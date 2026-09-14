14 of the Best Iowa High School Sports Performances From Sept. 7-12

Iowa high school athletes delivered big performances across the state during the week of Sept. 7-12, including five-touchdown games on the football field, a volleyball triple-double, impressive cross country victories and a 4-under round on the golf course.

High School On SI selected 14 of the week's top performers as candidates for Iowa High School Athlete of the Week. Read about each nominee below, then cast your vote for the performance that impressed you most.

Congratulations to last week's winner: Paisley Hustedt of Alta-Aurelia Volleyball.

Voting concludes at 11:59 p.m. PT on Sept. 20. The winner will be announced in next week's poll.

Alexis Mujica, Mason City Newman Catholic Girls Cross Country

Mujica, a sophomore, won the R.S. Belmond-Klemme Invitational girls race in 18:47 despite rainy and windy conditions, finishing nearly 40 seconds ahead of the runner-up.he finished in 18:47.

Jeffrey Gross, Harlan Boys Bross Country

Gross won the Clarinda Invitational in 17:06, finishing just over two seconds ahead of the runner-up.

Dara Mollet, Sioux City Bishop Heelan Volleyball

Mollet recorded 20 kills and six blocks as Bishop Heelan defeated Lewis Central in five sets in a matchup of ranked teams.

Hadley Michael, Norwalk Volleyball

Michael recorded 34 assists, eight digs, two kills and two blocks as Norwalk swept Pella.

Hannah Buhman, Sumner-Fredericksburg Volleyball

Buhman, a sophomore, recorded a triple-double with 25 assists, 11 kills and 11 digs as Sumner-Fredericksburg defeated Wapsie Valley in four sets.

Dylan Jarchow, Dallas Center-Grimes Boys Golf

Jarchow, a senior, shot a 4-under 68 to win the Ottumwa Invitational individual title by two strokes.

Logan Bleich, Gilbert Boys Cross Country

Bleich won the Gilbert Invitational in 15:28 while helping the Tigers capture the team championship.

Brooks Weber, Mid-Prairie Football

Weber completed 17-of-23 passes for 398 yards and five TDs in Mid-Prairie's 49-41 win over Sigourney-Keota.

Trey Vander Pol, Okoboji Football

Vander Pol completed 12-of-14 passes for 210 yards and five TDs in Okoboji's win over Emmetsburg.

Nathan Moon, Clarksville Football

Moon rushed 38 times for 360 yards and four TDs in Clarksville's 62-42 win over North Tama.

Jax Steger, Edgewood-Colesburg Football

Steger ran for 292 yards and five touchdowns, adding nine tackles and an interception on defense.

Jace Duncan, Van Buren County Football

Duncan, a junior, caught six passes for 208 yards and two TDs for Van Buren County.

Raif Baack, Clear Lake Football

Baack recorded 17.5 tackles, including 12 solo stops and two tackles for loss, in Clear Lake's 70-14 win over Webster City.

Griffin Mohr, Coon Rapids-Bayard Football

Mohr recorded five sacks in Coon Rapids-Bayard's 40-7 victory.

Iowa High School Athlete of the Week Voting

Which of this week's performances impressed you most? Cast your vote below.