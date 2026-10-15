Iowa High School Volleyball Predictions: Breaking Down Regional Tournaments

Postseason volleyball action in Iowa is right around the corner, as high school teams across the state will enter regional play.

The single-elimination format will be contested across all five classes beginning on Monday, October 19. Class 1A and Class 2A are set for October 19, October 21, October 26 and October 28, with Class 3A, Class 4A and Class 5A hitting the court on October 20, October 22 and October 27.

The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union State Volleyball Tournament takes place November 2-5 in Coralville, Iowa, at the Xtream Arena.

Here are match-by-match predictions for all five classes for regional tournament play in Iowa high school volleyball.

Iowa High School Volleyball Regional Predictions

Class 5A

Region 1

Marshalltown over Urbandale

Waukee Northwest over Marshalltown

Waukee over Ames

Final: Waukee Northwest over Waukee

Region 2

Des Moines Roosevelt over Des Moines Lincoln

Dallas Center-Grimes over Des Moines Roosevelt

Southeast Polk over Iowa City High

Final: Dallas Center-Grimes over Southeast Polk

Region 3

Cedar Rapids Jefferson over Des Moines East

Ankeny over Cedar Rapids Jefferson

North Scott over Cedar Rapids Kennedy

Final: Ankeny over North Scott

Region 4

Sioux City North over Sioux City West

Dowling Catholic over Sioux City North

Indianola over Linn-Mar

Final: Dowling Catholic over Indianola

Region 5

Ottumwa over Des Moines North

Iowa City West over Ottumwa

Sioux City East over Valley

Final: Iowa City West over Sioux City East

Region 6

Council Bluffs Lincoln over Council Bluffs Jefferson

Ankeny Centennial over Council Bluffs Lincoln

Bettendorf over Muscatine

Final: Ankeny Centennial over Bettendorf

Region 7

Dubuque Senior over Dubuque West

Pleasant Valley over Dubuque Senior

Johnston over Cedar Rapids Prairie

Final: Johnston over Pleasant Valley

Region 8

Waterloo United over Davenport Central

Cedar Falls over Waterloo United

Iowa City Liberty over Dubuque Hempstead

Final: Cedar Falls over Iowa City Liberty

Class 4A

Region 1

Carlisle over Boone

ADM over Des Moines Hoover

Norwalk over Carlisle

ADM over Winterset

Final: Norwalk over ADM

Region 2

Fort Madison over Keokuk

Pella over Oskaloosa

Davenport Assumption over Fort Madison

Pella over Bondurant-Farrar

Final: Davenport Assumption over Pella

Region 3

Independence over Decorah

Clinton over Central DeWitt

Western Dubuque over Independence

Dubuque Wahlert Catholic over Clinton

Final: Western Dubuque over Dubuque Wahlert Catholic

Region 4

Benton over Cedar Rapids Washington

Burlington over Mount Pleasant

Clear Creek-Amana over Benton

Burlington over Grinnell

Final: Clear Creek-Amana over Burlington

Region 5

Spencer over Fort Dodge

Le Mars over Storm Lake

Sioux Center over Spencer

Sergeant Bluff-Luton over Le Mars

Final: Sergeant Bluff-Luton over Sioux Center

Region 6

Newton over Gilbert

Lewis Central over Denison-Schleswig

Ballard over Newton

Bishop Heelan over Lewis Central

Final: Bishop Heelan over Ballard

Region 7

Webster City over Carroll

Des Moines Christian over Perry

North Polk over Webster City

Glenwood over Des Moines Christian

Final: North Polk over Glenwood

Region 8

Cedar Rapids Xavier over Davenport North

Clear Lake over Mason City

Marion over Cedar Rapids Xavier

Waverly-Shell Rock over Clear Lake

Final: Marion over Waverly-Shell Rock

Class 3A

Region 1

Western Christian over Estherville-LC

Spirit Lake over Okoboji

Treynor over Creston

Shenandoah over Clarke Community

Western Christian over Spirit Lake

Treynor over Shenandoah

Final: Western Christian over Treynor

