Coaching Milestone: Iowa High School Volleyball Head Coach Makes State History

Over 1,200 wins came before for an Iowa high school volleyball head coach. But this one was a little extra special.

Western Christian High School head volleyball coach Tammi Veerbeek made history Thursday night. With a 3-0 sweep over Spirit Lake in regional play, Veerbeek secured her 1,228th career win.

That number moves her to the top of the Iowa high school volleyball career wins list for head coach.

“It’s just humbling, whn you start coaching, you don’t get into coaching for this,” Veerbeek told KTIV. “It’s never about the wins and losses. This record might be attacked to my name but I think of the countless players, and the families, and just the support I’ve gotten from this school.

“It’s just an honor to the tradition of Western Christian volleyball.”

Western Christian Has Become The Program In Iowa High School Volleyball Under Tammi Veerbeek

Veerbeek can add to her record total on Tuesday when the Wolfpack take on Treynor in a regional final. Western Christian is chasing a 26th straight appearance at the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union State Volleyball Tournament.

“The emotions and memories came flooding back (after the win) and I was truly humbled and grateful for every player who showed up and every message I received,” Veerbeek posted on her Facebook page. “The wins are special, but the relationships, memories and lives impacted along the way mean so much more.

“This record may have my name attached to it, but it belongs to so many people! Western volleyball is truly something special! I give God the glory for allowing me to do what I love for so many years. My heart is full. Thank you!”

Through the 2025 season, Western Christian has made it to 25 consecutive state semifinals, winning 19 championship during that time. Veerbeek started coaching the Wolfpack program in 1999.

EaVon Woodin was the previous holder for career coaching wins in Iowa high school volleyball. Over 42 years, Woodin won 1,227 games at Pocahontas and Waverly-Shell Rock.

Valley head coach Gary Swenson talks with players before a high school football game between Valley and Dowling Catholic on Aug. 29, 2025, at Valley Stadium in West Des Moines, Iowa. Valley defeated Dowling Catholic 20-19. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

West Des Moines Valley Head Football Coach Moves Up Career Wins Chart

Gary Swenson secured his 423rd career coaching win at the Iowa high school football ranks on Thursday when West Des Moines Valley topped Des Moines Lincoln, 56-0.

Swenson now ranks third all-time in Iowa high school football. Jerry Pezzetti is atop the list for head coaching wins with 462 followed by Dick Tighe, who won 432 games.

Swenson moved ahead of Curt Bladt on the list.

The Tigers are expected to earn one of the 16 qualifying bids for the Iowa High School Athletic Association State Football Championships in Class 5A. Those will be released on Friday night.

Just four coaches in Iowa high school football have reached the 400-win mark. Swenson, who has spent over five decades on the sidelines, took over at Valley in 1995. The Tigers have won five championships during that time.

The Class 2A, Class 1A, Class A and Class Eight-Player state football playoffs kickoff Friday night. For Class 5A, Class 4A and Class 3A, the postseason begins next week on the gridiron.