milestone for the Prospect Heights standout, whose recruiting stock has climbed dramatically since taking over as Hersey's starting quarterback before his junior season.

From Unranked to Five-Star

Nawrot entered his junior season without a national ranking. He quickly changed that with a breakout 2025 campaign, throwing for 3,078 yards and 41 touchdowns.

His performance attracted attention from several major college programs, including Kentucky, Iowa, Kansas State, and Oregon. He eventually committed to Kentucky on April 12, 2026.

Nawrot continued to build on that success during his senior season, putting together another impressive campaign.

He completed 73% of his passes for 2,854 yards and 38 touchdowns without throwing an interception. He also added five rushing touchdowns.

The 6-foot-4, 200-pound quarterback has continued to strengthen his national recruiting profile, earning recognition as one of the country's top prospects.

A Performance Against Prospect Showed What Makes Nawrot Special

Nawrot's rise has been about more than his physical tools and statistical production. His ability to read defenses, trust his teammates, and manage situations has helped establish him as one of the country's top quarterback prospects.

He connected with Josh Riggs on a 54-yard touchdown pass, trusting his receiver to win a one-on-one matchup.

“I liked the matchup, I trusted [Riggs] there, and he made a play,” Nawrot said after the game.

That was on display during Hersey's 48-35 victory over Prospect on Oct. 17 in a battle of previously undefeated Mid-Suburban East rivals.

Nawrot completed 21 of 25 passes for 343 yards and four touchdowns while adding another score on the ground.

Hersey eventually built a 41-14 advantage before Prospect mounted a comeback attempt. With the Knights cutting the lead to 41-28 in the fourth quarter, Nawrot understood the importance of not allowing the momentum to shift completely.

“When you have that momentum, you have that lead, you cannot give anything back,” Nawrot said. “You got just to keep your foot on the gas, all game.”

The performance helped Hersey finish its regular season unbeaten at 9-0 and capture its second consecutive conference championship.

Five-Star Jake Nawrot Leads Hersey Into the Semifinals

Jake Nawrot's rise to five-star status comes at a pivotal point in his high school career, with Hersey now just two wins away from a state championship.

Nawrot is looking to be the leader of the last team standing for the second time in the schools history, something Hersey hasnt done since 1987

Now, Nawrot and the undefeated Huskies will face Downers Grove North in the Class 7A semifinals. Hersey enters the matchup at 12-0, while Downers Grove North is 11-1 after defeating Richards 38-29 in the quarterfinals.

Class 7A All-State Recognition

Nawrot's senior season has also earned him recognition across Illinois. The Hersey quarterback was named to the Illinois High School Football Coaches Association's Class 7A First-Team All-State team, placing him among the state's top players.

The honor adds to an impressive list of accomplishments during his final high school season, which has seen him earn five-star status and establish himself as one of the premier quarterbacks in the 2027 recruiting class.

Nawrot Thanks Support System After Five-Star Promotion

Following the rankings update, Nawrot took to Instagram to thank the people who helped him reach this point.

The post reflected Nawrot's appreciation for the teammates, coaches, and family members who have supported his development throughout his high school career.

Nawrot Set to Graduate Early and Join Kentucky

Nawrot's time at Hersey is nearing its end. The five-star quarterback plans to graduate early and leave after winter break to enroll at the University of Kentucky.

His early enrollment will allow him to begin preparing for his college career ahead of Kentucky's next season.

After going from an unranked prospect to a five-star recruit, earning Class 7A All-State honors and becoming one of the nation's top quarterbacks, Nawrot is preparing for the next chapter of his football career in Lexington.