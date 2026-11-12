Vote: Who Was the Indiana High School Football Player of the Week? (Nov. 5-7, 2026)

The Indiana high school football playoffs reached another exciting stage Nov. 6, with sectional championship games providing plenty of memorable moments and outstanding individual performances.

Some of the state's top offensive players including stars from some of the state's top programs like Brownsburg, Warren Central, and Lawrence North put together enormous statistical performances. One running back scored five times, a feat matched by a quarterback who threw for five touchdowns, and multiple backs that topped 200 rushing yards in sectional championship games when it mattered the most.

Congratulations to last week's winner: Max Lockhart of Lapel

But the week's standouts weren't limited to the offensive side of the ball. Defensive playmakers and special-teams contributors also made their presence felt, helping their teams capture sectional championships and advance in the postseason.

This week's candidates include players from across Indiana, representing several different classifications and some of the state's most competitive programs.

Twelve players have earned consideration for this week's poll. Now it's time for fans to decide who deserves the recognition.

Dylan Archer, RB, Oak Hill

Archer put together a monster performance in Oak Hill's 49-33 victory over Lewis Cass in a Class 2A sectional championship game. The senior rushed for 175 yards and five touchdowns on 34 carries while adding seven tackles on defense.

Cael Butler, WR, New Palestine

Butler made the most of his final high school game, hauling in nine receptions for 113 yards and two touchdowns in New Palestine's heartbreaking 24-21 sectional championship loss to Cathedral. He also contributed five tackles and a pass breakup defensively.

Anthony Dennison, QB, Warren Central

Dennison was spectacular through the air, completing 17 of 25 passes for 291 yards and five touchdowns in Warren Central's 49-20 victory over Franklin Central. The senior quarterback helped the Warriors capture the Class 6A Sectional 7 championship with a dominant offensive performance.

Carlos Echols Jr., WR, Muncie Central

Echols came through with a huge performance in Muncie Central's 31-27 victory over Logansport in a Class 4A sectional championship game. The junior caught five passes for 145 yards and two touchdowns while adding five tackles, an interception and a forced fumble on defense.

Riley Emberton, LB, Indian Creek

Emberton was a difference-maker on defense as Indian Creek defeated Sullivan 37-7 to capture a Class 3A sectional championship. The senior finished with eight tackles, including three tackles for loss, two sacks and a forced fumble.

Alex King, DB/WR, Clinton Prairie

King delivered one of the biggest defensive plays of the weekend, returning an interception 99 yards for a touchdown in Clinton Prairie's 27-21 victory over Lafayette Central Catholic in a Class 1A sectional championship game. He also caught five passes for 48 yards and recorded nine tackles on defense.

Ryan Minges, RB, East Central

Minges helped East Central capture a Class 4A sectional championship with a tremendous performance in a 63-30 victory over Columbus East. The running back rushed for 201 yards and three touchdowns on just 17 carries, averaging nearly 12 yards per attempt.

Izayveon Moore, RB, Lawrence North

Moore carried the load for Lawrence North in its 45-13 victory over North Central in a Class 6A sectional championship game. The senior rushed for 234 yards and three touchdowns on 43 carries, powering the Wildcats to another postseason victory.

Harrison Odom, QB, Bishop Chatard

Odom put together an outstanding passing performance in Bishop Chatard's 41-8 victory over Danville in a Class 4A sectional championship game. The senior completed 14 of 17 passes for 271 yards and four touchdowns, helping the Trojans capture another sectional crown.

Will Patterson, RB/Returner, South Adams

Patterson wasted little time making an impact in South Adams' 42-15 victory over Fremont in a Class 1A sectional championship game, returning the opening kickoff 85 yards for a touchdown. He also rushed for 115 yards and another score on 14 carries, giving the Starfires a tremendous all-around performance.

Branden Sharpe, WR, Brownsburg

Sharpe continued to add to his impressive career résumé in Brownsburg's 42-7 victory over Ben Davis in a Class 6A sectional championship game. The Indiana recruit caught eight passes for 125 yards and two touchdowns, becoming the program's all-time leader in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns.

Lucas Whitaker, QB, Hamilton Heights

Whitaker turned in another outstanding performance, completing 22 of 27 passes for 250 yards while adding 108 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries. Even with 358 yards of total offense, it wasn't quite enough in a 34-28 sectional championship loss to West Lafayette.