Iowa High School Volleyball Predictions: Breaking Down Regional Tournaments
Postseason volleyball action in Iowa is right around the corner, as high school teams across the state will enter regional play.
The single-elimination format will be contested across all five classes beginning on Monday, October 19. Class 1A and Class 2A are set for October 19, October 21, October 26 and October 28, with Class 3A, Class 4A and Class 5A hitting the court on October 20, October 22 and October 27.
The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union State Volleyball Tournament takes place November 2-5 in Coralville, Iowa, at the Xtream Arena.
Here are match-by-match predictions for all five classes for regional tournament play in Iowa high school volleyball.
Iowa High School Volleyball Regional Predictions
Class 5A
Region 1
Marshalltown over Urbandale
Waukee Northwest over Marshalltown
Waukee over Ames
Final: Waukee Northwest over Waukee
Region 2
Des Moines Roosevelt over Des Moines Lincoln
Dallas Center-Grimes over Des Moines Roosevelt
Southeast Polk over Iowa City High
Final: Dallas Center-Grimes over Southeast Polk
Region 3
Cedar Rapids Jefferson over Des Moines East
Ankeny over Cedar Rapids Jefferson
North Scott over Cedar Rapids Kennedy
Final: Ankeny over North Scott
Region 4
Sioux City North over Sioux City West
Dowling Catholic over Sioux City North
Indianola over Linn-Mar
Final: Dowling Catholic over Indianola
Region 5
Ottumwa over Des Moines North
Iowa City West over Ottumwa
Sioux City East over Valley
Final: Iowa City West over Sioux City East
Region 6
Council Bluffs Lincoln over Council Bluffs Jefferson
Ankeny Centennial over Council Bluffs Lincoln
Bettendorf over Muscatine
Final: Ankeny Centennial over Bettendorf
Region 7
Dubuque Senior over Dubuque West
Pleasant Valley over Dubuque Senior
Johnston over Cedar Rapids Prairie
Final: Johnston over Pleasant Valley
Region 8
Waterloo United over Davenport Central
Cedar Falls over Waterloo United
Iowa City Liberty over Dubuque Hempstead
Final: Cedar Falls over Iowa City Liberty
Class 4A
Region 1
Carlisle over Boone
ADM over Des Moines Hoover
Norwalk over Carlisle
ADM over Winterset
Final: Norwalk over ADM
Region 2
Fort Madison over Keokuk
Pella over Oskaloosa
Davenport Assumption over Fort Madison
Pella over Bondurant-Farrar
Final: Davenport Assumption over Pella
Region 3
Independence over Decorah
Clinton over Central DeWitt
Western Dubuque over Independence
Dubuque Wahlert Catholic over Clinton
Final: Western Dubuque over Dubuque Wahlert Catholic
Region 4
Benton over Cedar Rapids Washington
Burlington over Mount Pleasant
Clear Creek-Amana over Benton
Burlington over Grinnell
Final: Clear Creek-Amana over Burlington
Region 5
Spencer over Fort Dodge
Le Mars over Storm Lake
Sioux Center over Spencer
Sergeant Bluff-Luton over Le Mars
Final: Sergeant Bluff-Luton over Sioux Center
Region 6
Newton over Gilbert
Lewis Central over Denison-Schleswig
Ballard over Newton
Bishop Heelan over Lewis Central
Final: Bishop Heelan over Ballard
Region 7
Webster City over Carroll
Des Moines Christian over Perry
North Polk over Webster City
Glenwood over Des Moines Christian
Final: North Polk over Glenwood
Region 8
Cedar Rapids Xavier over Davenport North
Clear Lake over Mason City
Marion over Cedar Rapids Xavier
Waverly-Shell Rock over Clear Lake
Final: Marion over Waverly-Shell Rock
Class 3A
Region 1
Western Christian over Estherville-LC
Spirit Lake over Okoboji
Treynor over Creston
Shenandoah over Clarke Community
Western Christian over Spirit Lake
Treynor over Shenandoah
Final: Western Christian over Treynor
Region 2
MOC-Floyd Valley over Southeast Valley
Algona over Forest City
