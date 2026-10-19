Final Iowa High School Volleyball State Rankings Released

This week, postseason play begins in Iowa high school volleyball. And with that, the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union has released the final set of state rankings.

Waukee Northwest, the defending Class 5A state champion, went wire-to-wire as No. 1 this fall. The Wolves will look to successfully retain their championship once postseason matches begin.

Norwalk is the top team in Class 4A, with Western Christian (Class 3A), Hinton (Class 2A) and Ankeny Christian (Class 1A) the other No. 1 ranked teams. All five remained the same in the rankings this week.

There was little movement, as Waukee (Class 5A), ADM (Class 4A), Lewis Central (Class 4A), Van Meter (Class 3A), Garner-Hayfield/Ventura (Class 2A) and Woodbury Central (Class 1A) were newcomers in their respective classes.

Several Teams Move Up In Their Respective Classes

North Polk moved up to fifth from seventh in Class 4A, Waverly-Shell Rock jumped two spots in Class 4A from ninth to seventh, Knoxville climbed a pair of positions in Class 3A from 14th to 12th and North Tama is now third in Class 1A after sitting sixth a week ago.

The rankings were used as a key factor in determining which teams would go where for the upcoming regional tournaments. They will also be used when it comes to the state tournament and seeding the eight qualifiers.

Here is the final edition of the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union state volleyball rankings.

Iowa High School Volleyball Rankings

Class 5A

Waukee Northwest, 27-2, 1 Dallas Center-Grimes, 31-2, 2 Ankeny, 29-6, 3 Dowling Catholic, 27-6, 4 Iowa City West, 26-6, 5 Ankeny Centennial, 25-8, 6 Cedar Falls, 30-9, 8 Pleasant Valley, 20-9, 7 Iowa City Liberty, 24-11, 9 Johnston, 20-15, 10 Indianola, 23-14, 11 West Des Moines Valley, 18-17, 12 Cedar Rapids Kennedy, 18-15, 14 Iowa City High, 24-13, 15 Waukee, 17-18, NR

Dropped out: Bettendorf (11).

Class 4A

Norwalk, 28-6, 1 Davenport Assumption, 23-7, 2 Clear Creek-Amana, 31-6, 4 Western Dubuque, 30-6, 3 North Polk, 24-13, 7 Sioux Center, 27-15, 5 Waverly-Shell Rock, 27-15, 9 Ballard, 27-10, 6 Glenwood, 28-8, 10 Sioux City Bishop Heelan, 23-10, 11 Marion, 20-16, 8 Grinnell, 19-16, 12 Bondurant-Farrar, 21-14, 15 ADM, 22-9, NR Lewis Central, 25-11, NR

Dropped out: Sergeant Bluff-Luton (13), Winterset (14).

Class 3A

Western Christian, 35-5, 1 MOC-Floyd Valley, 28-7, 2 Dike-New Hartford, 32-10, 3 Solon, 35-7, 5 Humboldt, 35-4, 4 Cherokee, 27-8, 7 Center Point-Urbana, 22-11, 6 Wilton, 33-4, 9 Mount Vernon, 25-11, 8 Roland-Story, 33-9, 10 Unity Christian, 18-11, 12 Knoxville, 29-10, 14 Van Meter, 36-14, NR Kuemper Catholic, 26-8, 11 New Hampton, 19-9, 15

Dropped out: West Delaware (13).

Class 2A

Hinton, 28-3, 1 Grundy Center, 33-7, 2 Dyersville Beckman Catholic, 35-4, 3 Riverside, 36-0, 4 Union, 41-7, 5 Woodward-Granger, 33-8, 7 Denver, 23-14, 8 Aplington-Parkersburg, 23-10, 6 Iowa City Regina, 27-14, 9 Hudson, 33-8, 10 Red Oak, 24-10, 12 Lake Mills, 28-6, 13 Sumner-Fredericksburg, 15-18, 11 South Winneshiek, 24-6, 14 Garner-Hayfield/Ventura, 29-2, NR

Dropped out: Tri-Center (15).

Class 1A

Ankeny Christian, 35-2, 1 Boyden-Hull, 21-11, 2 North Tama, 27-13, 6 Janesville, 27-12, 4 Wapsie Valley, 25-13, 3 Holy Trinity Catholic, 27-6, 5 Dunkerton, 22-11, 7 Le Mars Gehlen Catholic, 19-7, 8 Cedar Ridge Christian, 20-12, 9 East Mills, 27-8, 10 Starmont, 19-7, 11 BLCUW, 30-14, 12 West Monona, 22-8, 13 Saint Ansgar, 17-16, 14 Woodbury Central, 19-11, NR

Dropped out: North Cedar (15).