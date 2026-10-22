Vote: Who Was the Indiana High School Football Player of the Week? (Oct. 15-17, 2026)

Indiana high school football's regular season came to a close last weekend, and the final slate of games delivered plenty of memorable individual performances.

From a running back who scored six touchdowns for Edgewood to quarterbacks who threw for five touchdowns for Plainfield and Tri-West Hendricks, players across the state made their final regular-season statements.

Congratulations to last week's winner: Johnathan Rolling Jr. of Decatur Central

They are all among the players who excelled during games played from Thursday, Oct. 15, through Saturday, Oct. 17.

This week's ballot features a total of 12 players who stood out in a variety of ways, including explosive rushing performances, prolific passing displays and game-changing contributions on both sides of the ball.

Read about all 12 candidates below and cast your vote. Voting will remain open through Oct. 25 at 11:59 p.m. PT. The winner will be announced in next week's poll.

Braxton Carpenter, RB, Edgewood

Carpenter delivered one of the state's biggest performances, rushing for 320 yards and six touchdowns in Edgewood's 55-19 victory over Scecina. His six scores helped the Mustangs finish the regular season with a dominant offensive showing.

Xavier Dangerfield, RB, Cathedral

Dangerfield made an impact in multiple phases, rushing for 148 yards and two touchdowns while also returning a kickoff for a score in Cathedral's 38-16 win over Archbishop Hoban.

Hunter Harvey, RB, Decatur Central

Harvey continued his strong season with 282 rushing yards and three touchdowns on just 16 carries in Decatur Central's 35-13 victory over Franklin. He averaged more than 17 yards per carry, repeatedly turning opportunities into big gains.

Brenten Johnson, RB, Mount Vernon

Johnson contributed on both sides of the ball in Mount Vernon's 48-41 victory over Yorktown. He rushed for 216 yards and three touchdowns on 15 carries while also recording eight tackles and a sack.

Cade Mauck, RB, North Posey

Mauck accounted for four touchdowns in North Posey's 56-26 victory over Mount Vernon. He rushed for 218 yards and three touchdowns on 21 carries before adding a kickoff-return touchdown to cap an outstanding all-around performance.

Hunter McKinney, RB, Evansville North

McKinney helped Evansville North win a high-scoring matchup against Evansville Central, rushing for 189 yards and three touchdowns on 13 carries in a 71-28 victory. He averaged more than 14 yards per carry while repeatedly finding openings in the defense.

Rhys Ragan, QB, New Palestine

Ragan put together a highly efficient passing performance in New Palestine's 63-7 victory over Delta. He completed 16 of 22 passes for 223 yards and four touchdowns, helping the Dragons finish the regular season in convincing fashion.

Jake Scholl, QB, Northridge

Scholl accounted for 327 total yards and four touchdowns as Northridge stunned Warsaw, 37-30. He completed 13 of 21 passes for 199 yards and added 128 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns in a performance that helped the Raiders pull off one of the weekend's notable upsets.

Bryce Sebanc, QB, Plainfield

Sebanc threw for 310 yards and five touchdowns in Plainfield's 56-21 victory over Martinsville. He completed 18 of 28 passes, delivering a big performance as the Quakers closed out their regular-season schedule.

Branden Sharpe, WR, Brownsburg

Sharpe gave Brownsburg another dangerous downfield weapon, catching seven passes for 171 yards and four touchdowns in a 35-7 victory over Hamilton Southeastern. His four scoring receptions highlighted a big night for the Bulldogs' passing attack.

Jack Sorgi, QB, Tri-West Hendricks

Sorgi threw for 236 yards and five touchdowns in Tri-West Hendricks' 54-17 victory over Greenwood. His five scoring passes powered the Bruins' offense in a comfortable win.

Tyce Winchell, QB, Heritage Hills

Winchell accounted for five touchdowns in Heritage Hills' 48-6 victory over Boonville. He completed 10 of 15 passes for 254 yards and three touchdowns while adding 55 rushing yards and two more scores on the ground.