New Hampton over Hampton-Dumont/CAL
Charles City over Iowa Falls-Alden
MOC-Floyd Valley over Algona
New Hampton over Charles City
Final: MOC-Floyd Valley over New Hampton
Region 3
Dike-New Hartford over Oelwein
Columbus Catholic over South Tama County
Knoxville over Davis County
Centerville over Williamsburg
Dike-New Hartford over Columbus Catholic
Knoxville over Centerville
Final: Dike-New Hartford over Knoxville
Region 4
Humboldt over Grand View Christian
Albia over Nevada
Unity Christian over Sheldon
OABCIG over Harlan Community
Humboldt over Albia
Unity Christian over OABCIG
Final: Humboldt over Unity Christian
Region 5
Solon over Central Lee
West Liberty over Washington
West Delaware over Crestwood
Waukon over North Fayette Valley
Solon over West Liberty
Waukon over West Delaware
Final: Solon over Waukon
Region 6
Center Point-Urbana over Vinton-Shellsburg
Mid-Prairie over Fairfield
Roland-Story over PCM
Pella Christian over Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont
Mid-Prairie over Center Point-Urbana
Roland-Story over Pella Christian
Final: Roland-Story over Mid-Prairie
Region 7
Cherokee Washington over Atlantic
Greene County over Clarinda
Kuemper Catholic over Saydel
Van Meter over Chariton
Cherokee Washington over Greene County
Van Meter over Kuemper Catholic
Final: Van Meter over Cherokee Washington
Region 8
Mount Vernon over Maquoketa
Monticello over Anamosa
Wilton over Camanche
Tipton over Mediapolis
Mount Vernon over Monticello
Wilton over Tipton
Final: Mount Vernon over Wilton
Class 2A
Region 1
Sibley-Ocheyedan over Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn
Akron-Westfield over West Sioux
Hinton over Sibley-Ocheyedan
Rock Valley over Lawton-Bronson
Central Lyon over Akron-Westfield
MMCRU over West Lyon
Hinton over Rock Valley
Central Lyon over MMCRU
Final: Hinton over Central Lyon
Region 2
East Marshall over AGWSR
AHSTW over MVAOCOU
Grundy Center over East Marshall
East Sac County over South Hamilton
Tri-Center over AHSTW
IKM-Manning over Missouri Valley
Grundy Center over East Sac County
IKM-Manning over Tri-Center
Final: Grundy Center over IKM-Manning
Region 3
Louisa-Muscatine over Columbus
Central Springs over Postville
Beckman Catholic over Louisa-Muscatine
Northeast over Bellevue
South Winneshiek over Central Springs
Osage over MFL MarMac
Beckman Catholic over Northeast
Osage over South Winneshiek
Final: Beckman Catholic over Osage
Region 4
West Central Valley over Interstate 35
Panorama over Nodaway Valley
Riverside over West Central Valley
Logan-Magnolia over Underwood
Red Oak over Panorama
St. Albert over Southwest Valley
Riverside over Logan-Magnolia
Red Oak over St. Albert
Final: Riverside over Red Oak
Region 5
Colfax-Mingo over West Marshall
Pocahontas Area over Sioux Central
Union Community over Colfax-Mingo
Pleasantville over Sigourney
Lake Mills over Pocahontas Area
Garner-Hayfield/Ventura over Emmetsburg
Union Community over Pleasantville
Garner-Hayfield/Ventura over Lake Mills
Final: Union Community over Garner-Hayfield/Ventura
Region 6
Manson Northwest Webster over Eagle Grove
Alburnett over Maquoketa Valley
Aplington-Parkersburg over Manson Northwest Webster
Ridge View over Alta-Aurelia
Sumner-Fredericksburg over Alburnett
Durant over West Branch
Aplington-Parkersburg over Ridge View
Durant over Sumner-Fredericksburg
Final: Durant over Aplington-Parkersburg
Region 7
South Central Calhoun over Madrid
Clarion-Goldfield/Dows over West Fork
Woodward-Granger over South Central Calhoun
ACGC over Ogden
Hudson over Clarion-Goldfield/Dows
Lisbon over South Hardin
Woodward-Granger over ACGC
Lisbon over Hudson
Final: Woodward-Granger over Lisbon
Region 8
Belmond-Klemme over Nashua-Plainfield
