Indiana High School Boys Basketball State Championship Scores, Recaps - March 28
See who won each IHSAA championship from Saturday's action
The 2026 Indiana high school boys basketball season comes to a conclusion on Saturday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
All four classifications will crown a champion, and High School On SI will update this page with final scores and recaps throughout the day.
Class 1A State Championship
Barr-Reeve (27-1) vs. Triton (25-3)
Class 2A State Championship
Parke Heritage (26-4) vs. Westview (27-1)
Class 3A State Championship
Indianapolis Cathedral (24-5) vs. New Haven (22-7)
Class 4A State Championship
Mt. Vernon (Fortville) (27-3) vs. Crown Point (25-1)
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JACK BUTLER
Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.Follow @Butler917