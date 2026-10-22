Vote: Who Was the Illinois High School Football Player of the Week? (Oct. 15-17, 2026)

The Illinois high school football regular season wrapped up last weekend, and the final slate of games delivered plenty of standout individual performances across the state.

From a player who accounted for six touchdowns for Metro-East Lutheran to a quarterback who combined for five touchdowns on the ground and through the air for Monticello, the weekend offered no shortage of candidates for Player of the Week honors.

Congratulations to the winner of last week's voting: Austin Lesinski of Schurz

Now, as we do every week, we hand it off to the you, the fans, to weigh in and tell us who you think is the Illinois High School Football Player of the Week.

Read about this week's candidates below and cast your vote for the Illinois High School Football Player of the Week. Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. PT Sunday, Oct. 25. The winner will be announced in next week's poll.

Isaak Broekemeier, WR, Metro-East Lutheran

Broekemeier scored six touchdowns in Metro-East Lutheran's 54-30 victory over Hutsonville/Palestine, catching three touchdown passes and running for three more. He also recorded an interception.

Sam Holcomb, QB, Brother Rice

Holcomb threw for 138 yards and four touchdowns in Brother Rice's 49-6 win over Marist.

Neiko LeFlore, RB/DB, Oak Forest

LeFlore intercepted a pass and scored on a 5-yard run as a two-way force in Oak Forest's 66-0 victory over Bremen.

Logan Lennon, ATH, Antioch

Lennon scored Antioch's first two touchdowns on runs of 10 and 8 yards in a 21-0 victory over Wauconda, and also added a fumble recovering on defense.

Jackson Little, LB, Kaneland

Little returned an interception 82 yards for a touchdown in Kaneland's 34-7 victory over Metea Valley.

Karter Nicholson, QB, Homewood-Flossmoor

Nicholson completed 10 of 15 passes for 151 yards and two touchdowns while adding a rushing touchdown in Homewood-Flossmoor's 49-7 victory over Andrew.

Hari Santhanam, DB, Naperville Central

Santhanam intercepted a pass in the end zone with 34 seconds remaining to seal Naperville Central's 21-17 victory over Neuqua Valley.

Colton Schubert, QB, Monticello

Schubert completed 14 of 17 passes for 258 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for 43 yards and three touchdowns in Monticello's 43-8 victory over Paxton-Buckley-Loda.

Marshaun Thornton, WR, Mount Carmel

Thornton caught a 99-yard touchdown pass in Mount Carmel's 38-21 victory over Loyola Academy.

Dean Williams, QB, Edwardsville

Williams accounted for four touchdowns in Edwardsville's 37-7 victory over Collinsville, throwing a 62-yard touchdown pass and running for three scores, including a 70-yard touchdown. Edwardsville also secured a postseason berth after starting the season 0-3.