Region 2

MOC-Floyd Valley over Southeast Valley

Algona over Forest City

New Hampton over Hampton-Dumont/CAL

Charles City over Iowa Falls-Alden

MOC-Floyd Valley over Algona

New Hampton over Charles City

Final: MOC-Floyd Valley over New Hampton

Region 3

Dike-New Hartford over Oelwein

Columbus Catholic over South Tama County

Knoxville over Davis County

Centerville over Williamsburg

Dike-New Hartford over Columbus Catholic

Knoxville over Centerville

Final: Dike-New Hartford over Knoxville

Region 4

Humboldt over Grand View Christian

Albia over Nevada

Unity Christian over Sheldon

OABCIG over Harlan Community

Humboldt over Albia

Unity Christian over OABCIG

Final: Humboldt over Unity Christian

Region 5

Solon over Central Lee

West Liberty over Washington

West Delaware over Crestwood

Waukon over North Fayette Valley

Solon over West Liberty

Waukon over West Delaware

Final: Solon over Waukon

Region 6

Center Point-Urbana over Vinton-Shellsburg

Mid-Prairie over Fairfield

Roland-Story over PCM

Pella Christian over Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont

Mid-Prairie over Center Point-Urbana

Roland-Story over Pella Christian

Final: Roland-Story over Mid-Prairie

Region 7

Cherokee Washington over Atlantic

Greene County over Clarinda

Kuemper Catholic over Saydel

Van Meter over Chariton

Cherokee Washington over Greene County

Van Meter over Kuemper Catholic

Final: Van Meter over Cherokee Washington

Region 8

Mount Vernon over Maquoketa

Monticello over Anamosa

Wilton over Camanche

Tipton over Mediapolis

Mount Vernon over Monticello

Wilton over Tipton

Final: Mount Vernon over Wilton

Class 2A

Region 1

Sibley-Ocheyedan over Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn

Akron-Westfield over West Sioux

Hinton over Sibley-Ocheyedan

Rock Valley over Lawton-Bronson

Central Lyon over Akron-Westfield

MMCRU over West Lyon

Hinton over Rock Valley

Central Lyon over MMCRU

Final: Hinton over Central Lyon

Region 2

East Marshall over AGWSR

AHSTW over MVAOCOU

Grundy Center over East Marshall

East Sac County over South Hamilton

Tri-Center over AHSTW

IKM-Manning over Missouri Valley

Grundy Center over East Sac County

IKM-Manning over Tri-Center

Final: Grundy Center over IKM-Manning

Region 3

Louisa-Muscatine over Columbus

Central Springs over Postville

Beckman Catholic over Louisa-Muscatine

Northeast over Bellevue

South Winneshiek over Central Springs

Osage over MFL MarMac

Beckman Catholic over Northeast

Osage over South Winneshiek

Final: Beckman Catholic over Osage

Region 4

West Central Valley over Interstate 35

Panorama over Nodaway Valley

Riverside over West Central Valley

Logan-Magnolia over Underwood

Red Oak over Panorama

St. Albert over Southwest Valley

Riverside over Logan-Magnolia

Red Oak over St. Albert

Final: Riverside over Red Oak

Region 5

Colfax-Mingo over West Marshall

Pocahontas Area over Sioux Central

Union Community over Colfax-Mingo

Pleasantville over Sigourney

Lake Mills over Pocahontas Area

Garner-Hayfield/Ventura over Emmetsburg

Union Community over Pleasantville

Garner-Hayfield/Ventura over Lake Mills

Final: Union Community over Garner-Hayfield/Ventura

Region 6

Manson Northwest Webster over Eagle Grove

Alburnett over Maquoketa Valley

Aplington-Parkersburg over Manson Northwest Webster

Ridge View over Alta-Aurelia

Sumner-Fredericksburg over Alburnett

Durant over West Branch

Aplington-Parkersburg over Ridge View

Durant over Sumner-Fredericksburg

Final: Durant over Aplington-Parkersburg

Region 7

South Central Calhoun over Madrid

Clarion-Goldfield/Dows over West Fork

Woodward-Granger over South Central Calhoun

ACGC over Ogden

Hudson over Clarion-Goldfield/Dows

Lisbon over South Hardin

Woodward-Granger over ACGC

Lisbon over Hudson