Cardinal over Van Buren County
Denver over Belmond-Klemme
Cascade over Jesup
Iowa City Regina Catholic over Cardinal
West Burlington over Danville
Denver over Cascade
Iowa City Regina Catholic over West Burlington
Final: Denver over Iowa City Regina Catholic
Class 1A
Region 1
East Union over Exira-EHK
Earlham over Central Decatur
Murray over CAM
Ankeny Christian over East Union
Earlham over Murray
Ankeny Christian over Earlham
Lenox over Lamoni
Stanton over Diagnoal
Bedford over Mount Ayr
Mormon Trail over Lenox
Bedford over Stanton
Mormon Trail over Bedford
Final: Ankeny Christian over Mormon Trail
Region 2
North Union over George-Little Rock
South O’Brien over GTRA
Harris-Lake Park over Trinity Christian
Boyden-Hull over North Union
South O’Brien over Harris-Lake Park
Boyden-Hull over South O’Brien
Saint Ansgar over Northwood-Kensett
Bishop Garrigan over West Bend-Mallard
Mason City Newman Catholic over West Hancock
St. Edmond over North Iowa
Saint Ansgar over Bishop Garrigan
St. Edmond over Mason City Newman Catholic
Saint Ansgar over St. Edmond
Final: Boyden-Hull over Saint Ansgar
Region 3
North Linn over Marquette Catholic
Easton Valley over East Buchanan
Prince of Peace over Midland
Wapsie Valley over North Linn
Easton Valley over Prince of Peace
Wapsie Valley over Easton Valley
Winfield-Mt Union over Calamus-Wheatland
Burlington Notre Dame over Lone Tree
Wapello over WACO
North Cedar over Winfield-Mt Union
Burlington Notre Dame over Wapello
North Cedar over Burlington Notre Dame
Final: Wapsie Valley over North Cedar
Region 4
West Central over Clayton Ridge
Edgewood-Colesburg over Clarksville
Turkey Valley over Kee
Janesville over West Central
Edgewood-Colesburg over Turkey Valley
Janesville over Edgewood-Colesburg
Riceville over Central Elkader
North Butler over Valley Lutheran
Tripoli over Rockford
Starmont over Riceville
North Butler over Tripoli
North Butler over Starmont
Final: Janesville over North Butler
Region 5
Moravia over New London
Wayne over Moulton-Udell
Pekin over Seymour
Holy Trinity Catholic over Moravia
Wayne over Pekin
Holy Trinity Catholic over Wayne
Southeast Warren over Martensdale-St. Marys
North Mahaska over Melcher-Dallas
Lynnville-Sully over Twin Cedars
BCLUW over Southeast Warren
North Mahaska over Lynnville-Sully
BCLUW over North Mahaska
Final: Holy Trinity Catholic over BCLUW
Region 6
Keota over Don Bosco
Gladbrook-Reinbeck over Meskwaki Settlement
HLV-TC over Highland
North Tama over Keota
HLV-TC over Gladbook-Reinbeck
North Tama over HLV-TC
Woodbine over Audubon
Woodbury Central over Boyer Valley
Coon Rapids-Bayard over Glidden-Ralston
West Monona over Woodbine
Coon Rapids-Bayard over Woodbury Central
West Monona over Coon Rapids-Bayard
Final: North Tama over West Monona
Region 7
Iowa Valley over Belle Plaine
Springville over Central City
English Valleys over Hillcrest Academy
Dunkerton over Iowa Valley
Springville over English Valleys
Dunkerton over Springville
East Mills over Essex
Fremont-Mills over Griswold
Westwood over Heartland Christian
Sidney over Hamburg
East Mills over Fremont-Mills
Westwood over Sidney
East Mills over Westwood
Final: Dunkerton over East Mills
Region 8
Newell-Fonda over Paton-Churdan
Kingsley-Pierson over Ar-We-Va
Remsen St. Mary’s over Siouxland Christian
Le Mars Gehlen Catholic over Newell-Fonda
Remsen St. Mary’s over Kingsley-Pierson
Le Mars Gehlen Catholic over Remsen St. Mary’s
Baxter over GMG
BGM over Collins-Maxwell
Montezuma over Colo-Nesco
Cedar Ridge Christian over Baxter
BGM over Montezuma
Cedar Ridge Christian over BGM
Final: Cedar Ridge Christian over Le Mars Gehlen Catholic
Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.Follow danabecker