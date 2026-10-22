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Vote: Who Was the Illinois High School Football Player of the Week? (Oct. 15-17, 2026)

These Illinois high school football stars made their mark Oct. 15-17, and now it's your turn to decide who deserves Player of the Week honors.
Kendall Webb|
Vote for the Illinois High School Football Player of the Week for the games played Oct. 15-17.
Vote for the Illinois High School Football Player of the Week for the games played Oct. 15-17. | High School On SI

The Illinois high school football regular season wrapped up last weekend, and the final slate of games delivered plenty of standout individual performances across the state.

From a player who accounted for six touchdowns for Metro-East Lutheran to a quarterback who combined for five touchdowns on the ground and through the air for Monticello, the weekend offered no shortage of candidates for Player of the Week honors.

Congratulations to the winner of last week's voting: Austin Lesinski of Schurz

Now, as we do every week, we hand it off to the you, the fans, to weigh in and tell us who you think is the Illinois High School Football Player of the Week.

Read about this week's candidates below and cast your vote for the Illinois High School Football Player of the Week. Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. PT Sunday, Oct. 25. The winner will be announced in next week's poll.

Isaak Broekemeier, WR, Metro-East Lutheran

Broekemeier scored six touchdowns in Metro-East Lutheran's 54-30 victory over Hutsonville/Palestine, catching three touchdown passes and running for three more. He also recorded an interception.

Sam Holcomb, QB, Brother Rice

Holcomb threw for 138 yards and four touchdowns in Brother Rice's 49-6 win over Marist.

Neiko LeFlore, RB/DB, Oak Forest

LeFlore intercepted a pass and scored on a 5-yard run as a two-way force in Oak Forest's 66-0 victory over Bremen.

Logan Lennon, ATH, Antioch

Lennon scored Antioch's first two touchdowns on runs of 10 and 8 yards in a 21-0 victory over Wauconda, and also added a fumble recovering on defense.

Jackson Little, LB, Kaneland

Little returned an interception 82 yards for a touchdown in Kaneland's 34-7 victory over Metea Valley.

Karter Nicholson, QB, Homewood-Flossmoor

Nicholson completed 10 of 15 passes for 151 yards and two touchdowns while adding a rushing touchdown in Homewood-Flossmoor's 49-7 victory over Andrew.

Hari Santhanam, DB, Naperville Central

Santhanam intercepted a pass in the end zone with 34 seconds remaining to seal Naperville Central's 21-17 victory over Neuqua Valley.

Colton Schubert, QB, Monticello

Schubert completed 14 of 17 passes for 258 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for 43 yards and three touchdowns in Monticello's 43-8 victory over Paxton-Buckley-Loda.

Marshaun Thornton, WR, Mount Carmel

Thornton caught a 99-yard touchdown pass in Mount Carmel's 38-21 victory over Loyola Academy.

Dean Williams, QB, Edwardsville

Williams accounted for four touchdowns in Edwardsville's 37-7 victory over Collinsville, throwing a 62-yard touchdown pass and running for three scores, including a 70-yard touchdown. Edwardsville also secured a postseason berth after starting the season 0-3.

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Kendall Webb
KENDALL WEBB

Kendall began covering high school sports in East Texas as a high school student in the late 1980s. He served as the sports editor for the Gladewater Mirror early in his career while attending Kilgore College where he received an Associate of Arts with a major in journalism. He later completed his Bachelor of Journalism at The University of Texas at Austin. Webb later founded the College Football America Yearbook, publishing an annual edition every year from 2011 through 2022. Webb added a Master of Liberal Arts with a major in journalism from Harvard University in 2023, simultaneously completing a Graduate Certificate in Digital Storytelling. He has also written for The Sporting News and remains a passionate fan of sports at all levels. He began contributing to High School On SI in 2026.

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