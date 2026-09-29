There was no change among the top spots in any of the seven classifications of Iowa high school football this week.

High School On SI Iowa released a state Top 25 over the weekend, with each class Top 10 listed below.

5A: Ankeny-Johnston On Deck For Big Showdown

One of the biggest games on the Week 6 docket takes place in Class 5A. Ankeny, red-hot after a victory over Sioux City East, heads to Johnston.

The Hawks are unbeaten, earning wins over Waukee, Waukee Northwest, Des Moines Roosevelt and Ankeny Centennial before taking out the Black Raiders. They are averaging almost 36 points per game.

On the flip side will be the Dragons, who have reeled off three straight since a 41-35 loss to Dowling Catholic. They are posting just under 40 points, surpassing that number in wins over Iowa City Liberty and Council Bluffs Lincoln in the last two weeks.

1A: Iowa City Regina Puts Together Monster Game

The Regals had plenty of holes to fill after reaching the Class 1A state title game a year ago. Well, as Iowa City Regina has proven in the past, they simply reload.

Several newcomers had big performances in a dominating Week 5 victory over Durant. The Reglas have now outscored their first five opponents by 40 points per game, allowing just 24 points total.

Last year, 1A featured three reigning state champions. This season, it has a large group of teams who all feel like contenders, with Iowa City Regina sitting at the top.

Iowa High School Football Class Top 10 Rankings - Sept. 29, 2026

Class 5A

Southeast Polk Dowling Catholic Ankeny Johnston Sioux City East Bettendorf Iowa City Liberty Waukee Waukee Northwest Cedar Falls

Class 4A

Cedar Rapids Xavier Sergeant Bluff-Luton Carlisle Western Dubuque Fort Dodge Clear Creek-Amana Waverly-Shell Rock Lewis Central North Polk Pella

Class 3A

Clear Lake Solon Des Moines Christian Carroll Sioux Center Dubuque Wahlert Catholic West Delaware Mount Pleasant Sioux City Bishop Heelan Davenport Assumption

Class 2A

Kuemper Catholic Van Meter Central Lyon/George-Little Rock OABCIG Mid-Prairie Centerville Alburnett Spirit Lake Crestwood Wilton

Class 1A

Iowa City Regina Catholic West Lyon South Hardin Aplington-Parkersburg Treynor Dyersville Beckman Catholic East Sac County Clarion-Goldfield/Dows West Marshall Underwood

Class A

Woodbury Central Saint Ansgar West Sioux Madrid ACGC Pekin Council Bluffs St. Albert Maquoketa Valley East Buchanan ACGC

Eight-Player

Woodbine Audubon Iowa Valley Bedford Edgewood-Colesburg Gladbrook-Reinbeck Bishop Garrigan Clarksville North Union Coon Rapids-Bayard