Center Grove vs. Warren Central Live Updates: Indiana Class 6A High School Football Playoff

The road to the Indiana Class 6A state championship runs through Indianapolis on Friday night, where the Warren Central Warriors welcome the Center Grove Trojans for a regional championship showdown between two of the state's premier programs.

Warren Central enters the contest at 11-0 and riding an 11-game winning streak. Center Grove, meanwhile, brings a 9-2 record into the matchup after putting together a strong postseason run.

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Preview

They're sneaking up on kickoff in Indianapolis.

Who: Center Grove at Warren Central

When: 7 p.m. EST local

Where: Warren Central High School, Indianapolis, Indiana

Stream: IHSAATV.org

There is already some history between these teams this season. Warren Central opened its campaign with a 20-14 victory over Center Grove on Aug. 21, giving the Warriors an opportunity to complete the season sweep with another win Friday night.

The Warriors have been particularly impressive offensively, averaging 40.9 points and 430.9 total yards per game. Their balanced attack features 204.4 rushing yards and 226.5 passing yards per contest, making them difficult to defend.

Running back Keyon Thomas has been a major part of that success, averaging 168.1 rushing yards per game. Quarterback Anthony Dennison provides another dimension, averaging 221.5 passing yards per contest. That combination gives Warren Central plenty of ways to put pressure on opposing defenses.

Center Grove has its own offensive weapons, although the Trojans have leaned more heavily on their ground game. They average 204.5 rushing yards per contest, led by Jayden Biggerstaff, who contributes 89.2 yards per game.

Quarterback Oscar Sloan will also be important as Center Grove looks to find opportunities through the air against a Warren Central defense that has allowed 16.5 points per game.

The Trojans have shown they can be especially dangerous when they get rolling. They have scored 45 points in a shutout victory over Columbus North and previously defeated Whiteland 48-14 to advance through the postseason.

Warren Central also enters with plenty of momentum after defeating Franklin Central 49-20 in its sectional championship game.

The biggest question Friday night might be whether Center Grove can slow down Warren Central's explosive offense while finding enough offensive production to keep pace. The Warriors have averaged more than seven points per game more than the Trojans this season, but their earlier meeting suggests this matchup could be considerably tighter than the numbers indicate.

With a trip to the Class 6A semistate championship on the line, both teams have plenty to play for.

Warren Central gets the opportunity to defend its undefeated record. Center Grove gets another shot at the team that handed it an early-season defeat.