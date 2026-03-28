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Indiana High School Boys Basketball State Championship Scores, Recaps - March 28

See who won each IHSAA championship from Saturday's action
Jack Butler|
Mt. Vernon Marauders Luke Ertel (12) cuts a piece of the net Saturday, March 21, 2026, during a Class 4A semistate championship game at New Castle Fieldhouse in New Castle, Ind. The Mt. Vernon Marauders defeated the New Albany Bulldogs, 77-69.
Mt. Vernon Marauders Luke Ertel (12) cuts a piece of the net Saturday, March 21, 2026, during a Class 4A semistate championship game at New Castle Fieldhouse in New Castle, Ind. The Mt. Vernon Marauders defeated the New Albany Bulldogs, 77-69. | Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 2026 Indiana high school boys basketball season comes to a conclusion on Saturday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

All four classifications will crown a champion, and High School On SI will update this page with final scores and recaps throughout the day.

Class 1A State Championship 

Barr-Reeve (27-1) vs. Triton (25-3)

Class 2A State Championship

Parke Heritage (26-4) vs. Westview (27-1)

Class 3A State Championship

Indianapolis Cathedral (24-5) vs. New Haven (22-7)

Class 4A State Championship 

Mt. Vernon (Fortville) (27-3) vs. Crown Point (25-1) 

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Jack Butler
JACK BUTLER

Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.

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