Iowa High School Football Class Top 10 Rankings - Sept. 29, 2026
There was no change among the top spots in any of the seven classifications of Iowa high school football this week.
High School On SI Iowa released a state Top 25 over the weekend, with each class Top 10 listed below.
5A: Ankeny-Johnston On Deck For Big Showdown
One of the biggest games on the Week 6 docket takes place in Class 5A. Ankeny, red-hot after a victory over Sioux City East, heads to Johnston.
The Hawks are unbeaten, earning wins over Waukee, Waukee Northwest, Des Moines Roosevelt and Ankeny Centennial before taking out the Black Raiders. They are averaging almost 36 points per game.
On the flip side will be the Dragons, who have reeled off three straight since a 41-35 loss to Dowling Catholic. They are posting just under 40 points, surpassing that number in wins over Iowa City Liberty and Council Bluffs Lincoln in the last two weeks.
1A: Iowa City Regina Puts Together Monster Game
The Regals had plenty of holes to fill after reaching the Class 1A state title game a year ago. Well, as Iowa City Regina has proven in the past, they simply reload.
Several newcomers had big performances in a dominating Week 5 victory over Durant. The Reglas have now outscored their first five opponents by 40 points per game, allowing just 24 points total.
Last year, 1A featured three reigning state champions. This season, it has a large group of teams who all feel like contenders, with Iowa City Regina sitting at the top.
Iowa High School Football Class Top 10 Rankings - Sept. 29, 2026
Class 5A
- Southeast Polk
- Dowling Catholic
- Ankeny
- Johnston
- Sioux City East
- Bettendorf
- Iowa City Liberty
- Waukee
- Waukee Northwest
- Cedar Falls
Class 4A
- Cedar Rapids Xavier
- Sergeant Bluff-Luton
- Carlisle
- Western Dubuque
- Fort Dodge
- Clear Creek-Amana
- Waverly-Shell Rock
- Lewis Central
- North Polk
- Pella
Class 3A
- Clear Lake
- Solon
- Des Moines Christian
- Carroll
- Sioux Center
- Dubuque Wahlert Catholic
- West Delaware
- Mount Pleasant
- Sioux City Bishop Heelan
- Davenport Assumption
Class 2A
- Kuemper Catholic
- Van Meter
- Central Lyon/George-Little Rock
- OABCIG
- Mid-Prairie
- Centerville
- Alburnett
- Spirit Lake
- Crestwood
- Wilton
Class 1A
- Iowa City Regina Catholic
- West Lyon
- South Hardin
- Aplington-Parkersburg
- Treynor
- Dyersville Beckman Catholic
- East Sac County
- Clarion-Goldfield/Dows
- West Marshall
- Underwood
Class A
- Woodbury Central
- Saint Ansgar
- West Sioux
- Madrid
- ACGC
- Pekin
- Council Bluffs St. Albert
- Maquoketa Valley
- East Buchanan
- ACGC
Eight-Player
- Woodbine
- Audubon
- Iowa Valley
- Bedford
- Edgewood-Colesburg
- Gladbrook-Reinbeck
- Bishop Garrigan
- Clarksville
- North Union
- Coon Rapids-Bayard
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Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.Follow danabecker