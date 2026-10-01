Former Iowa High School Football Standout Picks Up National Honors For Performance

It was a game to remember, and one for the record books, for a former Iowa high school football standout this past weekend.

Connor Carver, a junior at Bemidji State University, was named the D2Football.com National Offensive Player of the Week. The honor adds to previously announced weekly awards for the former Fort Dodge Senior High star, who had a memorable high school career before moving on.

Carver was also named the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference and College Football Network’s top offensive player following his performance vs. Minot State University.

Former Iowa High School Football Standout Goes Off At The Collegiate Level

During a win over Minot State, Carver set a new single-game rushing record out of the quarterback position for the Beavers. He ran 36 times for 335 yards, scoring four touchdowns.

Carver accounted for 80 percent of the offense that Bemidji State produced that day in earning a win on Homecoming.

On the season, Carver is 3-for-4 passing for 26 yards, rushing 63 times for 459 yards with nine touchdowns. He has also caught three passes for 28 yards.

Connor Carver Has Been A Staple For Bemidji State Since Arriving On Campus

The 6-foot-3 junior earned all-NSIC second team status last year as a sophomore for the Beavers. He played in nine games and started five, rushing for a team-high 727 yards and eight touchdowns. Carver also completed 48 of 86 passes for 514 yards and five more TDs, adding a receiving score to his totals.

He played in four games as a redshirt freshman for the Beavers, racking up over 300 yards rushing. Carver scored the game-sealing touchdown in a first round win over Angelo State that year in the NCAA Division II Playoffs.

Before his record-breaking performance on the ground, Carver had a career-high of 137 yards rushing, which came in 2024.

Connor Carver Showed Dual-Threat Abilities At The High School Level

As a junior in high school, Carver led Fort Dodge to seven wins, throwing for 2,013 yards and 16 touchdowns. He also ran for 118 yards and five more scores that year.

Carver had a breakout season as a senior, completing 139 of 261 for 1,798 yards and 22 touchdowns with just six interceptions. He also led the Dodgers with 93 carries for 575 yards, sharing the team-lead with six rushing touchdowns.

The Beavers, who are 2-3 on the year, head to Northern State this Saturday.