Vote: Who Was the Illinois High School Football Player of the Week? (Nov. 5-7, 2026)

The Illinois high school football playoffs are getting down to the business end of the season, and the second round delivered plenty of performances worth remembering.

Some players piled up touchdowns in decisive victories. Others came through with big numbers in hard-fought games, including a dramatic finish that sent Wheaton North past Geneva. There were record-setting accomplishments, huge individual efforts and plenty of reasons to recognize the players who helped make the weekend memorable.

Congratulations to the winners of last week's voting: Bryson Little and Braxton Williams of Quincy finished tied!

Now it's time to decide who deserves to be named the Illinois High School Football Player of the Week. There are 12 worthy candidates from the Nov. 6-7 games. Vote as often as you like for the player who delivered the most impressive performance!

Read about this week's candidates below and cast your vote for the Illinois High School Football Player of the Week. Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. PT Sunday, Nov. 8. The winner will be announced in next week's poll.

Cam Brinkman, QB, Sacred Heart-Griffin

Brinkman put together a remarkable all-around performance in Sacred Heart-Griffin's 54-21 victory over Metamora. He completed 11 of 13 passes for 147 yards and three touchdowns while adding 153 rushing yards and two scores on the ground.

Beau Chance, QB, Auburn

Chance helped keep Auburn in a high-scoring matchup with Frankfort, connecting with Zikerion McKinney for three touchdown passes. Auburn ultimately came up short in a 53-41 loss, but Chance's connection with McKinney gave the offense plenty of firepower.

Brady Cloherty, QB, Mount Carmel

Cloherty turned in a record-setting performance as Mount Carmel rolled to a 56-0 victory over Barrington. He accounted for seven touchdowns before halftime, throwing six touchdown passes and adding a rushing score. He also set a new Mount Carmel single-season record for touchdown passes.

Matthew Donnelly, RB, Prospect

Donnelly was nearly impossible to contain in Prospect's 50-10 win over Rockford Guilford. He rushed for 152 yards and four touchdowns on 24 carries, then added four receptions for 71 yards and two more scores. That's six touchdowns in one afternoon.

Mikey Groesch, RB, Sacred Heart-Griffin

Groesch found the end zone four times in Sacred Heart-Griffin's 54-21 victory over Metamora. He rushed for 66 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries while catching four passes for 62 yards and two additional scores.

Chase Hojnacki, RB, Huntley

Hojnacki powered Huntley's ground game in a 42-0 shutout victory over Lane Tech. He finished with 245 rushing yards and four touchdowns, helping the Red Raiders continue their strong postseason run.

Grant Neibch, QB, Wheaton North

Neibch helped deliver one of the weekend's most dramatic victories, throwing for 305 yards and three touchdowns in Wheaton North's 36-35 upset of Geneva. His biggest completion came when he connected with Johnny Clayton for the go-ahead 17-yard touchdown pass in the closing seconds.

Keagan Peters, QB, Williamsville

Peters led a remarkable fourth-quarter comeback in Williamsville's 42-28 victory over Macomb. The junior quarterback accounted for five total touchdowns as the Bullets erased a 14-point deficit in the final quarter, throwing three touchdown passes during the rally.

Ben Peterson, QB, Geneva

Even in a heartbreaking defeat, Peterson delivered a productive performance for Geneva. He completed 15 of 23 passes for 195 yards and a touchdown while adding three rushing touchdowns in a 36-35 loss to Wheaton North.

Jack Purgatorio, DB, Downers Grove North

Purgatorio helped lead a strong defensive effort in Downers Grove North's 17-7 victory over St. Rita. He finished with 11 tackles and an interception as the Trojans punched their ticket to the next round.

A.J. Rogers, QB, Wheaton Warrenville South

Rogers put together a big passing performance in Wheaton Warrenville South's 45-14 win over Riverside-Brookfield. He completed 18 of 25 passes for 355 yards and three touchdowns, helping the Tigers advance in the Class 6A playoffs.

Evrim Tabag, RB, Rochester

Tabag accounted for five touchdowns in Rochester's 54-27 victory over Cahokia. He rushed for 193 yards and four touchdowns on 26 carries, then added a 52-yard touchdown reception to cap an outstanding afternoon.