Final: Woodward-Granger over Lisbon

Region 8

Belmond-Klemme over Nashua-Plainfield

Cardinal over Van Buren County

Denver over Belmond-Klemme

Cascade over Jesup

Iowa City Regina Catholic over Cardinal

West Burlington over Danville

Denver over Cascade

Iowa City Regina Catholic over West Burlington

Final: Denver over Iowa City Regina Catholic

Class 1A

Region 1

East Union over Exira-EHK

Earlham over Central Decatur

Murray over CAM

Ankeny Christian over East Union

Earlham over Murray

Ankeny Christian over Earlham

Lenox over Lamoni

Stanton over Diagnoal

Bedford over Mount Ayr

Mormon Trail over Lenox

Bedford over Stanton

Mormon Trail over Bedford

Final: Ankeny Christian over Mormon Trail

Region 2

North Union over George-Little Rock

South O’Brien over GTRA

Harris-Lake Park over Trinity Christian

Boyden-Hull over North Union

South O’Brien over Harris-Lake Park

Boyden-Hull over South O’Brien

Saint Ansgar over Northwood-Kensett

Bishop Garrigan over West Bend-Mallard

Mason City Newman Catholic over West Hancock

St. Edmond over North Iowa

Saint Ansgar over Bishop Garrigan

St. Edmond over Mason City Newman Catholic

Saint Ansgar over St. Edmond

Final: Boyden-Hull over Saint Ansgar

Region 3

North Linn over Marquette Catholic

Easton Valley over East Buchanan

Prince of Peace over Midland

Wapsie Valley over North Linn

Easton Valley over Prince of Peace

Wapsie Valley over Easton Valley

Winfield-Mt Union over Calamus-Wheatland

Burlington Notre Dame over Lone Tree

Wapello over WACO

North Cedar over Winfield-Mt Union

Burlington Notre Dame over Wapello

North Cedar over Burlington Notre Dame

Final: Wapsie Valley over North Cedar

Region 4

West Central over Clayton Ridge

Edgewood-Colesburg over Clarksville

Turkey Valley over Kee

Janesville over West Central

Edgewood-Colesburg over Turkey Valley

Janesville over Edgewood-Colesburg

Riceville over Central Elkader

North Butler over Valley Lutheran

Tripoli over Rockford

Starmont over Riceville

North Butler over Tripoli

North Butler over Starmont

Final: Janesville over North Butler

Region 5

Moravia over New London

Wayne over Moulton-Udell

Pekin over Seymour

Holy Trinity Catholic over Moravia

Wayne over Pekin

Holy Trinity Catholic over Wayne

Southeast Warren over Martensdale-St. Marys

North Mahaska over Melcher-Dallas

Lynnville-Sully over Twin Cedars

BCLUW over Southeast Warren

North Mahaska over Lynnville-Sully

BCLUW over North Mahaska

Final: Holy Trinity Catholic over BCLUW

Region 6

Keota over Don Bosco

Gladbrook-Reinbeck over Meskwaki Settlement

HLV-TC over Highland

North Tama over Keota

HLV-TC over Gladbook-Reinbeck

North Tama over HLV-TC

Woodbine over Audubon

Woodbury Central over Boyer Valley

Coon Rapids-Bayard over Glidden-Ralston

West Monona over Woodbine

Coon Rapids-Bayard over Woodbury Central

West Monona over Coon Rapids-Bayard

Final: North Tama over West Monona

Region 7

Iowa Valley over Belle Plaine

Springville over Central City

English Valleys over Hillcrest Academy

Dunkerton over Iowa Valley

Springville over English Valleys

Dunkerton over Springville

East Mills over Essex

Fremont-Mills over Griswold

Westwood over Heartland Christian

Sidney over Hamburg

East Mills over Fremont-Mills

Westwood over Sidney

East Mills over Westwood

Final: Dunkerton over East Mills

Region 8

Newell-Fonda over Paton-Churdan

Kingsley-Pierson over Ar-We-Va

Remsen St. Mary’s over Siouxland Christian

Le Mars Gehlen Catholic over Newell-Fonda

Remsen St. Mary’s over Kingsley-Pierson

Le Mars Gehlen Catholic over Remsen St. Mary’s

Baxter over GMG

BGM over Collins-Maxwell

Montezuma over Colo-Nesco

Cedar Ridge Christian over Baxter

BGM over Montezuma

Cedar Ridge Christian over BGM

Final: Cedar Ridge Christian over Le Mars Gehlen Catholic