Illinois High School Football Final Scores - November 14
The 2026 Illinois high school football playoffs continued on Saturday, November 14, and High School On SI has final scores from around the Prairie State.
Here are the final Illinois high school football scores from Friday, November 14, 2026.
Illinois High School Football Final Scores - November 14
Aurora Christian 28, El Paso-Gridley 24
Brother Rice 41, Normal Community 10
Brown County 28, Camp Point Central 6
Calhoun/Brussels 38, Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond 16
Carbondale 42, Providence Catholic 9
Cary-Grove 55, St. Francis 36
Chicago Mt. Carmel 21, Lincoln-Way East 16
Coal City 42, Rochelle 14
Downers Grove North 38, Richards 29
East St. Louis 65, Prospect 35
Fenwick 14, Wheaton North 7
Frankfort 38, Flora 14
Harlem 45, Notre Dame 41
Hersey 33, Lincoln-Way West 14
Heyworth 47, Clifton Central 0
IC Catholic Prep 33, Byron 14
Mahomet-Seymour 45, Morton 26
Morris 56, Sterling 14
Nashville 18, Johnston City 12
Nazareth Academy 62, Quincy 21
Oswego 31, Bolingbrook 7
Richmond-Burton 38, Chicago Hope Academy 6
Rochester 68, Highland 42
Sacred Heart-Griffin 42, Centralia 14
Saint Ignatius College Prep 21, Loyola Academy 18
St. Joseph-Ogden 49, Mt. Carmel 22
Stockton 28, Fulton 21
Sycamore 42, Wauconda 7
Wheaton-Warrenville South 45, Normal West 20
Williamsville 37, Monticello 23
Wilmington 49, Peotone 27
View full Illinois high school football scoreboard
Sam Brown covers high school sports as well as NCAA football and basketball. Sam began his professional career as a high school sports reporter for The Tennessean in Nashville where he covered boys and girls prep sports full-time and helped cover Vanderbilt football, Tennessee Titans football and Nashville Predators hockey. He graduated from Middle Tennessee State University with a double major in journalism and communication studies and currently lives in Seattle with his girlfriend and dog.