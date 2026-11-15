The 2026 Illinois high school football playoffs continued on Saturday, November 14, and High School On SI has final scores from around the Prairie State.

Here are the final Illinois high school football scores from Friday, November 14, 2026.

Illinois High School Football Final Scores - November 14

Aurora Christian 28, El Paso-Gridley 24

Brother Rice 41, Normal Community 10

Brown County 28, Camp Point Central 6

Calhoun/Brussels 38, Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond 16

Carbondale 42, Providence Catholic 9

Cary-Grove 55, St. Francis 36

Chicago Mt. Carmel 21, Lincoln-Way East 16

Coal City 42, Rochelle 14

Downers Grove North 38, Richards 29

East St. Louis 65, Prospect 35

Fenwick 14, Wheaton North 7

Frankfort 38, Flora 14

Harlem 45, Notre Dame 41

Hersey 33, Lincoln-Way West 14

Heyworth 47, Clifton Central 0

IC Catholic Prep 33, Byron 14

Mahomet-Seymour 45, Morton 26

Morris 56, Sterling 14

Nashville 18, Johnston City 12

Nazareth Academy 62, Quincy 21

Oswego 31, Bolingbrook 7

Richmond-Burton 38, Chicago Hope Academy 6

Rochester 68, Highland 42

Sacred Heart-Griffin 42, Centralia 14

Saint Ignatius College Prep 21, Loyola Academy 18

St. Joseph-Ogden 49, Mt. Carmel 22

Stockton 28, Fulton 21

Sycamore 42, Wauconda 7

Wheaton-Warrenville South 45, Normal West 20

Williamsville 37, Monticello 23

Wilmington 49, Peotone 27

View full Illinois high school football scoreboard