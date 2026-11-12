Vote: Who Was the New England High School Football Player of the Week? (Nov. 5-7)

The New England high school football season is reaching the point where every game carries a little more weight, and the performances across the region from Nov. 5-7 certainly reflected that.

Whether it was a running back piling up yards and touchdowns, a quarterback putting together a spectacular night through the air, or a two-way standout making his presence felt on both sides of the ball, there was no shortage of players making headlines.

This week's Player of the Week candidates include a remarkable performance in Connecticut by a quarterback who accounted for seven touchdowns, a Massachusetts standout who scored six times in a playoff victory and several other players who delivered huge performances for their respective teams.

Twelve players from Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts and Rhode Island have earned consideration for this week's poll.

Read about all 12 candidates below and cast your vote. Voting will remain open through Nov. 15 at 11:59 p.m. PT. The winner will be announced in next week's poll.

Aedan Borges, QB, Joseph Case (MA)

Borges put together a performance to remember, accounting for all six of Joseph Case's touchdowns in a 45-37 playoff victory over Fairhaven. He rushed for 182 yards and five touchdowns, then added a 45-yard fumble return for another score to help the Cardinals secure their first postseason victory since 1992.

Levi Belzer, WR/RB, Staples (CT)

Belzer was a nightmare for the Norwalk defense, hauling in 10 receptions for 248 yards and a touchdown in Staples' 49-14 victory, setting a new school record for single-game receiving yards in the process. He also found the end zone twice on the ground, giving him three total touchdowns in an impressive all-around offensive performance.

Devin Cook, RB, Fitch (CT)

Cook was a workhorse for Fitch, rushing for 278 yards and three touchdowns on just 18 carries. He added 30 receiving yards and contributed nine tackles defensively, making his presence felt throughout the game.

Wanderson Dos Santos, RB, Milford (MA)

Dos Santos delivered one of the region's biggest rushing performances, piling up 284 yards and four touchdowns on 19 carries in Milford's 41-12 victory over Masconomet. The senior consistently found running room and helped the Milford offense put together a dominant performance.

Will Francis, QB, Mt. Hope (RI)

Francis showed off his versatility in Mt. Hope's 21-12 playoff loss to Chariho, accounting for 244 yards of total offense. He threw for 117 yards and rushed for another 127, adding a rushing touchdown while giving his team a chance to compete against a tough postseason opponent.

Lucas Klehn, QB/FS, Bonny Eagle (ME)

Klehn showed his ability to contribute in multiple ways during Bonny Eagle's 35-20 playoff victory over Massabesic. He rushed for 230 yards and added 92 passing yards and a touchdown through the air, while also coming up with an interception on defense.

Sawyer Pequita, RB, Enfield (CT)

Pequita came through when Enfield needed him most, rushing for 169 yards and three touchdowns on 25 carries in a 28-21 upset of Berlin. His final touchdown came with just 19 seconds remaining, capping a dramatic fourth-quarter finish.

Thomas Quirk, QB, Acton-Boxborough (MA)

Quirk put together a tremendous performance through the air, throwing for 346 yards and five touchdowns in Acton-Boxborough's 38-35 victory over Beverly. His late-game heroics included the go-ahead touchdown pass with just 1:16 remaining.

Jaiden Rousseau, RB/QB, WCA (CT)

Rousseau was nearly unstoppable on the ground, rushing for 322 yards and five touchdowns on only 12 carries in WCA's 46-30 victory over GNH. He also threw a touchdown pass, giving him six total touchdowns in a spectacular offensive showing.

Jack Sigel, RB, North Branford (CT)

Sigel produced one of the most eye-popping performances of the weekend, rushing for 360 yards and seven touchdowns on 23 carries. His huge night helped North Branford pull away for a 49-24 victory over Ellington.

Austen Standish, QB, Platt (CT)

Standish put together a monster performance, accounting for 485 total yards and seven touchdowns. He threw for 306 yards and five touchdowns while adding 170 rushing yards and two more scores on the ground.

Richie Watson, RB, Orono (ME)

Watson turned in a spectacular postseason performance, rushing for 185 yards and five touchdowns in Orono's wild 55-52 playoff victory over Stearns. His five scores helped fuel an offensive shootout and sent Orono through with a memorable victory.